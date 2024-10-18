Open in App
    • AutoGuide.com

    Subaru Just Debuted Its Next Generation Hybrid System

    By Michael Accardi,

    2 days ago

    Subaru has officially unveiled its next-generation hybrid system, set to debut in the 2024 Subaru Crosstrek in Japan this December.


    The heart of the system is a newly developed 2.5-liter horizontally-opposed Subaru boxer engine, paired with a series-parallel hybrid setup. This allows the vehicle to switch seamlessly between the engine and electric motor depending on driving conditions. The new transaxle integrates two powerful motors, including an 88kW traction motor, to provide efficient and smooth acceleration.

    Known as a "strong hybrid," this system promises significant improvements in engine power, motor output, torque, and battery capacity, along with better fuel economy and driving range. Subaru’s renowned Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system remains a key feature.


    The hybrid system also features a high-voltage lithium-ion battery, offering extended EV driving and quieter operation. A larger 63-liter fuel tank, combined with a 20% improvement in fuel efficiency, enables the Crosstrek to achieve a cruising range of over 1,000 km on a single tank—the longest range in Subaru's history. Fuel capacity was a frequent complaint heard from current Crosstrek Hybrid owners.

    Toyota, Mazda, Subaru Developing Engines Together

    Automotive News reports a version of the system is expected to make its way into the Forester and Outback models for North America . Production of the hybrid models is planned at Subaru’s Indiana factory by 2026, reflecting the brand's long-term commitment to electrification and its intention to electrify its entire lineup by the early 2030s.


    “We have selected a powerful engine and a powerful drive motor for this strong-hybrid system,” said Shogo Oki, manager of Subaru’s Engineering Division, during a tech briefing. “It generates a driving performance strong enough to compete in the North American market.”


