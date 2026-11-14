Austinburg’s travel stops are busy, and that means steady customer traffic and reliable hours for food service and cashier roles.

Here’s one solid option if you like fast-paced work, friendly guests, and clear hourly pay.

Employer: Pilot Flying J / Pilot Company

Pilot Flying J / Location: Austinburg, OH

Pay: $11.60 – $15.70 per hour

Type: Part-time

You’ll work inside the Subway at a Pilot travel center, handling cash register, food prep, and keeping the space clean while giving fast, friendly service. Perks include weekly pay, free daily meals, 15¢/gallon fuel discount, paid time off, family leave, and access to low-cost health plans for full-time roles, plus a 401(k) and other programs like wellness and professional development.

If this looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.