For 11 years, the Austin P.O.W.E.R. 5K has brought the Austin community together around health, safety and the belief that residents can create change when they work together.

The Chicago Police Department’s 15th District and the Austin African American Business Networking Association (AAABNA) created the Austin P.O.W.E.R. 5K, which stands for People Organizing Wealth and Economic Resources. The race, which this year took place on Sept. 19 primarily along Chicago Avenue, promotes health and unity in Austin while working to help prevent crime and violence.

“So the theme this year was, ‘We can’t stop now.’ Some people wondered, after 10 years, where will we go? What will we do? I would venture to say that for as long as we continue to have issues in our community that need a voice, those hundreds of people who gathered together on that special day in September show why we need to keep going,” said Marshawn Feltus, director of the race

Feltus frames the theme as a call to maintain those connections and keep the community moving forward and address the community at the race.

“This Austin 5K started as a community policing initiative in conjunction with various organizations, block clubs and many other people to see what we could do to impact the violence,” he said. “Historically, we’ve had very few incidents throughout this weekend and we want to attribute it to us shutting down the street from Austin to Cicero and making sure people have to go somewhere else.”

Credit: Shevon Johnson

Shevon Johnson, executive assistant for the AAABNA, the founding agency of the Austin Power 5K, said she has worked with the 5K for about four of its 11 years. During that time, she said the event has continued to grow into a more cohesive and celebrated community.

“Marshawn has been an amazing force in helping with that and pushing that effort forward. I’m more on the back end of things, but every year, it’s gotten bigger and better and smoother,” Johnson said.

Feltus said rain and thunderstorms moved through the area the morning of the race, with organizers monitoring nearby lightning strikes as they set up. He said the weather was severe enough that the race was moments away from being canceled.

“The cancellation was imminent because we couldn’t put people in harm’s way by having them out on the street running if there was lightning. But we did say that, hey, if it’s just rain, we’re just going to be partying inside. We’re going to be a soggy party, but we’re just going to keep going,” Feltus said.

Remarks on the day of the race were also provided by Chicago Mayor Brandon Johsnon who highlighted the neighborhood’s progress in reducing crime and violence.

Credit: Shevon Johnson

Credit: Shevon Johnson

Credit: Shevon Johnson

Credit: Shevon Johnson

Credit: Shevon Johnson

Credit: Shevon Johnson

Credit: Shevon Johnson

Credit: Shevon Johnson

Credit: Shevon Johnson

“It’s so great to be with you all, to be back in the neighborhood for this annual POWER 5K. Let’s give it up for all the runners and the partners who make this event possible every year,” Johnson said.

Johnson emphasized Chicago’s tradition of building on the work of those who came before them and honoring leaders who have served the community. He highlighted the city’s summer youth employment program, noting that more than 33,000 young people had paid summer jobs, the largest such investment in Chicago’s history. The Austin neighborhood had the highest number of young people hired through the program.

“Almost 2,000 children from the Austin neighborhood had paid summer jobs [this year]… .Again, shout-out to the 36% reduction in crime in the 15th Police District. Check it out, we’re 20 to 25% down in violence from last year. So let’s give it up for the 15th Police District,” Johnson said.

During the remarks, Feltus praised Sgt. Edgard Brown of the Chicago Police Department’s 15th District for his work in community policing and efforts to improve safety in the Austin neighborhood.

“We honored Sgt. Brown from the district this year, who has been just a tremendous pillar in our community. We often joke that he actually lives here. He doesn’t, but the running joke is that this guy actually lives here because he’s here so much.He helps out so much, and he’s accessible,” Feltus said.

Pastor Kent Steiner at Chicago West Bible Church ran in this year’s Austin P.O.W.E.R. 5K.

When asked if there was a moment during the race that stood out to him, Kent said it was the people along the route encouraging runners and telling them to keep going and that they were doing great.

“I love the community being out and highlighting Chicago Avenue, which is our business district, the Soul City. I know the rain kept some people away because they weren’t sure. I really try and make sure to be here to be a part of it,” Steiner said.

The race also paid tribute to Barbara Deer and her family, honoring their legacy and showing continued support following their deaths. Deer and her son were found fatally shot in their East Garfield Park home in April.

“The tribute to Barbara Deer and her family legacy, and just the tragedy of that and the support of her family for continuing that, was again a highlight that we wanted to just continue to show them that we are supportive of them,” Feltus said.

Feltus said the race continues to focus on its original community policing and violence prevention purpose by intentionally moving through the Austin area and encouraging residents to participate.

“This is an invitation, not just to the Austin community, but to the city of Chicago at large, to not only participate in what we’re doing, but to invite us to things that they’re doing. As we grow outside of our community, we’d like the opportunity to participate and help others with what they’re doing,” Feltus said.

The post Austin P.O.W.E.R. 5K brings community together for 11th year appeared first on Austin Weekly News.