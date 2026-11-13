After a particularly difficult week, youth advocate and community innovator Janeicia Williams found herself opening up to one of the kids she works with about the responsibilities and pressures that come with adulthood.

Two days later, she returned to find that the child had quietly orchestrated a video compilation featuring several students Williams had worked with directly. One after another, they expressed their gratitude, reflecting on the impact she had made in their lives.

“That was just a really full circle moment for me,” Williams recalled about the impact of the video. “Even on days that I’m tired or I may not feel like I’m getting through to them, this work means more than I realize.”

Her commitment to that work began long before she entered the youth development field. An Austin native, Williams grew up watching her mother participate in the West Side Branch NAACP and work on political campaigns for State Rep. La Shawn Ford and Congressman Danny Davis. Williams joined in, helping with phone banking and other civic activities.

In high school, she became a youth council president for the NAACP, organizing events and forums for other young people.

Janeicia Williams stands alongside prize winners at the last teen Spring Fling during a weeklong Austin Spring Forward Spring Break initiative. (Provided by CLFChi)

Those experiences gave Williams an early introduction to civic engagement and surrounded her with adults who encouraged her to lead. But as she continued working with young people, she recognized that not everyone had access to the same support.

“As my work continued, I learned that not a lot of young people had that same pouring into or that same access as a child,” Williams, 27, said. “My journey shifted from trying to sustain young leaders like me to also trying to build and encourage new youth leaders in a space where young people may not see their potential.”

That early exposure served to inform how she approaches leadership today. While her initial programs were designed for young people who already possessed strong support systems, years on the ground shifted her perspective toward those who haven’t had the same opportunities.

At Project Exploration’s STEM Learning Center on Thomas Street, direct programming is paired with community-wide efforts to connect youth with broader opportunities. Through the Steam Ambassador Program, young adults ages 18 to 24 are trained to teach younger peers, ensuring that instructors reflect the cultural experiences of the students they serve.

Beyond science education, Williams focuses heavily on civic engagement and narrative change. Under an initiative dubbed “The Austin Experience” — a phrase coined by local youth through the My CHI, My Future network — students work to redefine outside perceptions of their neighborhood while building relationships with city leaders.

To bridge the gap between young residents and established community leadership, Williams routinely brings her students directly into high-level strategy meetings, including 15th District police strategy sessions, Chicago Park District planning forums, and mayoral budget town halls.

“A lot of times, because I grew up in this community, people recognize me as the young face,” said Williams. “Being able to have my own group of young people allows me to say, ‘I’m not the expert on what youth want anymore.’ We show up with a group of 15 young people, and five of them have something to say.”

Addressing the common narrative surrounding West Side youth, Williams pushes back against negative perceptions that focus solely on violence or struggle, pointing instead to her students’ talent and perseverance.

“There is a lot more that these young people face than many people realize,” Williams said. “If we judge them based off of their circumstances and what they have to go through, it’s really not a fair assessment for young people who haven’t been given the opportunity or access to things that can increase their quality of life.”

Her collaborative work spans major community initiatives, including “Austin Spring Forward,” an annual week-long series of free activities and resources provided for teens during spring break in partnership with local schools, park districts, churches, and neighborhood groups.

Moving forward, Williams is focused on expanding opportunities for economic growth and career exploration, connecting young adults with paid experience in fields ranging from culinary arts to municipal government.

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