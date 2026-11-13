By the time Aisha Oliver’s train reached the West Side, she had already changed clothes.

Every afternoon on her ride home from Trinity High School for Girls in River Forest, she would adjust her outfit before stepping onto the platform, a routine that was practically second nature to her.

“I took my skirt off and put my sweatpants on before getting off the train so nobody would bother me,” Oliver said. “I went to school every day exposed to something 180 degrees different than where I was going home. That experience lit a fire in me.”

The stark contrast between her suburban classroom and her neighborhood raised questions about equity that followed her home. She explained how her father pushed her to view her education as an information-gathering mission for the West Side.

“Your job is to go in here, figure out how everything works, make the connections, build some relationships, and take advantage of all the resources that are here,” he would tell a young Oliver. “Then you figure out how you take it back.”

Today, that approach informs her work as founder of Root2Fruit Youth Foundation, where she focuses on youth development, community relationships, and creating opportunities for young people on the West Side.

Oliver’s connection to Austin predates her organizing work, however. Born at the old Cook County Hospital, she spent part of her childhood in LeClaire Courts before moving to Austin in seventh grade. Her family’s roots in the neighborhood extend back generations, with her great-grandparents purchasing a home on the West Side in the 1970s after migrating from the South.

Aisha Oliver poses with just some of the kids she works with through her youth advocacy. (Photo by Jordan Campbell Co-Founder of Alt_Chicago)

“The West Side really gives you a family feel,” said Oliver. “The way I approach this community in general is really something that I learned in the home first — just about being connected and relationships.”

Her experiences outside the neighborhood helped shape her understanding of what young people need. At 14, noticing a lack of Black representation at school, she advocated for an African dance class, an early lesson in identifying a gap and organizing to fill it.

Those early lessons in advocacy eventually became the blueprint for her career. Today, Root2Fruit operates on four core ideas: engagement, education, exposure, and opportunity. But for Oliver, effective mentorship begins with “active listening rather than rigid programming.”

“The ability to listen is so undervalued,” said Oliver. “I always want to know the ‘why’ behind something. Being able to listen has allowed me to evolve with the times because I have absolutely seen things change.”

She views her role in leadership as offering local youth a stable home away from home, balancing guidance with blunt honesty.

“They know the space with me is a safe space,” she said. “Yes, I am going to correct you. I’m going to tell you if you’re messing up. But I’m going to do it with love so it can be accepted and received the way it was given.”

That approach led to the Austin Safety Action Plan (ASAP) Safe Zone, a youth-led initiative Oliver developed alongside a group of neighborhood boys in 2020. The initiative helped to establish neutral corridors running from Lake Street to Ohio Street and Waller Avenue to Parkside Avenue, anchored by Austin Town Hall Park and the Austin Branch Library.

“We wanted to make sure that there was an area where these guys knew we have all hands off in this space, because you have the church, the senior home, the park district, the library, and the schools,” Oliver said. “Nobody in this area should be ducking anything when it comes to what’s going on.”

According to Chicago Police Department data provided to organizers, violence in the designated corridor dropped by 69% between 2021 and 2024. On July 10, 2025, the Chicago City Council officially recognized the ASAP Safe Zone as the city’s first designated Safe Zone.

Her work also reaches across generations. Through neighborhood initiatives like Harambee Gardens, young residents build garden beds, plant crops, and clear weeds alongside local elders.

“I think sometimes people overthink non-profits and programming,” she said. “We went over there to help, and one of my guys got so excited just planting strawberries. It’s about establishing a genuine connection where I’m not even needed in the process anymore.”

Keeping those experiences rooted directly on West Side blocks is central to Oliver’s strategy for building lasting community strength in the neighborhood.

“If you take a kid, cherry-pick them out of Austin, and send them to a program in another neighborhood, they’re not building for Austin — they’re building for that neighborhood,” said Oliver. “We need to make sure our kids have better interactions in their own neighborhood. That’s what builds thriving communities.”

Her efforts involve daily collaboration with grassroots partners including Alt Space Chicago, Peace Runner 773, and Earth’s Remedies Data System, as well as service on local school and park advisory councils.

As Root2Fruit looks ahead, Oliver envisions a framework that can operate independently of any single leader.

“It’s about moving from an organization to a model,” she said, pointing toward a future where neighborhood residents carry the work forward themselves.

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