On election night, Gov. JB Pritzker stood on the stage at Navy Pier to make his victory speech after winning a third term.

The next morning, Pritzker traveled to Austin just east of Oak Park, to the Columbus Park Refectory to make a major statement regarding how he thinks a newly Democratic Congress should proceed in working to begin repairing the damage the Trump administration’s policies and actions has wrought in Illinois and throughout the nation.

Pritzker was joined by U.S. Senator-elect Juliana Stratton (D-IL) and current U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), among others, in helping him present his “Day One Agenda” for Congress to use.

Wednesday Journal will have full coverage next week on Pritzker’s hour long presentation, and extended comments by Duckworth, as well as thoughts from Oak Park Village President Vicki Scaman, who was present Wednesday.

The post Pritzker, leading Dems make ‘Day One’ case in Austin appeared first on Austin Weekly News.