Austin’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, from cloud hardware to yogurt production. Here are several solid roles, whether you’re an engineer, tech, or ready to jump onto a production line.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS) / Amazon Data Services, Inc.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) / Location: Austin, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $136,000 – $184,000/year (base, USA, TX, Austin)

Manufacturing engineer role on AWS’s hardware team, scaling up new products across a global network and owning process quality with CMs/ODMs. Great fit if you have 2+ years in high-volume hardware manufacturing and want impact, travel (25–50%), and strong big-tech pay and benefits.

Employer: Flex

Location: Austin, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on SMT process engineer role programming and troubleshooting SMT lines (screen print, SPI, placement, reflow, AOI). Ideal if you’ve got 4+ years engineering experience and enjoy improving cost, quality, and delivery in a high-mix electronics environment.

Employer: Diasorin

Location: Austin, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Advanced tech role assembling and integrating mechanical, fluidic, electronic, and optical systems for diagnostic instruments. Good match if you have an associate’s in electronics/mechanics and 3+ years in medical device manufacturing with strong troubleshooting skills.

Employer: SkyWater Technology

Location: Austin, TX

Type: Full-time

Shift: C Shift – Thu–Sat & every other Wed, 6:55am–7:10pm

Salary: Not listed (competitive; includes incentive plans and 401k match)

Cleanroom fab process technician role supporting semiconductor production (polish area) on a compressed workweek. Great if you’re SPC-proficient, comfortable in a fast-paced fab, and want strong benefits from a growing U.S. chip manufacturer.

Employer: White Mountain Foods

Location: Austin, TX (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: From $19.00/hour + profit sharing

Schedule: Mon–Fri; 5:00am–1:30pm (2 openings) or 12:00pm–8:30pm (1 opening)

Hands-on role making and packaging Bulgarian yogurt, with a mix of production line work, sanitation, and warehouse/shipping support. Good for dependable workers who can lift up to 50 lbs, stand for long periods, and want steady hours plus benefits and profit sharing.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—many employers are flexible if your experience is in the ballpark.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.