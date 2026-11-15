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🍽️ Austin Food & Hospitality Roundup: Multiple Roles Hiring Now
Austin’s food scene is booming, and so are the jobs that keep it running. Here are several solid options, from first restaurant gigs to leadership roles with benefits.
Pizza Maker / Crew Member – Domino’s (Team Murph)
- Employer: Domino’s / Team Murph
- Location: Austin, TX
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
Fast-paced pizza shop role answering phones, making pizzas, and keeping the store clean. Good fit if you want flexible hours, paid training, PTO, and employee discounts, with room to grow into leadership.
Assistant Bakery Manager – Sprouts Farmers Market
- Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market
- Location: Austin, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Lead a bakery team in a busy grocery store—ordering, inventory, displays, and customer service. Comes with career growth, DailyPay, 15% store discount, vacation, sick time, 401(k) with match, and health benefits.
(Note: Similar Assistant Bakery Manager postings from Sprouts/Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation appear to be the same role.)
Server / Service Team – Tony C’s (Tc4 & Co Hospitality)
- Employer: Tc4 & Co Hospitality – Tony C’s Coal Fired Pizza
- Location: Austin, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $2.13/hr + tips (range shown includes tips)
Serve guests at a popular local pizza spot focused on “Notable Hospitality.” You’ll get discounted meals, training opportunities, and leadership development in a growing restaurant group.
Server – Buffalo Wild Wings
- Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings
- Location: Austin, TX
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
High-energy sports bar server role focused on guest experience. Offers weekly pay, flexible schedule, meal discounts, training, advancement paths, and access to health, 401(k), and PTO if eligible.
Grooming Salon Manager – Petco
- Employer: Petco
- Location: Austin, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive + incentives + tips (exact amount not listed)
Lead a grooming salon team while grooming pets yourself. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, Petco discounts, and clear leadership responsibilities for experienced groomers.
Laundry Attendant – Pathfinder Hospitality
- Employer: Pathfinder Hospitality
- Location: Austin, TX
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
Back-of-house hotel role handling sorting, washing, and folding linens. Offers PTO, vacation and birthday pay, health insurance, IRA match, flexible scheduling, and discounted hotel stays.
Shift Manager – Burger King (Dhanani Group Inc)
- Employer: Dhanani Group Inc / Burger King
- Location: 1905 Slaughter Ln, Austin, TX 78748
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Run shifts in a busy Burger King—supervising staff, handling cash, and solving guest issues. Perks include scholarship opportunities, emergency fund access, wellness and discount programs.
Cooks Needed – P. Terry’s Burger Stand
- Employer: P. Terry’s Burger Stand
- Location: Austin, TX
- Type: Full-time & Part-time
- Pay: Not listed (employer notes they “pay better than most”)
Cook high-quality ingredients in a fast-paced burger stand. Known for quick raises, advancement, 401(k), flexible schedules, free food/snacks, Christmas bonus, interest-free loans, and birthday cake.
Bakery – Overnight Food Service Rep (Tortilleria) – H‑E‑B Austin 33
- Employer: H‑E‑B
- Location: Austin, TX (Nutty Brown / Hwy 290)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Overnight role preparing, packaging, and merchandising bakery/tortilleria items while helping customers. Includes customer service, food safety, equipment use, and physical work up to 50 lbs.
Cashier / Food Service Worker – Eurest (Samsung Campus)
- Employer: Eurest (Compass Group)
- Location: Samsung – 12100 Samsung Blvd, Austin, TX 78754
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.00–$19.00 per hour
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 12 pm–8 pm
Mix of cashiering and basic food prep in a corporate setting. Comes with paid sick days, vacation, holidays, health insurance options, retirement plan, and a big menu of voluntary benefits.
Dining Server – Senior Living Community (Coulter Services)
- Employer: Coulter Services
- Location: Austin, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Serve meals to seniors in a life plan community—greeting residents, taking orders, and honoring special diets. Good if you like steady, relationship-focused service work in a calmer setting.
Server – Chuanbei House
- Employer: Chuanbei House
- Location: 8106 Brodie Ln, Suite 109, Austin, TX 78745
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $15–$20 per hour
Serve guests at a local restaurant with a flexible schedule. Restaurant experience is preferred but not required; apply via Indeed or email your resume.
Bartender – Las Diosas
- Employer: Las Diosas
- Location: Austin, TX
- Type: Full-time & Part-time
- Pay: $15–$35 per hour (shift pay + commissions + tips)
Bartend at a large gentlemen’s club—fast-paced, nightlife vibe. Requires prior bartending experience and current TABC, with 401(k), 401(k) match, and employee discounts.
Beverage Server (Cocktail/Bottle Service) – Las Diosas
- Employer: Las Diosas Men’s Club
- Location: Austin, TX
- Type: Full-time & Part-time
- Pay: $15–$25 per hour (includes tips; base noted as $4/hr)
Cocktail server/bottle girl role with flexible scheduling (1–5 days/week). Must be 21+ and TABC certified; offers 401(k), 401(k) match, and employee discounts. Apply in person only.
Food Service Rep – Tortilleria (Bakery/Deli/Prepared Foods) – H‑E‑B Austin 32
- Employer: H‑E‑B
- Location: Austin, TX (Lake Austin Blvd)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
Hands-on grocery food service role: customer service, slicing, packaging, labeling, and basic prep in bakery, deli, or prepared foods. Requires 18+, HS diploma/GED, food safety training, and ability to lift 50–55 lbs.
(Note: A second H‑E‑B Austin 32 Tortilleria posting appears to describe the same role.)
Dishwasher – OLMO Fresh Pasta (Food Truck)
- Employer: OLMO Fresh Pasta
- Location: 2908 Fruth St, Austin, TX 78705
- Type: Part-time (16 hrs/week)
- Pay: $17–$18.50 per hour (posting also notes $18/hr)
Evening dishwashing and cleaning for a fixed-location food truck, Wed–Sat, 8 pm–12 am. No experience needed—just reliability and comfort working on your feet.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh—Austin spots tend to fill roles fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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