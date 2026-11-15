Austin’s food scene is booming, and so are the jobs that keep it running. Here are several solid options, from first restaurant gigs to leadership roles with benefits.

Employer: Domino’s / Team Murph

Domino’s / Location: Austin, TX

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Fast-paced pizza shop role answering phones, making pizzas, and keeping the store clean. Good fit if you want flexible hours, paid training, PTO, and employee discounts, with room to grow into leadership.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Location: Austin, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead a bakery team in a busy grocery store—ordering, inventory, displays, and customer service. Comes with career growth, DailyPay, 15% store discount, vacation, sick time, 401(k) with match, and health benefits.

(Note: Similar Assistant Bakery Manager postings from Sprouts/Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation appear to be the same role.)

Employer: Tc4 & Co Hospitality – Tony C’s Coal Fired Pizza

Location: Austin, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $2.13/hr + tips (range shown includes tips)

Serve guests at a popular local pizza spot focused on “Notable Hospitality.” You’ll get discounted meals, training opportunities, and leadership development in a growing restaurant group.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings

Location: Austin, TX

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

High-energy sports bar server role focused on guest experience. Offers weekly pay, flexible schedule, meal discounts, training, advancement paths, and access to health, 401(k), and PTO if eligible.

Employer: Petco

Location: Austin, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive + incentives + tips (exact amount not listed)

Lead a grooming salon team while grooming pets yourself. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, Petco discounts, and clear leadership responsibilities for experienced groomers.

Employer: Pathfinder Hospitality

Location: Austin, TX

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Back-of-house hotel role handling sorting, washing, and folding linens. Offers PTO, vacation and birthday pay, health insurance, IRA match, flexible scheduling, and discounted hotel stays.

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc / Burger King

Location: 1905 Slaughter Ln, Austin, TX 78748

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Run shifts in a busy Burger King—supervising staff, handling cash, and solving guest issues. Perks include scholarship opportunities, emergency fund access, wellness and discount programs.

Employer: P. Terry’s Burger Stand

Location: Austin, TX

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Pay: Not listed (employer notes they “pay better than most”)

Cook high-quality ingredients in a fast-paced burger stand. Known for quick raises, advancement, 401(k), flexible schedules, free food/snacks, Christmas bonus, interest-free loans, and birthday cake.

Employer: H‑E‑B

Location: Austin, TX (Nutty Brown / Hwy 290)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Overnight role preparing, packaging, and merchandising bakery/tortilleria items while helping customers. Includes customer service, food safety, equipment use, and physical work up to 50 lbs.

Employer: Eurest (Compass Group)

Location: Samsung – 12100 Samsung Blvd, Austin, TX 78754

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00–$19.00 per hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 12 pm–8 pm

Mix of cashiering and basic food prep in a corporate setting. Comes with paid sick days, vacation, holidays, health insurance options, retirement plan, and a big menu of voluntary benefits.

Employer: Coulter Services

Location: Austin, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Serve meals to seniors in a life plan community—greeting residents, taking orders, and honoring special diets. Good if you like steady, relationship-focused service work in a calmer setting.

Employer: Chuanbei House

Location: 8106 Brodie Ln, Suite 109, Austin, TX 78745

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15–$20 per hour

Serve guests at a local restaurant with a flexible schedule. Restaurant experience is preferred but not required; apply via Indeed or email your resume.

Employer: Las Diosas

Location: Austin, TX

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Pay: $15–$35 per hour (shift pay + commissions + tips)

Bartend at a large gentlemen’s club—fast-paced, nightlife vibe. Requires prior bartending experience and current TABC, with 401(k), 401(k) match, and employee discounts.

Employer: Las Diosas Men’s Club

Location: Austin, TX

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Pay: $15–$25 per hour (includes tips; base noted as $4/hr)

Cocktail server/bottle girl role with flexible scheduling (1–5 days/week). Must be 21+ and TABC certified; offers 401(k), 401(k) match, and employee discounts. Apply in person only.

Employer: H‑E‑B

Location: Austin, TX (Lake Austin Blvd)

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on grocery food service role: customer service, slicing, packaging, labeling, and basic prep in bakery, deli, or prepared foods. Requires 18+, HS diploma/GED, food safety training, and ability to lift 50–55 lbs.

(Note: A second H‑E‑B Austin 32 Tortilleria posting appears to describe the same role.)

Employer: OLMO Fresh Pasta

Location: 2908 Fruth St, Austin, TX 78705

Type: Part-time (16 hrs/week)

Pay: $17–$18.50 per hour (posting also notes $18/hr)

Evening dishwashing and cleaning for a fixed-location food truck, Wed–Sat, 8 pm–12 am. No experience needed—just reliability and comfort working on your feet.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh—Austin spots tend to fill roles fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.