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Austin
💰 Austin finance & accounting jobs with multiple openings
4 days ago
Austin’s finance and accounting scene is busy right now, from entry-level analysts to VP roles. Here are several solid options if you’re ready for a new money-minded move.
Financial Services – Global Compliance & Reporting, Real Estate Tax Senior Manager
- Employer: EY
- Location: Austin, TX (role can be based anywhere in the US)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $147,400–$336,800/year (higher range in select states)
Lead complex real estate tax engagements for major financial institutions, manage multi-location teams, and drive tech-enabled tax compliance. Ideal if you’re a CPA or tax attorney with 5–7+ years in real estate tax looking for national-scale clients and strong benefits.
Senior Card & Payment Operations Specialist
- Employer: Austin Telco Federal Credit Union
- Location: Austin, TX (Research Blvd)
- Type: Full-time, on-site, Mon–Fri 7:30–4:00 or 8:00–4:30
- Salary: Not listed
Run day-to-day debit/credit card operations, fraud monitoring, disputes, and ACH/wire support while mentoring teammates. Good fit if you have 3–5 years in card services and want strong benefits, PTO, and a community-focused credit union.
Credit Analyst, Director – Project Finance
- Employer: Fitch Ratings
- Location: Austin, TX (hybrid; also works with NY/Chicago/Toronto teams)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: NY guidance $135,000–$175,000/year (Austin not specified)
Lead ratings analysis for transportation and infrastructure project finance deals, build models, and present to rating committees and market players. Best for candidates with 10+ years in capital markets/credit and strong project finance experience.
Associate Business Analyst
- Employer: Hydronexa Solutions
- Location: Austin, TX
- Type: Full-time, early-career program
- Salary: $60,000–$75,000/year
Early-career role focused on financial and data analysis, process optimization, and automation in a fintech-style environment. Great for new grads (start date listed as July 2027) who like markets, analytics, and using AI tools.
Finance Manager
- Employer: Flex
- Location: Austin, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Own budgeting, forecasting, and FP&A for a global manufacturing partner, working closely with operations and engineering leaders. Ideal if you have 8+ years in finance/FP&A and want a strategic business partner role with global exposure.
Personal Banker – Ben White
- Employer: UFCU
- Location: Austin, TX (Ben White branch)
- Type: Full-time, branch-based
- Salary: Not listed
Help members with everyday banking, open accounts and loans, and review credit reports in a consultative, service-focused role. Good for people with at least 6 months of customer service and an interest in growing in retail banking.
Accounts Payable Specialist
- Employer: Pluckers Wing Bar
- Location: Downtown Austin, TX (corporate office)
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Salary: $55,000–$65,000/year
Handle high-volume AP for a fast-growing restaurant group, from invoices and check runs to vendor follow-up and reconciliations. Comes with 100% employer-paid health, dental, and vision, generous PTO, free meals, and fun company trips.
Tax Supervisor – C Corporation
- Employer: BPM LLP
- Location: Austin, TX (role ties into CA offices; some hybrid expectations there)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Review and manage corporate tax returns, research complex issues, and mentor junior staff in a people-focused public accounting firm. Best for CPAs (or near-CPAs) with 4+ years of corporate tax experience.
Manager, Payroll Tax Operations
- Employer: Intuit
- Location: Austin, TX (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time, people manager
- Salary: Not listed (role is bonus/equity eligible)
Lead a team of payroll tax processors handling notices, corrections, amendments, and pay & file across multiple states. Great if you’re a payroll tax specialist with 5+ years of leadership plus deep multi-state payroll tax experience.
Vice President of Finance
- Employer: Not specified
- Location: Austin, TX 78746 (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time, executive
- Salary: $190,000–$285,000/year
Executive role owning financial strategy, budgeting, reporting, treasury, and risk management. A strong match for seasoned finance leaders with broad GAAP/IFRS knowledge and experience running finance teams.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible if your experience is in the right ballpark.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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