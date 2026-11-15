Austin’s finance and accounting scene is busy right now, from entry-level analysts to VP roles. Here are several solid options if you’re ready for a new money-minded move.

Employer: EY

EY Location: Austin, TX (role can be based anywhere in the US)

(role can be based anywhere in the US) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $147,400–$336,800/year (higher range in select states)

Lead complex real estate tax engagements for major financial institutions, manage multi-location teams, and drive tech-enabled tax compliance. Ideal if you’re a CPA or tax attorney with 5–7+ years in real estate tax looking for national-scale clients and strong benefits.

Employer: Austin Telco Federal Credit Union

Location: Austin, TX (Research Blvd)

Type: Full-time, on-site, Mon–Fri 7:30–4:00 or 8:00–4:30

Full-time, on-site, Mon–Fri 7:30–4:00 or 8:00–4:30 Salary: Not listed

Run day-to-day debit/credit card operations, fraud monitoring, disputes, and ACH/wire support while mentoring teammates. Good fit if you have 3–5 years in card services and want strong benefits, PTO, and a community-focused credit union.

Employer: Fitch Ratings

Location: Austin, TX (hybrid; also works with NY/Chicago/Toronto teams)

(hybrid; also works with NY/Chicago/Toronto teams) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: NY guidance $135,000–$175,000/year (Austin not specified)

Lead ratings analysis for transportation and infrastructure project finance deals, build models, and present to rating committees and market players. Best for candidates with 10+ years in capital markets/credit and strong project finance experience.

Employer: Hydronexa Solutions

Location: Austin, TX

Type: Full-time, early-career program

Full-time, early-career program Salary: $60,000–$75,000/year

Early-career role focused on financial and data analysis, process optimization, and automation in a fintech-style environment. Great for new grads (start date listed as July 2027) who like markets, analytics, and using AI tools.

Employer: Flex

Location: Austin, TX

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Own budgeting, forecasting, and FP&A for a global manufacturing partner, working closely with operations and engineering leaders. Ideal if you have 8+ years in finance/FP&A and want a strategic business partner role with global exposure.

Employer: UFCU

Location: Austin, TX (Ben White branch)

Type: Full-time, branch-based

Full-time, branch-based Salary: Not listed

Help members with everyday banking, open accounts and loans, and review credit reports in a consultative, service-focused role. Good for people with at least 6 months of customer service and an interest in growing in retail banking.

Employer: Pluckers Wing Bar

Location: Downtown Austin, TX (corporate office)

Type: Full-time, on-site

Full-time, on-site Salary: $55,000–$65,000/year

Handle high-volume AP for a fast-growing restaurant group, from invoices and check runs to vendor follow-up and reconciliations. Comes with 100% employer-paid health, dental, and vision, generous PTO, free meals, and fun company trips.

Employer: BPM LLP

Location: Austin, TX (role ties into CA offices; some hybrid expectations there)

(role ties into CA offices; some hybrid expectations there) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Review and manage corporate tax returns, research complex issues, and mentor junior staff in a people-focused public accounting firm. Best for CPAs (or near-CPAs) with 4+ years of corporate tax experience.

Employer: Intuit

Location: Austin, TX (hybrid)

Type: Full-time, people manager

Full-time, people manager Salary: Not listed (role is bonus/equity eligible)

Lead a team of payroll tax processors handling notices, corrections, amendments, and pay & file across multiple states. Great if you’re a payroll tax specialist with 5+ years of leadership plus deep multi-state payroll tax experience.

Employer: Not specified

Not specified Location: Austin, TX 78746 (hybrid)

Type: Full-time, executive

Full-time, executive Salary: $190,000–$285,000/year

Executive role owning financial strategy, budgeting, reporting, treasury, and risk management. A strong match for seasoned finance leaders with broad GAAP/IFRS knowledge and experience running finance teams.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible if your experience is in the right ballpark.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.