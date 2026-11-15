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Austin
🛒 Austin Customer Service Jobs with Multiple $20+/hr Roles
4 days ago
Austin’s retail and customer service scene is buzzing right now—lots of big brands and local spots hiring, from malls to grocery to beverage merchandisers.
Here are several solid options if you like helping people, staying active, and working on a team.
Teammate – Golf (Part-Time)
- Employer: DICK’S Sporting Goods
- Location: Austin, TX
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help golfers find the right gear, give product tips, and keep the sales floor looking sharp. Great if you love sports and want a flexible, entry-level retail role.
Online Order Filling Team Supervisor
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #3569
- Location: 12900 N I-35 Svc Rd SB, Austin, TX 78753
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $20–$33/hour + premiums & incentives
Lead the team that picks and packs online grocery orders. Good fit if you like fast-paced work, clear goals, and solid benefits (health, 401(k), PTO, and paid education).
Head Cashier
- Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market
- Location: Austin, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Supervise front-end cashiers, handle customer issues, and keep lines moving. Includes DailyPay, store discount, and room to grow into higher leadership.
Merchandiser – South Austin / Dripping Springs
- Employer: Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages
- Location: South Austin / Dripping Springs, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Up to $26.86/hour starting + bonuses & benefits
Stock and build Coke displays in grocery and retail stores, using your own vehicle. Great if you like physical work, early shifts (Fri–Tue, 6am), and working independently.
Produce Associate Team Leader (Assistant Dept. Manager)
- Employer: Whole Foods Market
- Location: Austin, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $20.05–$35.00/hour
Help run the produce department—merchandising, ordering, and leading team members. Ideal for someone with retail leadership experience who wants strong pay and "Whole Benefits."
Sales Supervisor
- Employer: Steve Madden
- Location: Austin, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the sales floor, coach associates, and keep the store looking on-brand. Comes with strong perks like 50% employee discount, free shoes each season, and growth potential.
Store Manager
- Employer: Steve Madden
- Location: Austin, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Run the whole store—team hiring, training, sales goals, and operations. Good for experienced retail leaders who want full P&L responsibility plus premium fashion-brand benefits.
Policyholder Services Supervisor – Domestic
- Employer: Citizens Inc.
- Location: Austin, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a customer service team supporting insurance policyholders. Mix of coaching, process improvement, and handling escalated issues—Spanish/English skills are a plus.
Store Operations Associate
- Employer: CubeSmart Self-Storage
- Location: Austin, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Split your time between front-desk customer service and light property upkeep. Daytime-heavy schedule, PTO that grows over time, and 401(k) match.
Deli Lead – Austin 15 (Lamar/Rundberg)
- Employer: H-E-B
- Location: Austin, TX (Lamar/Rundberg)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the deli team, help with scheduling, training, and food safety while still serving customers. Great step up if you already know grocery or food service.
Store Manager
- Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market
- Location: Austin, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Oversee the entire Sprouts store—hiring, inventory, sales, and community presence. Includes 15% store discount, DailyPay, and strong benefits for experienced retail managers.
Sales Assistant (Austin, TX)
- Employer: Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits
- Location: Austin, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support the sales team by stocking, rotating, and merchandising wine and spirits in retail accounts. Good fit if you like being on the road, staying organized, and working with store staff.
Retail Sales Associate – Holiday Pop-Up (Barton Creek Square Mall)
- Employer: I-Co Jewelry
- Location: Barton Creek Square Mall, Austin, TX
- Type: Seasonal / Holiday
- Salary: $16–$24/hour
Short-term holiday role selling inspirational jewelry in a busy mall pop-up. Great if you’re outgoing, love talking to people, and want extra cash plus sales experience.
Showroom Coordinator
- Employer: Ambrose Upholstery
- Location: Austin, TX
- Type: Part-time or Full-time
- Salary: $22–$25/hour
Welcome clients, help them choose fabrics, and keep the showroom organized. Perfect for design-minded folks or students interested in interiors or architecture.
Cashier
- Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings
- Location: Austin, TX
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Be the first and last contact for guests picking up orders, handling payments and takeout. Weekly pay, flexible shifts, meal discounts, and growth paths in the restaurant.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the requirements, and send in a quick application while it’s still posted.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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