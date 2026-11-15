Austin’s retail and customer service scene is buzzing right now—lots of big brands and local spots hiring, from malls to grocery to beverage merchandisers.

Here are several solid options if you like helping people, staying active, and working on a team.

Employer: DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Location: Austin, TX

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help golfers find the right gear, give product tips, and keep the sales floor looking sharp. Great if you love sports and want a flexible, entry-level retail role.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #3569

Location: 12900 N I-35 Svc Rd SB, Austin, TX 78753

Type: Full-time

Salary: $20–$33/hour + premiums & incentives

Lead the team that picks and packs online grocery orders. Good fit if you like fast-paced work, clear goals, and solid benefits (health, 401(k), PTO, and paid education).

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Location: Austin, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Supervise front-end cashiers, handle customer issues, and keep lines moving. Includes DailyPay, store discount, and room to grow into higher leadership.

Employer: Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages

Location: South Austin / Dripping Springs, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Up to $26.86/hour starting + bonuses & benefits

Stock and build Coke displays in grocery and retail stores, using your own vehicle. Great if you like physical work, early shifts (Fri–Tue, 6am), and working independently.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Location: Austin, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $20.05–$35.00/hour

Help run the produce department—merchandising, ordering, and leading team members. Ideal for someone with retail leadership experience who wants strong pay and "Whole Benefits."

Employer: Steve Madden

Location: Austin, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the sales floor, coach associates, and keep the store looking on-brand. Comes with strong perks like 50% employee discount, free shoes each season, and growth potential.

Employer: Steve Madden

Location: Austin, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run the whole store—team hiring, training, sales goals, and operations. Good for experienced retail leaders who want full P&L responsibility plus premium fashion-brand benefits.

Employer: Citizens Inc.

Location: Austin, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a customer service team supporting insurance policyholders. Mix of coaching, process improvement, and handling escalated issues—Spanish/English skills are a plus.

Employer: CubeSmart Self-Storage

Location: Austin, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Split your time between front-desk customer service and light property upkeep. Daytime-heavy schedule, PTO that grows over time, and 401(k) match.

Employer: H-E-B

Location: Austin, TX (Lamar/Rundberg)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the deli team, help with scheduling, training, and food safety while still serving customers. Great step up if you already know grocery or food service.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Location: Austin, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Oversee the entire Sprouts store—hiring, inventory, sales, and community presence. Includes 15% store discount, DailyPay, and strong benefits for experienced retail managers.

Employer: Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits

Location: Austin, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the sales team by stocking, rotating, and merchandising wine and spirits in retail accounts. Good fit if you like being on the road, staying organized, and working with store staff.

Employer: I-Co Jewelry

Location: Barton Creek Square Mall, Austin, TX

Type: Seasonal / Holiday

Salary: $16–$24/hour

Short-term holiday role selling inspirational jewelry in a busy mall pop-up. Great if you’re outgoing, love talking to people, and want extra cash plus sales experience.

Employer: Ambrose Upholstery

Location: Austin, TX

Type: Part-time or Full-time

Salary: $22–$25/hour

Welcome clients, help them choose fabrics, and keep the showroom organized. Perfect for design-minded folks or students interested in interiors or architecture.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings

Location: Austin, TX

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Be the first and last contact for guests picking up orders, handling payments and takeout. Weekly pay, flexible shifts, meal discounts, and growth paths in the restaurant.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the requirements, and send in a quick application while it’s still posted.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.