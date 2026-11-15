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📣 Austin Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple $100K+ Roles
Austin’s sales and marketing scene is buzzing right now—lots of growth roles, from scrappy startups to big global brands. Here are several solid openings you can skim and apply to fast.
Account Manager – Lawn & Landscape Clients
Employer: Grass Works Lawn Care
Location: Austin, Texas Metropolitan Area (on-site)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Manage a book of residential and commercial lawn/landscape clients, handle estimates, scheduling, and quality follow-up. Good fit if you like being out in the field, building relationships, and don’t mind learning the landscaping world.
Founding GTM & Commercial Growth Lead
Employer: Agentic Commerce Startup
Location: Austin, TX (remote possible, local preferred)
Type: Fractional founding role
Compensation: Founding equity + per-deal revenue share, no base salary pre-funding
Own go-to-market for an early AI + commerce venture across advisory services and an AI infrastructure product. Ideal for a senior enterprise seller/strategist who wants true ownership and is comfortable with early-stage risk.
Client Service Specialist – Life Insurance
Employer: Grit Agency
Location: Austin, TX 78731 (hybrid/remote options)
Type: Commission-based
Pay: $50,000–$100,000/year (performance-based)
Help clients understand basic financial protection and choose life insurance coverage. No experience needed; they provide training, flexible schedule, and a clear path into leadership for strong performers.
Remote Life Insurance Agent
Employer: Grit Agency
Location: Austin, TX 78731 (hybrid/remote)
Type: Commission-based
Pay: $50,000–$100,000/year (performance-based)
Fully commission role focused on virtual client meetings, education, and ongoing service. Good for self-starters who want remote work, strong training, and upside based purely on production.
Revenue and Growth Analytics Manager
Employer: Tharp Consulting
Location: Austin, TX
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead digital revenue analytics and e‑commerce growth testing. You’ll dig into customer behavior, CRM and ad data, and partner with marketing to boost conversion, order value, and loyalty.
Medical Sales Rep – Primary Care
Employer: DAVID BAGGA COMPANY
Location: Greater Austin/San Antonio (TX–OK territory)
Type: Full-time, 40–50% travel
Pay: $125K–$140K base + commission & bonus, OTE $200K–$225K
Sell medical devices into primary care and physician offices across a large territory. They want a true hunter with 3–8+ years full-line primary care med sales and a strong track record.
Account Executive – Splunk
Employer: Cisco
Location: Remote from Texas or Southeast (Austin-based welcome)
Type: Full-time
Starting Total Salary Range (US/Canada): $259,900–$351,700 (base + target incentive for sales plan)
Sell Splunk’s security and observability platform into large enterprises. Enterprise software experience and strong territory planning skills are key; generous benefits and uncapped incentive structure.
Account Executive, Enterprise – Listen Labs
Employer: Listen Labs (Salesforce AI Labs)
Location: Austin, TX
Type: Full-time
Base Pay (typical range): $123,200–$164,850/year (plus bonus/equity)
Enterprise AE role selling an AI research platform already used by big names like Google and Microsoft. Consultative, multi-threaded sales with six‑figure deal sizes and strong land-and-expand motion.
Senior Consultant, Strategic Business Development
Employer: Dell Technologies
Location: Austin/Round Rock, TX
Type: Full-time
Salary Range: $210,000–$265,000/year
Corporate strategy role focused on new growth opportunities and AI-native strategy. You’ll work with senior leaders, analyze markets, and help shape Dell’s bets in emerging tech.
Aquestive Therapeutic Specialty Representative
Employer: Inizio Engage for Aquestive Therapeutics
Location: Austin, TX
Type: Full-time, ~30% travel
Salary Range: $125,000–$150,000/year + bonus & benefits
Launch a potential first-in-class, needle-free epinephrine product by educating allergy and specialty prescribers. Great for pharma/specialty reps who like building a market from the ground up.
Sr Manager, Product Growth
Employer: PayPal
Location: Austin, TX (hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Austin Pay Range: $130,500–$193,600/year + bonus/equity
Lead product growth strategy and execution for a key market/portfolio. You’ll own local product priorities, partner with global teams, and manage stakeholder relationships to move big metrics.
Leasing Professional – Luxury High-Rise
Employer: Kairoi Residential
Location: Downtown Austin, TX
Type: Full-time, on-site
Salary: Not listed
Front-line sales role at a luxury high-rise, handling tours, leases, and resident events. Perfect if you enjoy high-touch customer service, real estate, and working with a luxury clientele.
Account Executive – Texas & South
Employer: Ataccama
Location: Austin, TX (covers TX & South Central)
Type: Full-time
OTE Range: $280,000–$300,000/year (base + variable)
Hunt and grow large enterprise and mid-market accounts for a leading data quality and governance platform. Requires data-management sales experience and comfort with complex, multi-stakeholder deals.
Design Sales Consultant – Ann Sacks
Employer: Kohler Co. – Ann Sacks
Location: Austin, TX showroom (on-site)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Sales + design role in a luxury tile and stone showroom. You’ll build relationships with designers and homeowners, manage a book of business, and host events while working with high-end materials.
VP, Business Development & Growth
Employer: vcfo
Location: Austin, Dallas, or Houston preferred (Denver considered)
Type: Full-time, up to 20% travel
Salary: Not listed
New executive role owning firm-wide growth for a 30-year professional services company. You’ll lead BD strategy, coach practice leaders, manage pipeline health, and personally handle select CEO/PE-level deals.
Account Executive – DroneDeploy
Employer: Procore Technologies
Location: US Remote (open to Austin; ~35–40% travel)
Type: Full-time
OTE Range: $182,400–$250,800/year
Mid-market/enterprise AE role selling DroneDeploy’s reality capture platform to owners and operators. You’ll run $30K–$150K+ ARR deals, prospect actively, and partner with SEs on ROI-driven demos.
Enterprise Account Executive – DroneDeploy
Employer: Procore Technologies
Location: US Remote (up to 50% travel)
Type: Full-time
OTE Range: $244,000–$335,500/year
Senior enterprise seller focused on $100K–$1M+ ARR contracts with large owners/operators. Heavy executive selling, complex negotiations, and multi-year expansion strategies.
Customer Success Manager – Symphonix
Employer: Q2ebanking
Location: Austin, TX (hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Own relationships with non-bank lender clients using Q2’s lending platform. Mix of light sales (renewals/expansion), problem-solving, and cross-functional coordination; lending or SaaS background is a plus.
Senior Manager, B2B Marketing
Employer: Rev
Location: Austin, TX (hybrid 2–3 days/week)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead demand gen and events with full pipeline and budget ownership. Hands-on HubSpot and AI/automation experience (including Claude) are must-haves; you’ll run paid, webinars, events, and ops.
Remote Life Insurance Agent
Employer: MakeLYFE Agency
Location: Austin, TX 78789 (hybrid/remote)
Type: Independent contractor
Pay: From ~$6,000/month (performance-based)
Independent, commission-only role helping families with life insurance and wealth-building strategies. Flexible hours, training, and residual income potential; you’ll need to get licensed and cover your own licensing costs.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume toward the must-have skills before you apply.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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