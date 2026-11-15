Austin’s sales and marketing scene is buzzing right now—lots of growth roles, from scrappy startups to big global brands. Here are several solid openings you can skim and apply to fast.

Employer: Grass Works Lawn Care

Location: Austin, Texas Metropolitan Area (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Manage a book of residential and commercial lawn/landscape clients, handle estimates, scheduling, and quality follow-up. Good fit if you like being out in the field, building relationships, and don’t mind learning the landscaping world.

Employer: Agentic Commerce Startup

Location: Austin, TX (remote possible, local preferred)

Type: Fractional founding role

Compensation: Founding equity + per-deal revenue share, no base salary pre-funding

Own go-to-market for an early AI + commerce venture across advisory services and an AI infrastructure product. Ideal for a senior enterprise seller/strategist who wants true ownership and is comfortable with early-stage risk.

Employer: Grit Agency

Location: Austin, TX 78731 (hybrid/remote options)

Type: Commission-based

Pay: $50,000–$100,000/year (performance-based)

Help clients understand basic financial protection and choose life insurance coverage. No experience needed; they provide training, flexible schedule, and a clear path into leadership for strong performers.

Employer: Grit Agency

Location: Austin, TX 78731 (hybrid/remote)

Type: Commission-based

Pay: $50,000–$100,000/year (performance-based)

Fully commission role focused on virtual client meetings, education, and ongoing service. Good for self-starters who want remote work, strong training, and upside based purely on production.

Employer: Tharp Consulting

Location: Austin, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead digital revenue analytics and e‑commerce growth testing. You’ll dig into customer behavior, CRM and ad data, and partner with marketing to boost conversion, order value, and loyalty.

Employer: DAVID BAGGA COMPANY

Location: Greater Austin/San Antonio (TX–OK territory)

Type: Full-time, 40–50% travel

Pay: $125K–$140K base + commission & bonus, OTE $200K–$225K

Sell medical devices into primary care and physician offices across a large territory. They want a true hunter with 3–8+ years full-line primary care med sales and a strong track record.

Employer: Cisco

Location: Remote from Texas or Southeast (Austin-based welcome)

Type: Full-time

Starting Total Salary Range (US/Canada): $259,900–$351,700 (base + target incentive for sales plan)

Sell Splunk’s security and observability platform into large enterprises. Enterprise software experience and strong territory planning skills are key; generous benefits and uncapped incentive structure.

Employer: Listen Labs (Salesforce AI Labs)

Location: Austin, TX

Type: Full-time

Base Pay (typical range): $123,200–$164,850/year (plus bonus/equity)

Enterprise AE role selling an AI research platform already used by big names like Google and Microsoft. Consultative, multi-threaded sales with six‑figure deal sizes and strong land-and-expand motion.

Employer: Dell Technologies

Location: Austin/Round Rock, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $210,000–$265,000/year

Corporate strategy role focused on new growth opportunities and AI-native strategy. You’ll work with senior leaders, analyze markets, and help shape Dell’s bets in emerging tech.

Employer: Inizio Engage for Aquestive Therapeutics

Location: Austin, TX

Type: Full-time, ~30% travel

Salary Range: $125,000–$150,000/year + bonus & benefits

Launch a potential first-in-class, needle-free epinephrine product by educating allergy and specialty prescribers. Great for pharma/specialty reps who like building a market from the ground up.

Employer: PayPal

Location: Austin, TX (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Austin Pay Range: $130,500–$193,600/year + bonus/equity

Lead product growth strategy and execution for a key market/portfolio. You’ll own local product priorities, partner with global teams, and manage stakeholder relationships to move big metrics.

Employer: Kairoi Residential

Location: Downtown Austin, TX

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Not listed

Front-line sales role at a luxury high-rise, handling tours, leases, and resident events. Perfect if you enjoy high-touch customer service, real estate, and working with a luxury clientele.

Employer: Ataccama

Location: Austin, TX (covers TX & South Central)

Type: Full-time

OTE Range: $280,000–$300,000/year (base + variable)

Hunt and grow large enterprise and mid-market accounts for a leading data quality and governance platform. Requires data-management sales experience and comfort with complex, multi-stakeholder deals.

Employer: Kohler Co. – Ann Sacks

Location: Austin, TX showroom (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Sales + design role in a luxury tile and stone showroom. You’ll build relationships with designers and homeowners, manage a book of business, and host events while working with high-end materials.

Employer: vcfo

Location: Austin, Dallas, or Houston preferred (Denver considered)

Type: Full-time, up to 20% travel

Salary: Not listed

New executive role owning firm-wide growth for a 30-year professional services company. You’ll lead BD strategy, coach practice leaders, manage pipeline health, and personally handle select CEO/PE-level deals.

Employer: Procore Technologies

Location: US Remote (open to Austin; ~35–40% travel)

Type: Full-time

OTE Range: $182,400–$250,800/year

Mid-market/enterprise AE role selling DroneDeploy’s reality capture platform to owners and operators. You’ll run $30K–$150K+ ARR deals, prospect actively, and partner with SEs on ROI-driven demos.

Employer: Procore Technologies

Location: US Remote (up to 50% travel)

Type: Full-time

OTE Range: $244,000–$335,500/year

Senior enterprise seller focused on $100K–$1M+ ARR contracts with large owners/operators. Heavy executive selling, complex negotiations, and multi-year expansion strategies.

Employer: Q2ebanking

Location: Austin, TX (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own relationships with non-bank lender clients using Q2’s lending platform. Mix of light sales (renewals/expansion), problem-solving, and cross-functional coordination; lending or SaaS background is a plus.

Employer: Rev

Location: Austin, TX (hybrid 2–3 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead demand gen and events with full pipeline and budget ownership. Hands-on HubSpot and AI/automation experience (including Claude) are must-haves; you’ll run paid, webinars, events, and ops.

Employer: MakeLYFE Agency

Location: Austin, TX 78789 (hybrid/remote)

Type: Independent contractor

Pay: From ~$6,000/month (performance-based)

Independent, commission-only role helping families with life insurance and wealth-building strategies. Flexible hours, training, and residual income potential; you’ll need to get licensed and cover your own licensing costs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume toward the must-have skills before you apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.