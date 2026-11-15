Austin’s engineering scene is booming right now—semis, AI infrastructure, aerospace, and big-name logistics are all hiring. If you’re technical and ready to level up, this week has some strong options.

Employer: Applied Materials

Location: Austin, TX

Salary: $21.50 – $29.20/hour

Type: Full-time

Work hands-on with electro-mechanical systems that support next-gen semiconductor tools—testing, troubleshooting, and assembling equipment in a cleanroom setting. Good fit if you like working from schematics, using tools, and being on your feet instead of at a desk all day.

Employer: Applied Materials

Location: Austin, TX

Salary: $78,500 – $108,000/year

Type: Full-time

Design and debug test equipment for manufacturing, using C/C++/Python and DAQ/controls know-how. You’ll own fixtures from concept through deployment and support, with up to 20% travel and relocation available.

Employer: Applied Materials

Location: Austin, TX

Salary: $37.00 – $51.20/hour

Type: Full-time

Customer-facing role keeping advanced inspection and metrology tools running in semiconductor fabs. Expect complex troubleshooting, travel up to 20%, and lots of hands-on work with optics, vacuum, and precision systems.

Employer: Engtal (stealth positioning-tech startup client)

Location: Austin, TX Metro

Salary: $150,000 – $200,000/year + bonus

Type: Full-time

Hybrid hardware/software role building GPS-free positioning hardware from PCB bring-up through manufacturing test. Great if you’re an EE or CS with strong board design, test automation, and contract manufacturer experience.

Employer: Halff

Location: Austin, TX

Salary: Competitive, based on experience

Type: Full-time

Lead TxDOT and municipal roadway projects, manage teams, and help grow the transportation practice. Ideal for an 8+ year Texas PE with strong roadway design and OpenRoads skills.

Employer: Ryan Companies US, Inc.

Location: Austin, TX (also Minneapolis, Dallas, Phoenix)

Salary: Competitive

Type: Full-time

Advise project teams on mechanical systems from early design through commissioning on commercial builds. Good match if you have 10+ years in commercial construction and enjoy site visits plus design/precon work.

Employer: ALTEN Technology USA

Location: Austin, TX (or Westminster, CO / El Segundo, CA)

Salary: $130,000 – $170,000/year

Type: Full-time

Own verification and validation planning for complex aerospace systems, working across hardware, software, and test. Great for 5+ year systems engineers who like requirements, V&V, and cross-functional coordination.

Employer: Pape-Dawson Engineers

Location: Austin, TX

Salary: Not listed

Type: Full-time

Entry-level role for Dec 2026 / May 2027 civil grads supporting land development and district services. You’ll help with grading, drainage, utilities, reports, and plan reviews under a PE’s guidance.

Employer: Amazon

Location: Austin, TX

Salary: $119,600 – $161,700/year (Austin band)

Type: Full-time

Own parts of the next-gen Amazon delivery station design—process, equipment, and product roadmap. Best for engineers with 6+ years in industrial/manufacturing plus strong program management chops and comfort with ~30% travel.

Employer: Fluidstack

Location: Austin, TX (preferred)

Salary: $210,000 – $260,000/year

Type: Full-time

Lead control architecture and safety interlocks for high-end rotating machinery and chillers supporting massive AI data centers. Suited to 10+ year controls engineers who’ve done HIL, safety-critical interlocks, and live commissioning.

Employer: Fluidstack

Location: Austin, TX (preferred)

Salary: $210,000 – $260,000/year

Type: Full-time

Own high-power converters, motor drives, and electrical safety for large thermofluids machines and test cells. Ideal if you’ve shipped serious power electronics, handled EMC/harmonics issues, and written safe work practices.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the hiring team can flex for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.