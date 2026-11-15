undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏥 Austin Healthcare Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles
Austin’s healthcare scene is booming, from big hospital systems to modern primary care clinics and travel gigs. Here are several solid openings across the city, from entry-level to advanced practice.
Speech Language Pathologist (Part-Time, Senior Living)
Employer: Legacy Healthcare Services
Location: Lake Travis area, Austin, TX
Type: Part-time (~6 hrs/week)
Pay: $41–$50/hr
One-on-one SLP work with 2–3 residents per day in an active independent living community, not a high-volume clinic. Great if you like geriatrics, flexible hours, and building long-term relationships.
Travel Cath Lab Technologist – 13 Weeks
Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel
Location: Austin, TX
Type: Full-time, Travel, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts
Start: 11/30/2026
Cath Lab Tech contract with aggressive compensation packages, day-one health benefits, stipends for housing/meals (if you qualify), and daily or weekly pay. Ideal for experienced Cath Lab techs wanting top travel pay and strong support.
Physical Therapist – Neuro Rehab (PABI Unit)
Employer: UHS – Texas NeuroRehab Center
Location: Austin, TX (10 mins from downtown)
Type: Full-time
Neuro-focused PT role working with CVA, TBI, SCI across LTACH, IPR, and post-acute brain injury programs. Good fit if you love complex neuro, interdisciplinary teams, and a long-standing rehab facility.
Family Nurse Practitioner or Physician Assistant – Domain Northside
Employer: One Medical (an Amazon company)
Location: Domain Northside, Austin, TX
Type: Full-time (4 days in clinic, 1 day WFH)
Salary: $128,600–$153,800/year
Outpatient primary care seeing all ages with a mix of in-person and some telehealth. Strong CME support, sabbaticals, 401(k) match, and tech-forward care model.
Family Nurse Practitioner or Physician Assistant – South Austin
Employer: One Medical
Location: South Austin, TX
Type: Full-time (4 days in clinic, 1 day WFH)
Salary: $128,600–$153,800/year
Same model as Domain but based in South Austin. Great if you want modern primary care, predictable schedule, and strong benefits on the south side.
Family Nurse Practitioner or Physician Assistant – Aldrich Street Mueller
Employer: One Medical
Location: Aldrich Street Mueller, Austin, TX
Type: Full-time (4 days in clinic, 1 day WFH)
Salary: $128,600–$153,800/year
Clinic-based primary care with weekly learning rounds, CME stipend, and malpractice fully covered. Nice option if you like the Mueller neighborhood and team-based care.
Family Medicine Physician – Aldrich Street Mueller (Hybrid)
Employer: One Medical
Location: Aldrich Street Mueller, Austin, TX
Type: Full-time (4 days in clinic, 1 day WFH)
Salary: $235,100–$281,100/year
Outpatient-only family medicine with some NP/PA supervision, weekly rounds, and strong benefits. Good for docs who want value-based, tech-enabled primary care.
Family Medicine Physician – Multiple Austin Clinics
Employer: One Medical
Location: Austin, TX (Domain Northside, South Austin, Mueller)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $235,100–$281,100/year
Same core role as above but open across several Austin locations. Nice if you’re flexible on clinic site and want to pick the best neighborhood fit.
Urgent Care Advanced Practice Provider (Float)
Employer: HCA Healthcare – CareNow Urgent Care
Location: Austin metro (South Austin to Georgetown)
Type: Full-time
Float NP/PA role across multiple urgent care clinics seeing patients 3 months+. Outpatient only, no hospital call, with competitive pay, CME PTO, and malpractice covered.
Registered Nurse – Medical Surgical Neuro
Employer: St. David's North Austin Medical Center (HCA)
Location: North Austin, TX
Type: Full-time
Med-Surg Neuro RN role in a large, high-acuity hospital with strong benefits, 401(k) match, tuition and loan assistance. Good for RNs wanting neuro experience and growth in a big system.
Paramedic – Emergency Department
Employer: St. David's South Austin Medical Center (HCA)
Location: South Austin, TX
Type: Full-time
ED paramedic position supporting fast-paced emergency care, from triage and procedures to ACLS/PALS-level interventions. Comes with full HCA benefits and tuition/loan support.
Cardiac Device Technician
Employer: HCA Healthcare – St. David's Cardiology
Location: 4316 James Casey St, Austin, TX 78745
Type: Full-time, clinic-based with regional travel
Advanced device role interrogating and reprogramming pacemakers and ICDs (multiple vendors), including remote monitoring. Great for experienced device techs wanting stable hours and strong benefits.
Seasonal Registered Nurse – Mueller FSED
Employer: St. David's Medical Center (HCA)
Location: Mueller FSED, Austin, TX
Type: Full-time, Seasonal (through 3/31/2027)
Seasonal ED RN role with 72 hours per pay period, required weekends/holidays, and no benefits (temporary status). Good if you want short-term, high-intensity work and flexibility after the season.
Inpatient Physical Therapist
Employer: St. David's North Austin Medical Center (HCA)
Location: North Austin, TX
Type: Full-time, Inpatient
Hospital-based PT role (new grads welcome) focused on post-op, neuro, and complex medical patients. Strong system benefits plus tuition and loan support.
Radiologic Tech – Clinic (X-Ray & C-Arm)
Employer: Baylor Scott & White Health – Austin Tech Ridge Clinic
Location: Tech Ridge, Austin, TX
Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8–5
Clinic Rad Tech role doing diagnostic X-rays and C-arm fluoroscopy for pain procedures. Daytime schedule, big-system benefits, and great if you already have C-arm experience.
Travel NICU RN – 12 Weeks, Nights
Employer: Access Healthcare LLC
Location: Austin, TX
Type: Full-time, Travel, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights
NICU travel contract with competitive weekly pay (plus tax-free stipends) and a small-agency, “family feel” vibe. Best for experienced NICU nurses looking to travel in 2026.
Travel Med Surg RN – 13 Weeks, Nights
Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing
Location: Austin, TX
Type: Full-time, Travel, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights
Med-Surg travel RN role with weekly pay, housing options, day-one benefits, and 401(k) match. Requires 18+ months recent acute Med-Surg experience.
Travel Acute Pharmacist – Hospital
Employer: Supplemental Health Care
Location: Austin, TX
Type: Full-time, Travel, 40 hrs/week, PM shift
Pay: $1,934–$2,134/week (estimated)
13-week acute-care pharmacist contract in a hospital setting. Includes full benefits, 401(k), CEU access, and potential to extend.
Medical Assistant – Primary Care
Employer: Central Health / CommUnityCare
Location: Austin, TX
Type: Full-time
Hands-on MA role doing vitals, intake, CLIA-waived tests, specimen collection, and occasional scribing in a safety-net system. Good entry point if you want strong clinical exposure and mission-driven work.
Nurse Manager – Operations
Employer: CommUnityCare Health Centers
Location: Austin, TX
Type: Full-time
Leadership RN role over clinic nursing/MA teams, quality metrics, workflows, and population health. Great for experienced nurse leaders who like primary care, QI, and team development.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Austin roles, especially the higher-paying ones, tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.