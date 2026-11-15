Austin’s healthcare scene is booming, from big hospital systems to modern primary care clinics and travel gigs. Here are several solid openings across the city, from entry-level to advanced practice.

Employer: Legacy Healthcare Services

Location: Lake Travis area, Austin, TX

Type: Part-time (~6 hrs/week)

Pay: $41–$50/hr

One-on-one SLP work with 2–3 residents per day in an active independent living community, not a high-volume clinic. Great if you like geriatrics, flexible hours, and building long-term relationships.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

Location: Austin, TX

Type: Full-time, Travel, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts

Start: 11/30/2026

Cath Lab Tech contract with aggressive compensation packages, day-one health benefits, stipends for housing/meals (if you qualify), and daily or weekly pay. Ideal for experienced Cath Lab techs wanting top travel pay and strong support.

Employer: UHS – Texas NeuroRehab Center

Location: Austin, TX (10 mins from downtown)

Type: Full-time

Neuro-focused PT role working with CVA, TBI, SCI across LTACH, IPR, and post-acute brain injury programs. Good fit if you love complex neuro, interdisciplinary teams, and a long-standing rehab facility.

Employer: One Medical (an Amazon company)

Location: Domain Northside, Austin, TX

Type: Full-time (4 days in clinic, 1 day WFH)

Salary: $128,600–$153,800/year

Outpatient primary care seeing all ages with a mix of in-person and some telehealth. Strong CME support, sabbaticals, 401(k) match, and tech-forward care model.

Employer: One Medical

Location: South Austin, TX

Type: Full-time (4 days in clinic, 1 day WFH)

Salary: $128,600–$153,800/year

Same model as Domain but based in South Austin. Great if you want modern primary care, predictable schedule, and strong benefits on the south side.

Employer: One Medical

Location: Aldrich Street Mueller, Austin, TX

Type: Full-time (4 days in clinic, 1 day WFH)

Salary: $128,600–$153,800/year

Clinic-based primary care with weekly learning rounds, CME stipend, and malpractice fully covered. Nice option if you like the Mueller neighborhood and team-based care.

Employer: One Medical

Location: Aldrich Street Mueller, Austin, TX

Type: Full-time (4 days in clinic, 1 day WFH)

Salary: $235,100–$281,100/year

Outpatient-only family medicine with some NP/PA supervision, weekly rounds, and strong benefits. Good for docs who want value-based, tech-enabled primary care.

Employer: One Medical

Location: Austin, TX (Domain Northside, South Austin, Mueller)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $235,100–$281,100/year

Same core role as above but open across several Austin locations. Nice if you’re flexible on clinic site and want to pick the best neighborhood fit.

Employer: HCA Healthcare – CareNow Urgent Care

Location: Austin metro (South Austin to Georgetown)

Type: Full-time

Float NP/PA role across multiple urgent care clinics seeing patients 3 months+. Outpatient only, no hospital call, with competitive pay, CME PTO, and malpractice covered.

Employer: St. David's North Austin Medical Center (HCA)

Location: North Austin, TX

Type: Full-time

Med-Surg Neuro RN role in a large, high-acuity hospital with strong benefits, 401(k) match, tuition and loan assistance. Good for RNs wanting neuro experience and growth in a big system.

Employer: St. David's South Austin Medical Center (HCA)

Location: South Austin, TX

Type: Full-time

ED paramedic position supporting fast-paced emergency care, from triage and procedures to ACLS/PALS-level interventions. Comes with full HCA benefits and tuition/loan support.

Employer: HCA Healthcare – St. David's Cardiology

Location: 4316 James Casey St, Austin, TX 78745

Type: Full-time, clinic-based with regional travel

Advanced device role interrogating and reprogramming pacemakers and ICDs (multiple vendors), including remote monitoring. Great for experienced device techs wanting stable hours and strong benefits.

Employer: St. David's Medical Center (HCA)

Location: Mueller FSED, Austin, TX

Type: Full-time, Seasonal (through 3/31/2027)

Seasonal ED RN role with 72 hours per pay period, required weekends/holidays, and no benefits (temporary status). Good if you want short-term, high-intensity work and flexibility after the season.

Employer: St. David's North Austin Medical Center (HCA)

Location: North Austin, TX

Type: Full-time, Inpatient

Hospital-based PT role (new grads welcome) focused on post-op, neuro, and complex medical patients. Strong system benefits plus tuition and loan support.

Employer: Baylor Scott & White Health – Austin Tech Ridge Clinic

Location: Tech Ridge, Austin, TX

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8–5

Clinic Rad Tech role doing diagnostic X-rays and C-arm fluoroscopy for pain procedures. Daytime schedule, big-system benefits, and great if you already have C-arm experience.

Employer: Access Healthcare LLC

Location: Austin, TX

Type: Full-time, Travel, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights

NICU travel contract with competitive weekly pay (plus tax-free stipends) and a small-agency, “family feel” vibe. Best for experienced NICU nurses looking to travel in 2026.

Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing

Location: Austin, TX

Type: Full-time, Travel, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights

Med-Surg travel RN role with weekly pay, housing options, day-one benefits, and 401(k) match. Requires 18+ months recent acute Med-Surg experience.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Location: Austin, TX

Type: Full-time, Travel, 40 hrs/week, PM shift

Pay: $1,934–$2,134/week (estimated)

13-week acute-care pharmacist contract in a hospital setting. Includes full benefits, 401(k), CEU access, and potential to extend.

Employer: Central Health / CommUnityCare

Location: Austin, TX

Type: Full-time

Hands-on MA role doing vitals, intake, CLIA-waived tests, specimen collection, and occasional scribing in a safety-net system. Good entry point if you want strong clinical exposure and mission-driven work.

Employer: CommUnityCare Health Centers

Location: Austin, TX

Type: Full-time

Leadership RN role over clinic nursing/MA teams, quality metrics, workflows, and population health. Great for experienced nurse leaders who like primary care, QI, and team development.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Austin roles, especially the higher-paying ones, tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.