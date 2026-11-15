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Austin
📋 Several Austin Admin & Clerical Roles, Many at UT Austin
5 days ago
Austin’s admin job scene is busy right now, especially in healthcare, higher ed, and finance. Here are several solid roles if you like keeping offices running smoothly and organized.
Medical Office Specialist – St. David’s Cardiology
- Employer: HCA Healthcare / Location: Austin, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role runs the front office for a cardiology practice: check-in/check-out, phones, scheduling, insurance verification, and co-pays. One year in a medical office and EHR experience is preferred, and you’ll get access to comprehensive health benefits, 401(k) with match, and education support.
Executive Assistant – Human Resources
- Employer: Charles Schwab / Location: Austin, TX
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Salary: Range not listed (bonus eligible)
Support senior HR leaders with complex calendars, travel, reports, and sensitive projects. They want 7+ years of EA experience and strong Microsoft Office skills. Good fit if you like fast-paced, high-impact work plus 401(k) match, ESPP, sabbatical, and solid health benefits.
Temporary Front Desk Receptionist (Bilingual) – School of Nursing
- Employer: University of Texas at Austin – UTemp Pool
- Location: UT Main Campus, Austin, TX
- Type: Full-time, temporary (through May 31, 2027)
- Pay: $16.00/hour
Front desk role at the School of Nursing Family Wellness Center. You’ll answer phones, schedule visits, greet patients, and take payments. Bilingual English/Spanish is required, and the schedule is Monday–Friday with one late day (to 8 pm on Mondays).
Development Specialist to the Chief Development Officer
- Employer: University of Texas at Austin – College of Fine Arts
- Location: UT Main Campus, Austin, TX
- Type: Full-time, exempt
- Salary: $54,000–$57,000
High-level admin role supporting the Interim Chief Development Officer: complex calendar management, travel planning, donor reports, gift proposals, and event support. Comes with 100% employer-paid basic medical, retirement contributions, paid vacation/sick time, and holidays, plus potential for hybrid work after 45 days.
Development Associate (Major Gifts), College of Fine Arts
- Employer: University of Texas at Austin – College of Fine Arts
- Location: UT Main Campus, Austin, TX
- Type: Full-time, non-exempt
- Salary: $50,000 (fixed)
Support traveling gift officers with travel planning, donor research, event logistics, and gift processing. Good for detail-oriented admins who like relationship-building and arts. Includes 100% employer-paid basic medical, retirement contributions, paid time off and holidays, and potential hybrid schedule after 45 days.
If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full posting, and send your resume while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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