Austin’s admin job scene is busy right now, especially in healthcare, higher ed, and finance. Here are several solid roles if you like keeping offices running smoothly and organized.

Employer: HCA Healthcare / Location: Austin, TX

HCA Healthcare / Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role runs the front office for a cardiology practice: check-in/check-out, phones, scheduling, insurance verification, and co-pays. One year in a medical office and EHR experience is preferred, and you’ll get access to comprehensive health benefits, 401(k) with match, and education support.

Employer: Charles Schwab / Location: Austin, TX

/ Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Range not listed (bonus eligible)

Support senior HR leaders with complex calendars, travel, reports, and sensitive projects. They want 7+ years of EA experience and strong Microsoft Office skills. Good fit if you like fast-paced, high-impact work plus 401(k) match, ESPP, sabbatical, and solid health benefits.

Employer: University of Texas at Austin – UTemp Pool

Location: UT Main Campus, Austin, TX

Type: Full-time, temporary (through May 31, 2027)

Pay: $16.00/hour

Front desk role at the School of Nursing Family Wellness Center. You’ll answer phones, schedule visits, greet patients, and take payments. Bilingual English/Spanish is required, and the schedule is Monday–Friday with one late day (to 8 pm on Mondays).

Employer: University of Texas at Austin – College of Fine Arts

Location: UT Main Campus, Austin, TX

Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: $54,000–$57,000

High-level admin role supporting the Interim Chief Development Officer: complex calendar management, travel planning, donor reports, gift proposals, and event support. Comes with 100% employer-paid basic medical, retirement contributions, paid vacation/sick time, and holidays, plus potential for hybrid work after 45 days.

Employer: University of Texas at Austin – College of Fine Arts

Location: UT Main Campus, Austin, TX

Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Salary: $50,000 (fixed)

Support traveling gift officers with travel planning, donor research, event logistics, and gift processing. Good for detail-oriented admins who like relationship-building and arts. Includes 100% employer-paid basic medical, retirement contributions, paid time off and holidays, and potential hybrid schedule after 45 days.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full posting, and send your resume while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.