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🚧 Austin Construction & Skilled Trades – Multiple Openings Up to $60/hr
Austin’s building boom is still going strong, and skilled (and even brand‑new) trades workers are in demand. Here are several solid roles hiring now across plumbing, welding, auto, and drilling.
Driller Helper - Entry Level
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: Austin, TX (in person, outdoor work)
- Type: OTHER / Entry level
- Pay: $40.00 – $60.00 per hour
No experience needed — they’ll train you. You’ll work outside helping prepare sites for drilling, digging to expose utilities, and handling heavy manual work with a strong focus on safety.
Field Service Representative
- Employer: Opus Inspection
- Location: Austin, TX (field-based)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Electronic tech role supporting vehicle emission inspection equipment across a large territory. You’ll install, repair, and calibrate systems, work mostly on your own, and help train customers on using the gear.
Senior Automotive Technician
- Employer: Warker LLC
- Location: Austin, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Advanced tech role handling complex diagnostics and repairs, road-testing vehicles, and mentoring other techs. Good fit if you have 5+ years’ experience and strong ASE-level skills.
General Service Technician
- Employer: Warker LLC
- Location: Austin, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Entry to mid-level shop role doing oil changes, tires, basic maintenance, and digital inspections. Great if you’re mechanically inclined, want to learn more, and can work some weekends.
State Inspector and Maintenance Tech
- Employer: All Tune Franchising (All Tune North Austin)
- Location: Austin, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16.00 – $24.00 per hour
Busy auto shop role combining Texas state inspections with routine maintenance and repair work. Comes with employee discounts, uniforms, PTO, and growth potential in a high-volume, customer-focused shop.
Apprentice / Journeyman Plumber – Commercial
- Employer: Structured Trades
- Location: Austin, TX (commercial jobsites)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $24.00 – $30.00 per hour
Long-term commercial plumbing work on high-profile projects. You’ll need 4+ years’ commercial experience, a TSBPE Apprentice or Journeyman license, your own tools, and be open to overtime.
Finish Carpenter – Commercial
- Employer: Structured Trades
- Location: Austin, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $24.00 – $30.00 per hour
Hands-on finish carpentry on commercial projects, installing casework, millwork, panels, and more. Best for folks with 4+ years’ commercial finish experience, OSHA 10, and their own tools.
Pipe Welder – Commercial
- Employer: Structured Trades
- Location: Austin, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $34.00 – $38.00 per hour
High-paying pipe welding role on long-term mechanical projects. Requires 4+ years’ commercial welding, strong Stick (6010) skills, ability to weld carbon steel pipe up to 8", and your own welding tools.
If something here fits you (or a friend), click through, skim the details, and get that application in while these spots are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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