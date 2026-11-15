Austin’s building boom is still going strong, and skilled (and even brand‑new) trades workers are in demand. Here are several solid roles hiring now across plumbing, welding, auto, and drilling.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Austin, TX (in person, outdoor work)

(in person, outdoor work) Type: OTHER / Entry level

OTHER / Entry level Pay: $40.00 – $60.00 per hour

No experience needed — they’ll train you. You’ll work outside helping prepare sites for drilling, digging to expose utilities, and handling heavy manual work with a strong focus on safety.

Employer: Opus Inspection

Location: Austin, TX (field-based)

(field-based) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Electronic tech role supporting vehicle emission inspection equipment across a large territory. You’ll install, repair, and calibrate systems, work mostly on your own, and help train customers on using the gear.

Employer: Warker LLC

Location: Austin, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Advanced tech role handling complex diagnostics and repairs, road-testing vehicles, and mentoring other techs. Good fit if you have 5+ years’ experience and strong ASE-level skills.

Employer: Warker LLC

Location: Austin, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Entry to mid-level shop role doing oil changes, tires, basic maintenance, and digital inspections. Great if you’re mechanically inclined, want to learn more, and can work some weekends.

Employer: All Tune Franchising (All Tune North Austin)

Location: Austin, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00 – $24.00 per hour

Busy auto shop role combining Texas state inspections with routine maintenance and repair work. Comes with employee discounts, uniforms, PTO, and growth potential in a high-volume, customer-focused shop.

Employer: Structured Trades

Location: Austin, TX (commercial jobsites)

(commercial jobsites) Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.00 – $30.00 per hour

Long-term commercial plumbing work on high-profile projects. You’ll need 4+ years’ commercial experience, a TSBPE Apprentice or Journeyman license, your own tools, and be open to overtime.

Employer: Structured Trades

Location: Austin, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.00 – $30.00 per hour

Hands-on finish carpentry on commercial projects, installing casework, millwork, panels, and more. Best for folks with 4+ years’ commercial finish experience, OSHA 10, and their own tools.

Employer: Structured Trades

Location: Austin, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $34.00 – $38.00 per hour

High-paying pipe welding role on long-term mechanical projects. Requires 4+ years’ commercial welding, strong Stick (6010) skills, ability to weld carbon steel pipe up to 8", and your own welding tools.

If something here fits you (or a friend), click through, skim the details, and get that application in while these spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.