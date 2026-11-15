Austin keeps growing, and so does the need for safe, friendly drivers. These transportation jobs are solid options if you like staying on the move and helping people.

Employer: RG&T Solutions

RG&T Solutions Location: Austin, TX (near airport)

Austin, TX (near airport) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive airport shuttles on fixed routes, help guests with luggage, and keep runs on time. Good fit if you’re reliable, safety-focused, and like a mix of driving and customer service.

Employer: Reimagined Parking

Location: Domain Northside, Austin, TX

Type: Full-time (some part-time benefits listed)

(some part-time benefits listed) Pay: $8.00/hour (plus tips not stated but common in valet roles)

Park and retrieve guest cars in a busy, upscale shopping area while giving high-touch customer service. Comes with PTO, health benefits, 401(k), and holidays for full-time staff.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Austin, TX

Austin, TX Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Use company vehicles to deliver auto parts to local shops and help in-store customers. No CDL needed, and there’s room to grow in a big, stable auto parts brand.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.