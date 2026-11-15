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🚌 Austin Transportation Jobs: Multiple Driving & Valet Roles
Austin keeps growing, and so does the need for safe, friendly drivers. These transportation jobs are solid options if you like staying on the move and helping people.
Shuttle Driver
- Employer: RG&T Solutions
- Location: Austin, TX (near airport)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Drive airport shuttles on fixed routes, help guests with luggage, and keep runs on time. Good fit if you’re reliable, safety-focused, and like a mix of driving and customer service.
Valet – Domain Northside
- Employer: Reimagined Parking
- Location: Domain Northside, Austin, TX
- Type: Full-time (some part-time benefits listed)
- Pay: $8.00/hour (plus tips not stated but common in valet roles)
Park and retrieve guest cars in a busy, upscale shopping area while giving high-touch customer service. Comes with PTO, health benefits, 401(k), and holidays for full-time staff.
Commercial Driver – Part Time
- Employer: AutoZone
- Location: Austin, TX
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Use company vehicles to deliver auto parts to local shops and help in-store customers. No CDL needed, and there’s room to grow in a big, stable auto parts brand.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.