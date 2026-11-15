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👔 Austin, TX Executive & Management Roles with Multiple Openings
Austin’s leadership job market is hot right now, from tech and crypto to construction, retail, and pet care. If you’re ready to step into (or level up) a manager or director role, these openings span corporate, startup, and hands-on ops.
Launch Program Manager II, Global Engineering Services
Employer: Amazon.com Services LLC
Location: Austin, TX (up to 75% travel)
Salary: $115,600 – $160,000 (Austin range)
Type: Full-time
Own large, complex facility launches and process improvements across Amazon’s network. Heavy cross-functional leadership, data-driven decision making, and big impact on new site openings.
Manufacturing Program Manager III – Etch (E3)
Employer: Applied Materials
Location: Austin, TX
Salary: $96,000 – $132,000
Type: Full-time
Lead high-impact manufacturing and operations projects in semiconductor equipment. Great fit if you like coordinating engineering, supply chain, and factory teams with clear project plans and metrics.
ServiceNow (SHIELD) Manager
Employer: KPMG US
Location: Austin, TX (ServiceNow platform; listed as part-time)
Type: Part-time
Act as Technical PM/Scrum Master for KPMG’s internal ServiceNow platform, running Agile delivery, contractor performance, and release cycles for federal-focused operations.
Senior Project Manager – Industrial / Data Centers
Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for a construction firm)
Location: Austin, TX
Type: Full-time
Lead large data center, distribution center, and light industrial builds. You’ll own client relationships, budgets, schedules, and mentor junior staff, with benefits like bonus, 401(k), relocation, and telecommute options.
Cost Estimator – Austin-Bergstrom International Airport
Employer: Keville Enterprises, Inc.
Location: Onsite at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, Austin, TX
Type: Full-time
Senior estimating role covering highways, bridges, tunnels, airports, and buildings. You’ll build detailed estimates, review others’ work, and work closely with schedulers and owners, with a strong benefits package.
Operations Manager – “Amazon for Chemicals” Warehouse
Employer: Lab Alley
Location: Austin, TX (warehouse-based)
Type: Full-time
Run end-to-end warehouse and HazMat fulfillment operations for a fast-growing e‑commerce chemicals company. Lead supervisors and floor teams, drive KPIs, and own safety, compliance, and process improvement.
Project Manager – East Austin Construction
Employer: Skanska
Location: East Austin, TX
Type: Full-time
Full lifecycle construction PM role on meaningful community projects (schools, hospitals, infrastructure). You’ll manage budgets, schedules, contracts, and subcontractors with strong benefits and bonus potential.
Principal Product Manager, Arc Consumer
Employer: Circle
Location: Austin, TX Metropolitan Area (flexible/remote-friendly per company norms)
Salary: $225,000 – $276,667 base
Type: Full-time
Lead product vision and roadmap for a new consumer app on Circle’s Arc blockchain. Deep crypto + AI + consumer product experience needed; you’ll own strategy, UX, growth loops, and agentic finance features.
General Manager – Burger King #2171
Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King franchise)
Location: 1001 E. Ben White, Austin, TX 78704
Type: Full-time
Run a single Burger King restaurant (10–45 employees), driving sales, profitability, staffing, and guest satisfaction. Includes access to BK scholarship and emergency funds plus other employee perks.
Sr Innovation Specialist
Employer: OES Equipment / DPR Family of Companies
Location: Austin, TX
Salary: $109,000 – $170,000 (location-dependent)
Type: Full-time
Lead and scale innovation pilots across DPR’s construction ecosystem. You’ll research new tech, run pilots, mentor innovators, and help turn grassroots ideas into national programs.
Strategy & Engagement Manager, Risk & Resilience (Remote)
Employer: RapidScale (a Cox company)
Location: Remote – open to Austin, TX
Type: Full-time
Consulting-style role at the intersection of risk, resilience, cybersecurity, AI, and cloud. You’ll lead client workstreams, shape proposals, and help build a new advisory practice.
Group Product Manager – Zero to One Labs
Employer: Affirm
Location: Austin, TX (remote-first within U.S.)
Salary: $236,000 – $296,000 base (most U.S. states)
Type: Full-time
Hands-on GPM role working directly with the CEO on Affirm’s biggest new bets. Own zero-to-one product strategy, prototyping, experimentation, and go-to-market for new fintech products.
Principal Product Manager, Cloud Security (CNAPP)
Employer: TrendAI™ (Trend Micro)
Location: Austin or Dallas, TX
Type: Full-time
Lead strategy and roadmap for Trend’s CNAPP platform across AWS, Azure, and GCP. Requires deep cloud + AI security expertise and close co-working with global R&D and field teams.
Product Manager – Video Games
Employer: Aspyr Media, Inc.
Location: Austin, TX (in-office only)
Type: Full-time
Own business cases and product strategy for PC/console titles. You’ll bridge dev and publishing, manage product docs and roadmaps, and help ship high-quality games across major franchises.
Grooming Salon Manager
Employer: Petco
Location: 7010 W Highway 71, Austin, TX 78735
Type: Full-time
Lead a grooming salon team while still grooming pets yourself. Includes incentive pay, tips, benefits, and lots of people and pet interaction in a busy retail setting.
General Manager – Party City
Employer: Party City Corporation
Location: Austin, TX (in-store)
Salary: $61,000 – $75,000
Type: Full-time
Run a full Party City store—sales, staffing, inventory, and big seasonal events like Halloween. Solid retail leadership role with benefits and growth potential.
RIA Operations Manager
Employer: JS Trading Inc / Fincera
Location: Austin, TX 78741 (in person)
Salary: $57,800 – $69,800
Type: Full-time
Be the operations backbone for a fast-growing AI-driven RIA. You’ll own client onboarding, custodian relationships (Schwab/Fidelity), transfers, and process building, with a tight 70-day licensing timeline.
Senior Product Manager – Video Game Franchises
Employer: Aspyr Media, Inc.
Location: Austin, TX (in-office only)
Type: Full-time
Senior role guiding franchise strategy for licensed game lines. You’ll align roadmaps, work with IP holders, and own business cases and P&Ls across multiple titles.
If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many of these employers are open to strong leaders who can grow into the job.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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