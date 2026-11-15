Austin’s leadership job market is hot right now, from tech and crypto to construction, retail, and pet care. If you’re ready to step into (or level up) a manager or director role, these openings span corporate, startup, and hands-on ops.

Employer: Amazon.com Services LLC

Location: Austin, TX (up to 75% travel)

Salary: $115,600 – $160,000 (Austin range)

Type: Full-time

Own large, complex facility launches and process improvements across Amazon’s network. Heavy cross-functional leadership, data-driven decision making, and big impact on new site openings.

Employer: Applied Materials

Location: Austin, TX

Salary: $96,000 – $132,000

Type: Full-time

Lead high-impact manufacturing and operations projects in semiconductor equipment. Great fit if you like coordinating engineering, supply chain, and factory teams with clear project plans and metrics.

Employer: KPMG US

Location: Austin, TX (ServiceNow platform; listed as part-time)

Type: Part-time

Act as Technical PM/Scrum Master for KPMG’s internal ServiceNow platform, running Agile delivery, contractor performance, and release cycles for federal-focused operations.

Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for a construction firm)

Location: Austin, TX

Type: Full-time

Lead large data center, distribution center, and light industrial builds. You’ll own client relationships, budgets, schedules, and mentor junior staff, with benefits like bonus, 401(k), relocation, and telecommute options.

Employer: Keville Enterprises, Inc.

Location: Onsite at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, Austin, TX

Type: Full-time

Senior estimating role covering highways, bridges, tunnels, airports, and buildings. You’ll build detailed estimates, review others’ work, and work closely with schedulers and owners, with a strong benefits package.

Employer: Lab Alley

Location: Austin, TX (warehouse-based)

Type: Full-time

Run end-to-end warehouse and HazMat fulfillment operations for a fast-growing e‑commerce chemicals company. Lead supervisors and floor teams, drive KPIs, and own safety, compliance, and process improvement.

Employer: Skanska

Location: East Austin, TX

Type: Full-time

Full lifecycle construction PM role on meaningful community projects (schools, hospitals, infrastructure). You’ll manage budgets, schedules, contracts, and subcontractors with strong benefits and bonus potential.

Employer: Circle

Location: Austin, TX Metropolitan Area (flexible/remote-friendly per company norms)

Salary: $225,000 – $276,667 base

Type: Full-time

Lead product vision and roadmap for a new consumer app on Circle’s Arc blockchain. Deep crypto + AI + consumer product experience needed; you’ll own strategy, UX, growth loops, and agentic finance features.

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King franchise)

Location: 1001 E. Ben White, Austin, TX 78704

Type: Full-time

Run a single Burger King restaurant (10–45 employees), driving sales, profitability, staffing, and guest satisfaction. Includes access to BK scholarship and emergency funds plus other employee perks.

Employer: OES Equipment / DPR Family of Companies

Location: Austin, TX

Salary: $109,000 – $170,000 (location-dependent)

Type: Full-time

Lead and scale innovation pilots across DPR’s construction ecosystem. You’ll research new tech, run pilots, mentor innovators, and help turn grassroots ideas into national programs.

Employer: RapidScale (a Cox company)

Location: Remote – open to Austin, TX

Type: Full-time

Consulting-style role at the intersection of risk, resilience, cybersecurity, AI, and cloud. You’ll lead client workstreams, shape proposals, and help build a new advisory practice.

Employer: Affirm

Location: Austin, TX (remote-first within U.S.)

Salary: $236,000 – $296,000 base (most U.S. states)

Type: Full-time

Hands-on GPM role working directly with the CEO on Affirm’s biggest new bets. Own zero-to-one product strategy, prototyping, experimentation, and go-to-market for new fintech products.

Employer: TrendAI™ (Trend Micro)

Location: Austin or Dallas, TX

Type: Full-time

Lead strategy and roadmap for Trend’s CNAPP platform across AWS, Azure, and GCP. Requires deep cloud + AI security expertise and close co-working with global R&D and field teams.

Employer: Aspyr Media, Inc.

Location: Austin, TX (in-office only)

Type: Full-time

Own business cases and product strategy for PC/console titles. You’ll bridge dev and publishing, manage product docs and roadmaps, and help ship high-quality games across major franchises.

Employer: Petco

Location: 7010 W Highway 71, Austin, TX 78735

Type: Full-time

Lead a grooming salon team while still grooming pets yourself. Includes incentive pay, tips, benefits, and lots of people and pet interaction in a busy retail setting.

Employer: Party City Corporation

Location: Austin, TX (in-store)

Salary: $61,000 – $75,000

Type: Full-time

Run a full Party City store—sales, staffing, inventory, and big seasonal events like Halloween. Solid retail leadership role with benefits and growth potential.

Employer: JS Trading Inc / Fincera

Location: Austin, TX 78741 (in person)

Salary: $57,800 – $69,800

Type: Full-time

Be the operations backbone for a fast-growing AI-driven RIA. You’ll own client onboarding, custodian relationships (Schwab/Fidelity), transfers, and process building, with a tight 70-day licensing timeline.

Employer: Aspyr Media, Inc.

Location: Austin, TX (in-office only)

Type: Full-time

Senior role guiding franchise strategy for licensed game lines. You’ll align roadmaps, work with IP holders, and own business cases and P&Ls across multiple titles.

If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many of these employers are open to strong leaders who can grow into the job.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.