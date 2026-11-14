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Texas
Steady Rain and Minor Flood Risk Sunday
2 days ago
Steady rain is expected in Central Texas on Sunday morning, November 15, 2026, with up to 2 inches possible, mainly east of I-35. A low-end flood threat is in place for eastern counties, so drivers should watch for ponding on roads and small stream rises.
This content is adapted from materials provided by KXAN News
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