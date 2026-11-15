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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Austin — Furniture, Baby Gear & More
Austin neighbors are giving away some very useful free items this week, from furniture to baby supplies. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s available right now.
Escritorio gratis !
Item: Free desk and chair
Condition: Used – fair; desk is scratched and painted, chair needs washing
Location: Austin, TX (exact pickup via poster)
Source: Facebook Marketplace
Simple desk setup that could work for a study corner or garage workspace if you don’t mind some wear and a little cleaning.
👉 See this item on facebook.com
Free mirror
Item: Large tile-framed mirror
Condition: Used – good; a few corner tiles are off but included in a Ziploc bag to glue back on
Location: Austin, TX
Source: Facebook Marketplace
High-end decorative mirror that originally cost over $2,000. Great statement piece if you can do a small repair.
👉 See this item on facebook.com
Free Pink Pumps
Item: Women’s pink high-heel pumps
Size: 9
Condition: Used – fair
Location: Austin, TX
Source: Facebook Marketplace
Fun pair of heels if you wear size 9 and don’t mind some wear.
👉 See this item on facebook.com
Free diapers
Item: Diapers and pull-ups
Details:
- 4 packs regular diapers, size 6
- 1 pack pull-ups, size 3T/4T
- 2 packs are opened
Condition: New (per poster; some opened)
Location: Austin, TX 78728 (pickup only)
Source: Facebook Marketplace
Nice freebie for families with little ones in these sizes.
👉 See this item on facebook.com
Firewood cut pieces and logs
Item: Cut firewood pieces and logs
Condition: Not stated (bring tools/gloves just in case)
Location: Brushy Creek South, Austin, TX
Source: Nextdoor
Note from poster: “All you need is a pickup and a strong back.”
Contact: Call 512-626-7703 (as listed)
Good option if you need wood and can haul it yourself.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Yard Sale Saturday November 14
Event: Yard sale – many items, everything must go
Location: 1601 E Slaughter Ln Trlr 373, Austin, TX 78747
Time: Starts 8am on Saturday, November 14 (runs “till whenever”)
Source: Nextdoor
Items mentioned: hunting gear, household items, kids’ stuff, clothes, tools, appliances, and more. Prices not listed, but the poster says everything must go, so there may be low-cost or possibly free deals as the day goes on.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free IKEA entertainment console
Item: Low IKEA entertainment console
Condition: Not fully described; curbside pickup
Location: Anderson Mill – El Salido, Austin, TX, on the curb at Fence Post Trail
Source: Nextdoor
Simple TV/entertainment unit left out on the curb for anyone who needs it.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
FREE Loft Bed with Desk and Shelves FRAME and Bunkie Board
Item: Metal loft bed frame with desk, shelves, and bunkie board
Size: For full-size mattress
Condition: Free, unassembled; no hardware or directions included
Brand: Purchased from Rooms To Go
Location: Lakeway, TX (greater Austin area)
Source: Nextdoor
Great for a handy person who can supply their own hardware and figure out assembly.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Elegant Luxury Bedroom Set
Item: Bentley Home Italian luxury bedroom set – completely free
Includes:
- King size Bentley Home “Berkeley” leather bed
- 2 matching “Harold” nightstands
- 1 matching “Harold” chest of drawers
Brand: Bentley Home (Luxury Living Group, Italy)
Color: Quartz grey leather
Material: Premium leather and luxury wood veneer
Condition: Excellent, well-maintained, minor signs of use
Location: Park Place at Loyola, Austin, TX
Source: Nextdoor
High-end coordinated bedroom set for someone who can handle moving a king-size suite.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
IKEA BRÄNNBOLL Gaming Lounge Chair - Free
Item: IKEA BRÄNNBOLL gaming lounge chair
Color: Vissle dark gray
Condition: Basically new – unboxed but never used
Original price: About $300 new (per poster)
Location: Mueller area, Cherrywood, Austin, TX (local pickup)
Source: Nextdoor
Comfortable gaming or lounge chair for a living room, bedroom, or game space.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
These free items tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, click through, message the poster, and arrange pickup as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.