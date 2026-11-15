Austin neighbors are giving away some very useful free items this week, from furniture to baby supplies. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s available right now.

Item: Free desk and chair

Condition: Used – fair; desk is scratched and painted, chair needs washing

Location: Austin, TX (exact pickup via poster)

Source: Facebook Marketplace

Simple desk setup that could work for a study corner or garage workspace if you don’t mind some wear and a little cleaning.

👉 See this item on facebook.com

Item: Large tile-framed mirror

Condition: Used – good; a few corner tiles are off but included in a Ziploc bag to glue back on

Location: Austin, TX

Source: Facebook Marketplace

High-end decorative mirror that originally cost over $2,000. Great statement piece if you can do a small repair.

👉 See this item on facebook.com

Item: Women’s pink high-heel pumps

Size: 9

Condition: Used – fair

Location: Austin, TX

Source: Facebook Marketplace

Fun pair of heels if you wear size 9 and don’t mind some wear.

👉 See this item on facebook.com

Item: Diapers and pull-ups

Details:

4 packs regular diapers, size 6

regular diapers, 1 pack pull-ups, size 3T/4T

pull-ups, 2 packs are opened

Condition: New (per poster; some opened)

Location: Austin, TX 78728 (pickup only)

Source: Facebook Marketplace

Nice freebie for families with little ones in these sizes.

👉 See this item on facebook.com

Item: Cut firewood pieces and logs

Condition: Not stated (bring tools/gloves just in case)

Location: Brushy Creek South, Austin, TX

Source: Nextdoor

Note from poster: “All you need is a pickup and a strong back.”

Contact: Call 512-626-7703 (as listed)

Good option if you need wood and can haul it yourself.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Event: Yard sale – many items, everything must go

Location: 1601 E Slaughter Ln Trlr 373, Austin, TX 78747

Time: Starts 8am on Saturday, November 14 (runs “till whenever”)

Source: Nextdoor

Items mentioned: hunting gear, household items, kids’ stuff, clothes, tools, appliances, and more. Prices not listed, but the poster says everything must go, so there may be low-cost or possibly free deals as the day goes on.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Low IKEA entertainment console

Condition: Not fully described; curbside pickup

Location: Anderson Mill – El Salido, Austin, TX, on the curb at Fence Post Trail

Source: Nextdoor

Simple TV/entertainment unit left out on the curb for anyone who needs it.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Metal loft bed frame with desk, shelves, and bunkie board

Size: For full-size mattress

Condition: Free, unassembled; no hardware or directions included

Brand: Purchased from Rooms To Go

Location: Lakeway, TX (greater Austin area)

Source: Nextdoor

Great for a handy person who can supply their own hardware and figure out assembly.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Bentley Home Italian luxury bedroom set – completely free

Includes:

King size Bentley Home “Berkeley” leather bed

Bentley Home 2 matching “Harold” nightstands

1 matching “Harold” chest of drawers

Brand: Bentley Home (Luxury Living Group, Italy)

Color: Quartz grey leather

Material: Premium leather and luxury wood veneer

Condition: Excellent, well-maintained, minor signs of use

Location: Park Place at Loyola, Austin, TX

Source: Nextdoor

High-end coordinated bedroom set for someone who can handle moving a king-size suite.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: IKEA BRÄNNBOLL gaming lounge chair

Color: Vissle dark gray

Condition: Basically new – unboxed but never used

Original price: About $300 new (per poster)

Location: Mueller area, Cherrywood, Austin, TX (local pickup)

Source: Nextdoor

Comfortable gaming or lounge chair for a living room, bedroom, or game space.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

These free items tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, click through, message the poster, and arrange pickup as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.