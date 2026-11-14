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📅 Virtual Austin Ed Fund open house on Nov. 18
4 days ago
📅 Learn About Austin Ed Fund’s Work in Austin ISD
Join a virtual open house to learn about the Austin Ed Fund’s mission, programs, and how it supports Austin ISD students and educators.
- Date: Wednesday, November 18, 2026
- Time: 12:00–1:00 p.m. (Noon–1 p.m.)
- Format: Virtual open house (online)
This session is a chance for families, staff, and community members to better understand how the Ed Fund helps Austin ISD schools.
For more details or questions, email tyler.vanhook@austinisd.org.
More Info: Austin Ed Fund's Virtual Open House | Austin ISD
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