📅 Learn About Austin Ed Fund’s Work in Austin ISD

Join a virtual open house to learn about the Austin Ed Fund’s mission, programs, and how it supports Austin ISD students and educators.

Date: Wednesday, November 18, 2026

Wednesday, Time: 12:00–1:00 p.m. (Noon–1 p.m.)

(Noon–1 p.m.) Format: Virtual open house (online)

This session is a chance for families, staff, and community members to better understand how the Ed Fund helps Austin ISD schools.

For more details or questions, email tyler.vanhook@austinisd.org.