Austin’s public safety scene is busy right now—events, energy, and city services all need people who can keep things safe and running smoothly. Here are several solid roles if you like protecting people and staying calm under pressure.

Employer: Railroad Commission of Texas

Railroad Commission of Texas Location: Austin, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Field-based role helping inspect and enforce pipeline safety rules across the region. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable in the field, and interested in critical energy infrastructure.

Employer: Iron Sheath Protection Group

Location: Austin, TX (in-person)

Type: Other / Event-based shifts

Pay: $16.00 – $18.50 per hour

Work concerts, games, and other events while keeping guests safe and informed. Various shifts, immediate start, and a mix of customer service and security—great if you want flexible hours and like being where the action is.

Employer: City of Austin

Location: Palmer Events Center, 500 César Chávez St, Austin, TX 78701

Type: Full-time, Essential Employee

Pay Range: $22.15 – $24.37 per hour (annualized range listed)

Typical Hours: 1:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., rotating; evenings/weekends/holidays required

Front-line safety and security role at major city events—monitor entrances, help with move-in/move-out, support emergency response, and answer guest questions. Good for someone with event or security experience who wants city benefits and steady hours.

Employer: City of Austin – Austin Energy

Location: 4411 B Meinardus Dr, Austin, TX 78744 & other sites

Type: Full-time, Critical Employee

Pay Range: $34.67 – $43.34 per hour (annualized range listed)

Lead and coordinate safety programs for Austin Energy, with a focus on lineworkers and power generation crews. This is a higher-level role involving training, inspections, investigations, and on-call support during major weather or emergency events.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on shifts, requirements, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.