🚧 West Riverside lane closure continues during ACL festival

Construction on the West Riverside Reclaimed Water Main is paused during the Austin City Limits music festival, but traffic controls are still in place.

The westbound lane on West Riverside Dr. between South 1st St and the Roundabout remains closed so equipment can stay in place and work can restart quickly after ACL.

remains so equipment can stay in place and work can restart quickly after ACL. Sidewalks stay open for people walking.

for people walking. Phase 1 is complete : the new reclaimed water line is fully installed and pavement restored on West Riverside Dr. between South 1st St and the Roundabout .

: the new reclaimed water line is fully installed and pavement restored on West Riverside Dr. between . After ACL, crews will keep installing the line west toward Lee Barton Dr.

This project will add about 2,800 feet of 24-inch reclaimed water pipeline to improve reliability and allow new non-drinking water uses, including potential service to Town Lake Metro Park at Auditorium Shores.

Questions or concerns? Contact Construction Inspector Gus Castro at 512-974-1549. For project info, you can also reach Project Manager Ricky Chaturvedi at 512-978-1461 or cynthia.miller@austintexas.gov for public information. If you’re interested in a reclaimed water connection, Austin Water can explain costs and steps, which may be lower if done during main construction.