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⚠️ Texas Craft Brewers Festival park and parking rules
2 days ago
📅 Texas Craft Brewers Festival: Park Access & Parking Rules
The Texas Craft Brewers Festival is scheduled for Saturday, November 14, 2026. The event uses amplified sound from 10 am–6:30 pm and requires a paid ticket to enter; no part of the park is accessible without a ticket during the event.
Parking & transportation
- Downtown parking info: austintexas.gov/paidparking
- Neighborhood NO PARKING signs will be enforced on event day.
- Parking on grass or unauthorized park grounds during the event carries a $250 fine.
Park impacts
- No city street or park road closures are listed, but park parking lots, waterway, and docks are impacted during event hours.
- Setup brings extra vehicle traffic in the park before the event.
- Suggested alternate parks: Festival Beach, Martin Park, Metz Neighborhood Park, and off‑leash areas.
Rules & ADA
- Glass, Styrofoam, and smoking are prohibited in all parks.
- Illegal vending/commercial activity is a Class C Misdemeanor with at least a $200 fine.
- For ADA accommodations, contact the City of Austin Americans with Disabilities Program Office and submit requests at least 4 days before the event.
More Info: Texas Craft Brewers Festival | AustinTexas.gov
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