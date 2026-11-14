📅 Texas Craft Brewers Festival: Park Access & Parking Rules

The Texas Craft Brewers Festival is scheduled for Saturday, November 14, 2026. The event uses amplified sound from 10 am–6:30 pm and requires a paid ticket to enter; no part of the park is accessible without a ticket during the event.

Parking & transportation

Downtown parking info: austintexas.gov/paidparking

Neighborhood NO PARKING signs will be enforced on event day.

signs will be enforced on event day. Parking on grass or unauthorized park grounds during the event carries a $250 fine.

Park impacts

No city street or park road closures are listed, but park parking lots, waterway, and docks are impacted during event hours.

during event hours. Setup brings extra vehicle traffic in the park before the event.

Suggested alternate parks: Festival Beach, Martin Park, Metz Neighborhood Park, and off‑leash areas.

Rules & ADA