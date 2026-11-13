The Austin Disaster Relief Network (ADRN) has launched its 3rd annual Hope for the Holidays campaign to help feed 643 Central Texas families facing disaster recovery or financial hardship during Thanksgiving and the days that follow. The effort aims to ease money stress, provide food, and support families through help from individuals, volunteers, churches, businesses, and other partners. Community and corporate partners are invited to give support so families in need do not feel forgotten this season; more information and ways to help are available at Support Hope for the Holidays.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Austin Disaster Relief Network