🏛️ The Austin Housing Finance Board’s Nov. 19 Agenda, in Plain English

The Austin Housing Finance Corporation (AHFC) Board will meet on Thursday, November 19, 2026 at 10:30 AM at Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second Street, Austin, Texas. Some board members may join by video. The Board can go into a closed session under state law for any agenda item.

Board members listed include Kirk Watson, Natasha Harper-Madison, Vanessa Fuentes, José Velásquez, José “Chito” Vela, Ryan Alter, Krista Laine, Mike Siegel, Paige Ellis, Zohaib “Zo” Qadri, and Marc Duchen.

Here’s what they plan to vote on in the consent agenda:

1) Small land sale on Funston Street

AHFC may sell a very small piece of land, about 0.097 acres (4,240 square feet) at 3000 Funston Street (Lot 1, Brykerwoods Annex) to the City of Austin.

Sale price: not more than $1,000 total , including closing costs

, including closing costs Money comes from the Capital Budget of Austin Watershed Protection

2) More authority for the AHFC General Manager

The Board will consider a resolution to update AHFC’s Procurement Policy.

It would raise the General Manager’s power to approve real estate sales or transfers from properties worth $250,000 or less up to $350,000 or less (based on appraised fair market value).

up to (based on appraised fair market value). The item is listed as having no fiscal impact.

3) $5.2 million loan for Spring Terrace rehab

The Board may approve a loan to Foundation Communities, Inc. (or an affiliate) for up to $5,200,000.

Purpose: rehab of the Spring Terrace multifamily rental development at or near 7101 N. IH-35, Austin, 78752

multifamily rental development at or near Funding comes from the Capital Budget of AHFC and the Capital Budget of Austin Financial Services.

4) More funding for Local Housing Vouchers

AHFC may amend its agreement with the Housing Authority of the City of Austin to run the Local Housing Voucher Program.

Contract increase: $7,800,045

New total contract cap: $21,600,090

Funding: $2,500,000 from AHFC’s Capital Budget / Housing Trust Fund and $5,300,045 from AHFC’s Operating Budget / General Fund.

5) More money for eviction legal help

AHFC may amend its agreement with Texas RioGrande Legal Aid, Inc. for eviction representation and outreach.

Increase: $230,000

New total contract cap: $955,000

The $230,000 comes from the FY 2026–2027 AHFC Capital Budget / Housing Trust Fund.

The meeting will end after the agenda is finished.

For disability accommodations or help accessing the meeting, the City notes it follows the Americans with Disabilities Act. Residents can call 512-974-2210 or TTY users can route through 711 for assistance.