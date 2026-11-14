Austin neighbors are giving away all kinds of free items this week, from furniture and baby gear to art kits and pet supplies. Here’s a roundup of what’s available in and around the city.

Item: Brown leather sofa

Condition: Used; needs conditioning and some TLC but described as a great couch overall

Location: 2207 Rundell Pl, Unit 2, Austin, TX 78704 (Zilker West)

Source: nextdoor.com

A used brown leather sofa looking for a new home. Could be a solid find if you don’t mind doing a little cleaning and conditioning.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Two long curtain rods with matching brackets

Condition: Used

Color: White (can be painted)

Location: Village at Western Oaks (south near Slaughter), Austin, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

A curtain rod system that was used over three side‑by‑side windows to create a unified look. Great if you’re dressing multiple windows in one room.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Collection of various greeting cards

Condition: Not stated

Location: Shenandoah, Cedar Park, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

A mix of greeting cards for different occasions. Handy to keep at home so you’re always ready for birthdays, thank‑yous, and more.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Spray for cleaning CPAP masks and other surfaces

Condition: Not stated

Location: Shenandoah, Cedar Park, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

Spray that’s effective on medical equipment surfaces, cribs, and more. Could be useful for CPAP users or general sanitizing.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: White bookshelf with several shelves

Condition: Not stated

Location: 12409 Campana Dr, Del Valle, TX (Los Cielos)

Source: nextdoor.com

A white multi‑shelf bookshelf, marked as free at the address listed. Good for books, decor, or kids’ rooms.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Three Styrofoam coolers in assorted sizes

Condition: Not stated

Location: Westwood Heights, Austin, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

A set of three coolers, great for quick trips, extra ice storage, or temporary use at events.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: About 75 interlocking foam puzzle mat tiles

Condition: Used; could use a quick wipe‑down, still with plenty of life left

Location: Bauerle Ranch, Austin, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

Enough foam floor tiles to cover a small room. Previously used to cushion tile floors for a baby learning to walk. Free to whoever can pick them up.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Items: City Mini GT stroller, plastic playpen, high chair

Condition: Not stated

Pickup: On the curb, first come first served

Location: Barrow Glen Loop, Sendera, Austin, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

Bundle of baby gear set out on the curb. Pick‑up only, so you’ll want to head over quickly if you’re interested.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Items include:

Large box of antique metal bed springs, cut into Christmas tree shapes for projects

Working bug zapper

Vacuum cleaner

Exterior light fixture

Six matching dark‑stained shutters (suggested uses: room divider, card display, crafts)

Condition: Mixed; bug zapper and vacuum listed as working

Location: The Woods of Legend Oaks, Austin, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

A big mixed lot for DIYers and tinkerers, with craft‑ready springs and several useful household items.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: 16" x 20" vertical paint‑by‑number kit with wooden display hanger

Difficulty: Intermediate, 45 pieces

Location: Travis Country, Austin, TX 78735 (DM poster for exact address)

Source: nextdoor.com

A paint‑by‑number art kit that comes with a hanger so you can display your finished piece. Message the poster for pickup details.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: 18 rolls of Yingdelai pet waste bags

Condition: Not stated

Location: Milwood, Austin, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

18 rolls of dog poop bags. The poster can leave them on the front porch for you if you arrange pickup.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Wooden bar stools

Condition: Damaged by a Labrador puppy

Location: NACA Quail Creek Northwest, Austin, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

A set of wooden bar stools with noticeable puppy damage. Could work for someone handy who wants a repair or repaint project. Poster plans to trash them in a few days if no one claims them.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Solid wood boat rudder

Condition: Used – Good

Location: Near Trader Joe’s off Bee Caves, Westlake/Rollingwood, Austin, TX

Source: facebook.com Marketplace

A solid wood rudder for a boat, stored in a garage. Poster is about a minute from the Bee Caves Trader Joe’s.

👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace

Item: Barrel for garden/outdoor use

Condition: Used – Good

Location: Austin, TX

Category: Garden & Outdoor

Source: facebook.com Marketplace

A barrel being given away for free ("se regala este barril"). Could be useful for garden projects or outdoor storage.

👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace

Item: Two bins of assorted RV supplies

Condition: Not stated

Location: Olympic Heights, Austin, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

Two bins of random RV supplies free to anyone who wants them. Message the poster and they’ll put the bins out for you to pick up.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Austin tend to go fast, so if something here catches your eye, reach out to the poster or head to the curb pickup spot as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.