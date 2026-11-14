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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Austin and Nearby Today
Austin neighbors are giving away all kinds of free items this week, from furniture and baby gear to art kits and pet supplies. Here’s a roundup of what’s available in and around the city.
Brown Leather Sofa
Item: Brown leather sofa
Condition: Used; needs conditioning and some TLC but described as a great couch overall
Location: 2207 Rundell Pl, Unit 2, Austin, TX 78704 (Zilker West)
Source: nextdoor.com
A used brown leather sofa looking for a new home. Could be a solid find if you don’t mind doing a little cleaning and conditioning.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Long Curtain Rod System with Brackets
Item: Two long curtain rods with matching brackets
Condition: Used
Color: White (can be painted)
Location: Village at Western Oaks (south near Slaughter), Austin, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
A curtain rod system that was used over three side‑by‑side windows to create a unified look. Great if you’re dressing multiple windows in one room.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Assorted Greeting Cards
Item: Collection of various greeting cards
Condition: Not stated
Location: Shenandoah, Cedar Park, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
A mix of greeting cards for different occasions. Handy to keep at home so you’re always ready for birthdays, thank‑yous, and more.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Cpap Mask Spray
Item: Spray for cleaning CPAP masks and other surfaces
Condition: Not stated
Location: Shenandoah, Cedar Park, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
Spray that’s effective on medical equipment surfaces, cribs, and more. Could be useful for CPAP users or general sanitizing.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
White Bookshelf with Multiple Shelves
Item: White bookshelf with several shelves
Condition: Not stated
Location: 12409 Campana Dr, Del Valle, TX (Los Cielos)
Source: nextdoor.com
A white multi‑shelf bookshelf, marked as free at the address listed. Good for books, decor, or kids’ rooms.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Three Styrofoam Coolers
Item: Three Styrofoam coolers in assorted sizes
Condition: Not stated
Location: Westwood Heights, Austin, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
A set of three coolers, great for quick trips, extra ice storage, or temporary use at events.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Interlocking Foam Puzzle Mat Floor Tiles
Item: About 75 interlocking foam puzzle mat tiles
Condition: Used; could use a quick wipe‑down, still with plenty of life left
Location: Bauerle Ranch, Austin, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
Enough foam floor tiles to cover a small room. Previously used to cushion tile floors for a baby learning to walk. Free to whoever can pick them up.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free Baby Gear: Stroller, Playpen, High Chair
Items: City Mini GT stroller, plastic playpen, high chair
Condition: Not stated
Pickup: On the curb, first come first served
Location: Barrow Glen Loop, Sendera, Austin, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
Bundle of baby gear set out on the curb. Pick‑up only, so you’ll want to head over quickly if you’re interested.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Box of Metal Springs, Bug Zapper, Light Fixture, Shutters, Vacuum
Items include:
- Large box of antique metal bed springs, cut into Christmas tree shapes for projects
- Working bug zapper
- Vacuum cleaner
- Exterior light fixture
- Six matching dark‑stained shutters (suggested uses: room divider, card display, crafts)
Condition: Mixed; bug zapper and vacuum listed as working
Location: The Woods of Legend Oaks, Austin, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
A big mixed lot for DIYers and tinkerers, with craft‑ready springs and several useful household items.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Artist's Loft Paint-by-Number Kit
Item: 16" x 20" vertical paint‑by‑number kit with wooden display hanger
Difficulty: Intermediate, 45 pieces
Location: Travis Country, Austin, TX 78735 (DM poster for exact address)
Source: nextdoor.com
A paint‑by‑number art kit that comes with a hanger so you can display your finished piece. Message the poster for pickup details.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Yingdelai Poop Bags
Item: 18 rolls of Yingdelai pet waste bags
Condition: Not stated
Location: Milwood, Austin, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
18 rolls of dog poop bags. The poster can leave them on the front porch for you if you arrange pickup.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Set of Wooden Bar Stools
Item: Wooden bar stools
Condition: Damaged by a Labrador puppy
Location: NACA Quail Creek Northwest, Austin, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
A set of wooden bar stools with noticeable puppy damage. Could work for someone handy who wants a repair or repaint project. Poster plans to trash them in a few days if no one claims them.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Boat Rudder
Item: Solid wood boat rudder
Condition: Used – Good
Location: Near Trader Joe’s off Bee Caves, Westlake/Rollingwood, Austin, TX
Source: facebook.com Marketplace
A solid wood rudder for a boat, stored in a garage. Poster is about a minute from the Bee Caves Trader Joe’s.
👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace
Garden Barrel (Gratis)
Item: Barrel for garden/outdoor use
Condition: Used – Good
Location: Austin, TX
Category: Garden & Outdoor
Source: facebook.com Marketplace
A barrel being given away for free ("se regala este barril"). Could be useful for garden projects or outdoor storage.
👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace
RV Supplies – Two Bins
Item: Two bins of assorted RV supplies
Condition: Not stated
Location: Olympic Heights, Austin, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
Two bins of random RV supplies free to anyone who wants them. Message the poster and they’ll put the bins out for you to pick up.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Austin tend to go fast, so if something here catches your eye, reach out to the poster or head to the curb pickup spot as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
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