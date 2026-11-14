📅 Texas Book Festival returns to downtown Austin on November 14–15, 2026.

The festival will take place downtown, and there will be street closures and neighborhood NO PARKING restrictions in effect. Areas marked with “No Parking” signs will be actively enforced on event days, so plan where you park.

You can use downtown parking garages or choose alternative transportation options. General downtown parking info is at austintexas.gov/paidparking.

For full festival details—like schedules, exact times, registration, parking maps, and contact info—check the event website listed on the notice.

If you need disability-related accommodations, contact the City of Austin Americans with Disabilities Program Office and submit ADA requests at least 4 days before the event start date to allow time to arrange support.