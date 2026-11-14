Austin’s roads are busy and so is the hiring scene. If you like being behind the wheel, there are several solid options right now—from entry-level driving to leading a whole rail fleet.

Employer: CapMetro

CapMetro Location: Austin, TX

Austin, TX Type: Full-time, onsite (4+ days/week)

Salary: Not listed

Lead all rail fleet maintenance for Austin’s transit system—strategy, safety, budgets, and teams. This is a senior role for someone with 10+ years in rail/transit operations who wants big impact on how the city moves.

Employer: Johnson Brothers

Location: Austin, TX

Austin, TX Type: Full-time, day shift

Pay: $28/hour + safety incentive

Weekday day routes delivering beverages, home daily, with a Class B CDL. Good fit if you like steady hours, physical work (lifting up to 65 lbs), and regular customer stops.

Employer: EDS Service Solutions

Location: Austin, TX

Austin, TX Type: Full-time

Pay: $12/hour + $500 sign-on bonus (attendance & safety)

Drive new rental cars between locations—light, simple work with weekly pay and healthcare when eligible. Great if you’re 21+ with a clean MVR and want flexible shifts any day of the week.

Employer: JH Walker Trucking / Atlas Delivery Service

Location: Austin, TX (on the road)

Austin, TX (on the road) Type: Full-time, Contract (Independent Contractor)

Pay: About $1,000–$1,500 per week

Use your own, gas-efficient car to deliver medical specimens and meds, weekdays 11am–7pm with optional weekends. Good for detail-oriented drivers willing to get Bloodborne & HIPAA certifications and pass a drug screen.

Employer: Sodexo (Harmony School of Endeavor Austin)

(Harmony School of Endeavor Austin) Location: Austin, TX

Austin, TX Type: Full-time, weekday mornings

Pay Range: $18–$20/hour

Drive for a school-based Sodexo site, handling deliveries and light warehouse tasks on weekday morning shifts. Comes with access to benefits, PTO, and training in a stable, team-focused setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.