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🚌 Austin Transportation Jobs With Multiple Driving Opportunities
Austin’s roads are busy and so is the hiring scene. If you like being behind the wheel, there are several solid options right now—from entry-level driving to leading a whole rail fleet.
Director, Rail Vehicle Maintenance
- Employer: CapMetro
- Location: Austin, TX
- Type: Full-time, onsite (4+ days/week)
- Salary: Not listed
Lead all rail fleet maintenance for Austin’s transit system—strategy, safety, budgets, and teams. This is a senior role for someone with 10+ years in rail/transit operations who wants big impact on how the city moves.
Route Delivery Driver, CDL B
- Employer: Johnson Brothers
- Location: Austin, TX
- Type: Full-time, day shift
- Pay: $28/hour + safety incentive
Weekday day routes delivering beverages, home daily, with a Class B CDL. Good fit if you like steady hours, physical work (lifting up to 65 lbs), and regular customer stops.
Driver for Rental Car
- Employer: EDS Service Solutions
- Location: Austin, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $12/hour + $500 sign-on bonus (attendance & safety)
Drive new rental cars between locations—light, simple work with weekly pay and healthcare when eligible. Great if you’re 21+ with a clean MVR and want flexible shifts any day of the week.
Driver - Independent Contractor (Medical Courier)
- Employer: JH Walker Trucking / Atlas Delivery Service
- Location: Austin, TX (on the road)
- Type: Full-time, Contract (Independent Contractor)
- Pay: About $1,000–$1,500 per week
Use your own, gas-efficient car to deliver medical specimens and meds, weekdays 11am–7pm with optional weekends. Good for detail-oriented drivers willing to get Bloodborne & HIPAA certifications and pass a drug screen.
Driver
- Employer: Sodexo (Harmony School of Endeavor Austin)
- Location: Austin, TX
- Type: Full-time, weekday mornings
- Pay Range: $18–$20/hour
Drive for a school-based Sodexo site, handling deliveries and light warehouse tasks on weekday morning shifts. Comes with access to benefits, PTO, and training in a stable, team-focused setting.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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