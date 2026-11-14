Austin’s logistics scene is busy right now, from hands-on warehouse roles to high-level supply chain strategy jobs. Here are several solid options, whether you’re just starting out or already deep in the field.

Employer: Culligan Ultrapure

Culligan Ultrapure Location: Austin, TX

Austin, TX Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support a long-time water treatment company with inventory, shipping/receiving, light maintenance, and delivery help. This role stands out for its 4.5-day work week (off Fridays at noon), plus health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, and education assistance.

Employer: LCRA

Location: Austin, TX

Austin, TX Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead construction procurement from planning through project completion as the main Supply Chain contact. Ideal if you have 9+ years in procurement/vendor or project management and want to own sourcing strategy, supplier performance, and market analysis for major infrastructure work.

Employer: Google

Location: Austin, TX

Austin, TX Type: Full-time

Salary: $159,000–$230,000 + 15% bonus target + equity + benefits

High-impact role at the intersection of silicon engineering, finance, and legal, managing semiconductor IP and EDA licensing worldwide. Great fit if you have 7+ years in semiconductor IP/EDA sourcing and complex license negotiations and want to drive strategy at massive scale.

Employer: Google

Location: Austin, TX (also Atlanta, GA)

Austin, TX (also Atlanta, GA) Type: Full-time

Salary: $159,000–$230,000 + 15% bonus target + equity + benefits

Own cross-functional programs that keep Google’s global network supply chain resilient, efficient, and compliant. Best for someone with 5+ years of program management in tech or data centers and experience in commodity management or supply chain resiliency.

Employer: Graftek Imaging

Location: Austin, TX 78757

Austin, TX 78757 Type: Full-time, on-site, Monday–Friday 8 AM–5 PM

Salary: $21–$24 per hour

Day-shift role handling shipping, receiving, inventory, and documentation for a 30-year-old machine-vision company. Comes with 401(k), PTO, health, dental, vision, disability coverage, and clear hiring steps (assessment, video interview, in-person interview).

Employer: J&K Cabinetry

Location: Austin, TX

Austin, TX Type: In-person (employment type not fully specified)

In-person (employment type not fully specified) Salary: $25.30–$30.46 per hour

Entry-level friendly warehouse role focused on receiving, picking/packing, basic inventory, and scanning shipments. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable with simple computer work, and want to grow in shipping and warehouse operations.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting lists related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.