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🚚 Austin Supply Chain & Logistics Jobs With Multiple Openings
Austin’s logistics scene is busy right now, from hands-on warehouse roles to high-level supply chain strategy jobs. Here are several solid options, whether you’re just starting out or already deep in the field.
Warehouse Technician
- Employer: Culligan Ultrapure
- Location: Austin, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support a long-time water treatment company with inventory, shipping/receiving, light maintenance, and delivery help. This role stands out for its 4.5-day work week (off Fridays at noon), plus health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, and education assistance.
Category Manager Sr - Construction Procurement
- Employer: LCRA
- Location: Austin, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead construction procurement from planning through project completion as the main Supply Chain contact. Ideal if you have 9+ years in procurement/vendor or project management and want to own sourcing strategy, supplier performance, and market analysis for major infrastructure work.
Global Commodity Manager, IP and EDA Licensing, Infrastructure Supply Chain and Manufacturing Operations
- Employer: Google
- Location: Austin, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $159,000–$230,000 + 15% bonus target + equity + benefits
High-impact role at the intersection of silicon engineering, finance, and legal, managing semiconductor IP and EDA licensing worldwide. Great fit if you have 7+ years in semiconductor IP/EDA sourcing and complex license negotiations and want to drive strategy at massive scale.
Program Manager III, Supply Chain Resiliency, Cloud Supply Chain
- Employer: Google
- Location: Austin, TX (also Atlanta, GA)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $159,000–$230,000 + 15% bonus target + equity + benefits
Own cross-functional programs that keep Google’s global network supply chain resilient, efficient, and compliant. Best for someone with 5+ years of program management in tech or data centers and experience in commodity management or supply chain resiliency.
Shipping & Receiving Clerk - Day Shift
- Employer: Graftek Imaging
- Location: Austin, TX 78757
- Type: Full-time, on-site, Monday–Friday 8 AM–5 PM
- Salary: $21–$24 per hour
Day-shift role handling shipping, receiving, inventory, and documentation for a 30-year-old machine-vision company. Comes with 401(k), PTO, health, dental, vision, disability coverage, and clear hiring steps (assessment, video interview, in-person interview).
Shipping & Receiving Clerk
- Employer: J&K Cabinetry
- Location: Austin, TX
- Type: In-person (employment type not fully specified)
- Salary: $25.30–$30.46 per hour
Entry-level friendly warehouse role focused on receiving, picking/packing, basic inventory, and scanning shipments. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable with simple computer work, and want to grow in shipping and warehouse operations.
If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting lists related roles or future openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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