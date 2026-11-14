Austin’s sales and marketing scene is buzzing right now—especially in tech, AI, and creative roles. If you’re ready to level up, there are options here from entry-level SDR to director and creative lead.

Employer: Shift Group (for a Series A AI security startup)

Shift Group (for a Series A AI security startup) Location: Austin, Texas Metropolitan Area

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $55,000–$65,000 base, $120,000–$135,000 OTE

This is a launchpad into B2B tech sales, prospecting Fortune-level accounts and working directly with sales leadership. Built for competitive people (athletes, veterans) who want coaching, fast growth, and big upside.

Employer: Swift Fit Social

Location: Austin, TX (Hybrid, 3 days in-office downtown)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Own Instagram and TikTok for a wellness/events brand, driving ticket sales and community buzz around Austin’s fitness, music, and culture scene. Great fit if you love events, short-form video, and being out in the city capturing content.

Employer: TikTok

Location: Austin, TX

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed (enterprise media sales role)

Own revenue and relationships with key retail advertisers, selling TikTok ad solutions and leading strategic conversations. Ideal for someone with 5+ years in media/digital ad sales who wants to work on a global platform.

Employer: Performance Services

Location: Austin, TX

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Grow municipal and public-sector business by building long-term relationships and leading complex sales cycles. Best for someone with executive-level sales experience and comfort selling into K–12, municipalities, or higher ed.

Employer: Indeed Flex

Location: Austin, TX (In-office, 5 days/week; WFH Thursdays)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $130,000–$150,000 + 12% bonus

Lead go-to-market strategy, product launches, and sales enablement for a fast-growing staffing platform backed by Indeed. Great for a 6+ year B2B SaaS PMM who likes being a “player-coach” and using AI to scale their work.

Employer: SolarWinds

Location: Austin, TX (Hybrid, 3 days in-office)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Own ABM for high-value ITSM accounts using tools like 6sense and Clay to drive pipeline and expansion. Perfect if you have 4–6 years in B2B marketing with at least 2 in ABM and love data-driven campaigns.

Employer: SHI International Corp.

Location: Austin, TX

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $40,000–$100,000 (base + bonus)

High-volume outbound SDR role supporting IT solution sales, with clear activity goals and growth paths. Good for early-career sellers who want structure, training, and strong benefits at a large tech provider.

Employer: Salesforce

Location: Austin, TX

Type: Full-time (Sales / Pre-sales)

Full-time (Sales / Pre-sales) Salary: $113,330–$151,550 base (US range)

Pre-sales role helping nonprofits design and visualize Salesforce Marketing Cloud solutions. Best for someone with 5+ years in martech solution engineering who enjoys demos, storytelling, and mission-driven clients.

Employer: Oracle NetSuite

Location: Austin, TX (Hybrid, 3 days in-office)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $66,000–$105,500 base + commission (50/50 mix)

Hunt net-new ERP deals in construction and energy, selling a full cloud business suite. Great for 3+ year SaaS/tech AEs who like complex solutions and strong brand backing.

Employer: Micron Technology

Location: Austin, TX (On-site, 5 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $181,600–$248,150 base + bonus/equity

Lead one of Micron’s biggest global OEM accounts, driving multi-year strategies and AI/server design wins. A fit for senior tech sellers (12+ years) with semiconductor or advanced infrastructure experience.

Employer: DoorDash

Location: Austin, TX

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $108,800–$160,000 base + equity

Own integrated marketing for new consumer “strategic bets,” from brief to reporting. Ideal for 5+ year marketers who like 0–1 projects, cross-functional work, and using data to shape campaigns.

Employer: Acumera is now Scale Computing!

Location: Austin, TX (Hybrid, 3 days in-office)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Build and grow OEM and tech alliance partnerships, creating joint go-to-market plans and co-sell motions. Great for someone with 5–10+ years in OEM/alliances who enjoys indirect sales and partner strategy.

Employer: MaintainX (now part of Autodesk)

Location: Austin, TX (plus several other cities)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed (AE with commission)

Own a book of small-business accounts (≤300 employees), driving expansion and renewals in a fast-growing SaaS. Best for 2+ year SaaS closers who like high-velocity deal flow and client relationships.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Location: Austin, TX

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $31.39–$54.90/hour + RSUs + incentives

Entry-level cloud sales role focused on prospecting, pipeline generation, and supporting account teams. Strong fit if you have 2+ years in sales or BD and want a clear path into full-cycle cloud sales.

Employer: Cindavi

Location: Austin, Texas Metropolitan Area

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $60,000 base + up to $20,000 in quarterly bonuses

Manage and grow existing recruiting clients with a focus on relationship-building, not cold outreach. Great for 0–2 years in account management or recruiting who like consultative, metrics-driven work.

Employer: Elmington Living

Location: Austin, TX (Daffan Flats community)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Front-line leasing role at an affordable apartment community, handling tours, resident communication, and local marketing. Good for someone with 2+ years leasing experience who enjoys face-to-face customer service.

Employer: Cindavi

Location: Austin, Texas Metropolitan Area

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $60,000–$75,000 base + up to $20,000 in quarterly bonuses

Similar to the Associate Account Manager but geared toward more experienced talent (1–5 years). You’ll own technical recruiting accounts, run QBRs, and drive revenue growth from existing clients.

Employer: Gametime

Location: Austin, TX (Remote role)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $210,000–$280,000

Senior individual-contributor role shaping creative strategy across paid, CRM, TV, creator content, and more for a live-events ticketing marketplace. Best for 10+ year creative strategists who bridge brand and performance and love sports/music culture.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full description, and apply while it’s fresh. Austin’s market moves fast, so even one solid application today can put you ahead.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.