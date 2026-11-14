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📣 Austin Sales & Marketing Jobs With Multiple High-Paying Openings
Austin’s sales and marketing scene is buzzing right now—especially in tech, AI, and creative roles. If you’re ready to level up, there are options here from entry-level SDR to director and creative lead.
Sales Development Representative – AI Security (Former Athletes & Veterans)
- Employer: Shift Group (for a Series A AI security startup)
- Location: Austin, Texas Metropolitan Area
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $55,000–$65,000 base, $120,000–$135,000 OTE
This is a launchpad into B2B tech sales, prospecting Fortune-level accounts and working directly with sales leadership. Built for competitive people (athletes, veterans) who want coaching, fast growth, and big upside.
Social Media Manager
- Employer: Swift Fit Social
- Location: Austin, TX (Hybrid, 3 days in-office downtown)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive (not listed)
Own Instagram and TikTok for a wellness/events brand, driving ticket sales and community buzz around Austin’s fitness, music, and culture scene. Great fit if you love events, short-form video, and being out in the city capturing content.
Brand Partnerships Manager – Specialty Retail – GBS
- Employer: TikTok
- Location: Austin, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (enterprise media sales role)
Own revenue and relationships with key retail advertisers, selling TikTok ad solutions and leading strategic conversations. Ideal for someone with 5+ years in media/digital ad sales who wants to work on a global platform.
Business Development Manager – Municipal
- Employer: Performance Services
- Location: Austin, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Grow municipal and public-sector business by building long-term relationships and leading complex sales cycles. Best for someone with executive-level sales experience and comfort selling into K–12, municipalities, or higher ed.
Senior Product Marketing Manager
- Employer: Indeed Flex
- Location: Austin, TX (In-office, 5 days/week; WFH Thursdays)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $130,000–$150,000 + 12% bonus
Lead go-to-market strategy, product launches, and sales enablement for a fast-growing staffing platform backed by Indeed. Great for a 6+ year B2B SaaS PMM who likes being a “player-coach” and using AI to scale their work.
Account-Based Marketing Manager
- Employer: SolarWinds
- Location: Austin, TX (Hybrid, 3 days in-office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Own ABM for high-value ITSM accounts using tools like 6sense and Clay to drive pipeline and expansion. Perfect if you have 4–6 years in B2B marketing with at least 2 in ABM and love data-driven campaigns.
Sales Development Representative
- Employer: SHI International Corp.
- Location: Austin, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $40,000–$100,000 (base + bonus)
High-volume outbound SDR role supporting IT solution sales, with clear activity goals and growth paths. Good for early-career sellers who want structure, training, and strong benefits at a large tech provider.
Digital Solution Engineer – Nonprofits
- Employer: Salesforce
- Location: Austin, TX
- Type: Full-time (Sales / Pre-sales)
- Salary: $113,330–$151,550 base (US range)
Pre-sales role helping nonprofits design and visualize Salesforce Marketing Cloud solutions. Best for someone with 5+ years in martech solution engineering who enjoys demos, storytelling, and mission-driven clients.
NetSuite Account Executive – Construction & Energy
- Employer: Oracle NetSuite
- Location: Austin, TX (Hybrid, 3 days in-office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $66,000–$105,500 base + commission (50/50 mix)
Hunt net-new ERP deals in construction and energy, selling a full cloud business suite. Great for 3+ year SaaS/tech AEs who like complex solutions and strong brand backing.
Director, OEM Major Compute & Infrastructure Accounts
- Employer: Micron Technology
- Location: Austin, TX (On-site, 5 days/week)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $181,600–$248,150 base + bonus/equity
Lead one of Micron’s biggest global OEM accounts, driving multi-year strategies and AI/server design wins. A fit for senior tech sellers (12+ years) with semiconductor or advanced infrastructure experience.
Associate Manager, Integrated Marketing – Strategic Bets
- Employer: DoorDash
- Location: Austin, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $108,800–$160,000 base + equity
Own integrated marketing for new consumer “strategic bets,” from brief to reporting. Ideal for 5+ year marketers who like 0–1 projects, cross-functional work, and using data to shape campaigns.
OEM & Technology Alliances Lead
- Employer: Acumera is now Scale Computing!
- Location: Austin, TX (Hybrid, 3 days in-office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Build and grow OEM and tech alliance partnerships, creating joint go-to-market plans and co-sell motions. Great for someone with 5–10+ years in OEM/alliances who enjoys indirect sales and partner strategy.
Expansion Account Executive – Emerging Business
- Employer: MaintainX (now part of Autodesk)
- Location: Austin, TX (plus several other cities)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (AE with commission)
Own a book of small-business accounts (≤300 employees), driving expansion and renewals in a fast-growing SaaS. Best for 2+ year SaaS closers who like high-velocity deal flow and client relationships.
Associate Account Executive (Customer Acquisition Representative)
- Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- Location: Austin, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $31.39–$54.90/hour + RSUs + incentives
Entry-level cloud sales role focused on prospecting, pipeline generation, and supporting account teams. Strong fit if you have 2+ years in sales or BD and want a clear path into full-cycle cloud sales.
Associate Account Manager
- Employer: Cindavi
- Location: Austin, Texas Metropolitan Area
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $60,000 base + up to $20,000 in quarterly bonuses
Manage and grow existing recruiting clients with a focus on relationship-building, not cold outreach. Great for 0–2 years in account management or recruiting who like consultative, metrics-driven work.
Leasing Consultant – Daffan Flats
- Employer: Elmington Living
- Location: Austin, TX (Daffan Flats community)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Front-line leasing role at an affordable apartment community, handling tours, resident communication, and local marketing. Good for someone with 2+ years leasing experience who enjoys face-to-face customer service.
Technical Account Manager
- Employer: Cindavi
- Location: Austin, Texas Metropolitan Area
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $60,000–$75,000 base + up to $20,000 in quarterly bonuses
Similar to the Associate Account Manager but geared toward more experienced talent (1–5 years). You’ll own technical recruiting accounts, run QBRs, and drive revenue growth from existing clients.
Creative Strategy Lead
- Employer: Gametime
- Location: Austin, TX (Remote role)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $210,000–$280,000
Senior individual-contributor role shaping creative strategy across paid, CRM, TV, creator content, and more for a live-events ticketing marketplace. Best for 10+ year creative strategists who bridge brand and performance and love sports/music culture.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full description, and apply while it’s fresh. Austin’s market moves fast, so even one solid application today can put you ahead.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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