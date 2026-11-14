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Austin
⚖️ Austin Legal & Compliance Jobs With Multiple High-Paying Roles
12 days ago
Austin’s legal scene is buzzing right now—especially for folks who like complex deals, fintech, and fast‑growing tech. Here are several standout Legal & Compliance roles hiring in and around Austin, TX.
Commercial Litigation Senior Counsel – Healthcare Focus
- Employer: Husch Blackwell
- Location: Austin, TX (and other offices/virtual)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Market-based; examples in other states range $155,000–$350,000+
This senior counsel role handles complex commercial litigation for healthcare, life sciences, and education clients. Ideal if you have 8+ years’ experience, strong trial/arbitration exposure, and want big-firm work with full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k)).
Corporate Paralegal
- Employer: SpaceX Super Intelligence
- Location: Austin, TX
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Salary: $100,000–$150,000 + equity & full benefits
Support a cutting-edge AI company with entity management, corporate governance, and M&A support. Great fit if you’re detail‑oriented, tech‑savvy, and excited about emerging technologies like AI.
Corporate Counsel – M&A & Strategic Transactions
- Employer: SpaceX Super Intelligence
- Location: Austin, TX (also hiring in Palo Alto, DC, NYC)
- Type: Full-time, on-site (5 days/week)
- Salary: $220,000–$260,000 + equity & full benefits
Lead M&A, joint ventures, investments, and complex corporate deals at the intersection of AI and law. Best for attorneys with 6+ years corporate/M&A at a top firm or in-house, and at least one U.S. bar admission.
Safety Engineer (ATEX / IECEx Engineer)
- Employer: Avetix TIC (global testing, inspection & certification org)
- Location: Austin, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work on hazardous area product certification and compliance (ATEX, IECEx, IEC 60079 standards). Great if you have TIC or lab experience and want a role focused on regulatory standards and product safety for explosive atmospheres.
Paralegal – Toxic Tort Litigation
- Employer: Jobot (recruiting for a national law firm)
- Location: Austin, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $75,000–$90,000
Litigation paralegal role with a nationwide firm, focused on toxic tort matters. You’ll handle discovery, trial prep, document review, and case management, with medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) benefits.
Senior Director, Mergers & Acquisitions Counsel
- Employer: NXP Semiconductors
- Location: Austin, TX (hybrid – ~3 days in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead global M&A and corporate development for a major semiconductor company. Ideal for a senior lawyer with deep complex transaction experience, strong drafting/negotiation skills, and comfort managing cross‑functional, cross‑border deal teams.
Contracts Manager – Aerospace & Defense
- Employer: Korn Ferry (for an aerospace/defense manufacturer, Acutronic)
- Location: Austin, TX – fully on-site
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Target base ~$150,000
Own the full contract lifecycle for complex aerospace and defense programs, including FAR/DFARS work. Great if you have government contracting experience and want a visible, hands‑on role in a growing, mission‑driven business.
Senior Attorney – Family Law
- Employer: Modern Family Law
- Location: Austin, TX – hybrid/remote-first
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $145,000–$212,200 + commissions & relocation package
Senior family law role with low billable requirement (120 hrs/month), strong benefits, and “work from anywhere” eligibility after 6 months. Perfect if you have 4+ years family law and want meaningful client work with more flexibility.
Counsel II, Commercial
- Employer: Affirm
- Location: Austin, TX (remote-first within U.S.)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (Austin/most states): $164,000–$224,000 base + equity & stipends
Join Affirm’s Commercial Legal (Revenue) team to negotiate global commercial deals and build playbooks and templates. Best for attorneys with 5+ years tech/fintech transactional experience and strong privacy/data protection knowledge.
Director, Legal Counsel – Consumer Credit
- Employer: PayPal
- Location: Austin, TX – hybrid (3 days in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (Austin): $198,000–$294,250 + bonus & equity
High‑impact role advising on BNPL, credit cards, and new consumer credit products for PayPal and Venmo. Ideal if you have 10+ years consumer financial services experience and deep expertise in TILA/Reg Z, ECOA, FCRA, UDAAP, and fair lending.
SAR Quality Assurance Specialist – AML/BSA
- Employer: Wise
- Location: Austin, TX, US
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Focus on quality assurance for SAR reporting and AML/BSA controls at a global fintech. Great for someone with 2+ years in AML investigations, SAR reporting, or QA who enjoys risk analysis, root‑cause reviews, and working with modern tools and AI.
If one of these roles looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible for the right person.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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