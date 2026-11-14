Austin’s tech scene is on fire right now—especially for AI, data, and infrastructure pros. Here are several standout roles where you can do serious engineering work and get well paid for it.

Employer: LPL Financial

Location: Austin, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $207,648 – $346,080 base

Lead the core data and books‑and‑records platforms that power a major wealth‑management firm. Heavy focus on AI‑native data architecture, AWS migration, and building a large multi‑disciplinary data/ML team.

Employer: Cloudflare

Location: Austin, TX (plus other hubs)

Type: Full-time

Salary (CO reference): $212,000 – $255,000 OTE (location-based)

Work hands‑on with strategic customers to architect and build on Cloudflare’s developer platform. Great fit if you’re a senior full‑stack/infra engineer who likes shipping code with clients and using modern AI‑assisted dev tools.

Employer: UFCU

Location: Austin, TX (hybrid, 2 days/week onsite)

Type: Full-time, Director

Own the AI and analytics roadmap for a growing credit union. Lead data science, ML engineering, and analytics teams using Databricks, and drive production ML (LLMs, RAG, MLOps) for lending, risk, fraud, and personalization.

Employer: Envision Technology Solutions

Location: Austin, TX / New York, NY

Type: Full-time

Senior QA automation role using Playwright/Selenium/Tosca, REST API tools, SQL, and CI/CD. Focus on Life & Annuity workflows and building reusable frameworks in an Agile, distributed team.

Employer: First Citizens Bank

Location: Remote – open to Austin, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $145,000 – $175,000 base

Hands‑on Java/Spring lead role building CIAM and fraud services for digital banking. Deep work in OAuth2/OIDC, APIs, Kafka, Redis, and secure, cloud‑native microservices.

Employer: Sustainment

Location: Austin, TX

Type: Full-time

Early‑stage, AI‑native supply‑chain startup. Build full‑stack features in C#, ASP.NET Core, Angular, PostgreSQL on AWS/GovCloud, with a clear path toward technical leadership and exposure to defense/manufacturing.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Location: Austin, TX

Type: Full-time, Manager

Salary: $184,900 – $250,200 base (Austin band)

Lead the team building next‑gen indexing systems for Amazon OpenSearch. Own roadmap, architecture, and operations for large‑scale distributed search and analytics infrastructure.

Employer: EY

Location: Open location (incl. Austin, TX)

Type: Full-time, Manager

Salary (US range): $142,600 – $261,500 base

Manage ServiceNow HRSD/ESM transformations for big‑name clients. Lead multi‑disciplinary teams, shape AI‑enabled HR workflows, and stay client‑facing while growing your consulting career.

Employer: Rise Technical (recruiting for an IoT rail‑tech startup)

Location: Onsite in Austin, TX (relocation provided)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Up to $300,000 base

Own low‑power embedded firmware for BLE sensor devices used in rail applications. Deep C/C++ on ARM Cortex‑M, low‑power optimization, and real‑world IoT performance work in a small, engineering‑led team.

Employer: Q2

Location: Austin, TX (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Great fit for early‑career devs (0–2 years). Build containerized front‑ and back‑end features using Vue.js, Python, SQL, and microservices for Q2’s digital banking platform, with strong mentoring and growth focus.

Employer: Nominal

Location: Austin, TX (in-office, 5 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $179,000 – $210,000 base

DevOps‑heavy role owning AWS, Kubernetes, IaC, CI/CD, and observability for a hardware‑AI platform used by aerospace and robotics companies. Expect fast pace, high ownership, and some travel to customer sites.

Employer: Procore Technologies

Location: Austin, TX (hybrid)

Type: Full-time, Staff level

Salary: $168,560 – $231,770 base

Lead architecture and delivery of production generative‑AI, RAG, and agentic systems for construction software. Heavy cross‑functional leadership plus hands‑on work with modern AI stacks.

Employer: AssemblyAI

Location: Austin, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $160,000 – $210,000 base (US)

Own how coding agents (Claude Code, Cursor, etc.) integrate AssemblyAI. Full‑stack JS/Python role focused on prompts, MCP server, agent skills, and evals for developer experience.

Employer: Corient

Location: Austin, TX (onsite 4 days/week)

Type: Full-time, Manager

Lead a small analytics team building SQL/DBT/Python‑based dashboards and models for a large wealth‑management platform. Mix of hands‑on analytics, data quality, and stakeholder‑facing work.

Employer: Perficient

Location: Austin, TX (open location)

Type: Full-time, Director-level

Senior pre‑sales Databricks architect role. Own discovery, solution design, and POCs for complex data/AI deals while carrying a personal sales goal and staying lightly billable.

Employer: EY

Location: Open location (incl. Austin, TX)

Type: Full-time, Senior Manager

Salary (US range): $151,500 – $346,000 base

Run large managed‑services and digital engineering operations programs. Lead multi‑client delivery, DevOps/CI‑CD improvements, SLAs, and business development.

Employer: Nominal

Location: Austin, TX (in-office, 5 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $179,000 – $250,000 base

Own Bazel‑based build systems and CI/CD for a large monorepo. Focus on speeding up builds, improving release reliability, and boosting developer productivity with strong observability.

Employer: Cisco

Location: Austin, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $124,400 – $163,200 base (US range)

Lead product security incident response and vulnerability management. Manage end‑to‑end incident lifecycle, work across engineering and security teams, and help shape Cisco’s PSIRT processes.

Employer: Nominal

Location: Austin, TX (in-office, 5 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $213,000 – $250,000 base

Deep Linux, networking, and on‑prem infra role supporting self‑hosted and air‑gapped deployments for defense and advanced hardware customers. Mix of datacenter work, Kubernetes, automation, and some travel.

Employer: Cloudflare

Location: Austin, TX (plus NY/SF)

Type: Full-time

SF Salary reference: $194,000 – $266,000 base

Systems‑level engineering on Cloudflare’s global load‑balancing platform using Go/Rust, PostgreSQL, ClickHouse, Kafka, and Kubernetes. Ideal if you like high‑scale distributed systems and deep performance work.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full description, and apply while it’s fresh—Austin roles at this level don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.