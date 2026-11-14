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💻 Austin Tech: Multiple High-Paying IT & AI Roles Now Hiring
Austin’s tech scene is on fire right now—especially for AI, data, and infrastructure pros. Here are several standout roles where you can do serious engineering work and get well paid for it.
Senior VP, Head of Core Data Technology
Employer: LPL Financial
Location: Austin, TX
Type: Full-time
Salary: $207,648 – $346,080 base
Lead the core data and books‑and‑records platforms that power a major wealth‑management firm. Heavy focus on AI‑native data architecture, AWS migration, and building a large multi‑disciplinary data/ML team.
Senior Forward Deployed Engineer
Employer: Cloudflare
Location: Austin, TX (plus other hubs)
Type: Full-time
Salary (CO reference): $212,000 – $255,000 OTE (location-based)
Work hands‑on with strategic customers to architect and build on Cloudflare’s developer platform. Great fit if you’re a senior full‑stack/infra engineer who likes shipping code with clients and using modern AI‑assisted dev tools.
Director, AI and Analytics
Employer: UFCU
Location: Austin, TX (hybrid, 2 days/week onsite)
Type: Full-time, Director
Own the AI and analytics roadmap for a growing credit union. Lead data science, ML engineering, and analytics teams using Databricks, and drive production ML (LLMs, RAG, MLOps) for lending, risk, fraud, and personalization.
Senior Automation Tester (Life & Annuity)
Employer: Envision Technology Solutions
Location: Austin, TX / New York, NY
Type: Full-time
Senior QA automation role using Playwright/Selenium/Tosca, REST API tools, SQL, and CI/CD. Focus on Life & Annuity workflows and building reusable frameworks in an Agile, distributed team.
Lead Software Engineer – CIAM & Fraud Solutions (Remote)
Employer: First Citizens Bank
Location: Remote – open to Austin, TX
Type: Full-time
Salary: $145,000 – $175,000 base
Hands‑on Java/Spring lead role building CIAM and fraud services for digital banking. Deep work in OAuth2/OIDC, APIs, Kafka, Redis, and secure, cloud‑native microservices.
Software Engineer (Full Stack, .NET/Angular)
Employer: Sustainment
Location: Austin, TX
Type: Full-time
Early‑stage, AI‑native supply‑chain startup. Build full‑stack features in C#, ASP.NET Core, Angular, PostgreSQL on AWS/GovCloud, with a clear path toward technical leadership and exposure to defense/manufacturing.
Software Development Manager, AWS OpenSearch
Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)
Location: Austin, TX
Type: Full-time, Manager
Salary: $184,900 – $250,200 base (Austin band)
Lead the team building next‑gen indexing systems for Amazon OpenSearch. Own roadmap, architecture, and operations for large‑scale distributed search and analytics infrastructure.
ServiceNow ESM Manager – Tech Consulting
Employer: EY
Location: Open location (incl. Austin, TX)
Type: Full-time, Manager
Salary (US range): $142,600 – $261,500 base
Manage ServiceNow HRSD/ESM transformations for big‑name clients. Lead multi‑disciplinary teams, shape AI‑enabled HR workflows, and stay client‑facing while growing your consulting career.
Senior Firmware Engineer (Embedded BLE)
Employer: Rise Technical (recruiting for an IoT rail‑tech startup)
Location: Onsite in Austin, TX (relocation provided)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Up to $300,000 base
Own low‑power embedded firmware for BLE sensor devices used in rail applications. Deep C/C++ on ARM Cortex‑M, low‑power optimization, and real‑world IoT performance work in a small, engineering‑led team.
Software Engineer (Digital Banking)
Employer: Q2
Location: Austin, TX (hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Great fit for early‑career devs (0–2 years). Build containerized front‑ and back‑end features using Vue.js, Python, SQL, and microservices for Q2’s digital banking platform, with strong mentoring and growth focus.
Cloud Infrastructure Engineer
Employer: Nominal
Location: Austin, TX (in-office, 5 days/week)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $179,000 – $210,000 base
DevOps‑heavy role owning AWS, Kubernetes, IaC, CI/CD, and observability for a hardware‑AI platform used by aerospace and robotics companies. Expect fast pace, high ownership, and some travel to customer sites.
Staff Software Engineer – AI
Employer: Procore Technologies
Location: Austin, TX (hybrid)
Type: Full-time, Staff level
Salary: $168,560 – $231,770 base
Lead architecture and delivery of production generative‑AI, RAG, and agentic systems for construction software. Heavy cross‑functional leadership plus hands‑on work with modern AI stacks.
Software Engineer, Agent Experience
Employer: AssemblyAI
Location: Austin, TX
Type: Full-time
Salary: $160,000 – $210,000 base (US)
Own how coding agents (Claude Code, Cursor, etc.) integrate AssemblyAI. Full‑stack JS/Python role focused on prompts, MCP server, agent skills, and evals for developer experience.
Data Science and Analytics Manager
Employer: Corient
Location: Austin, TX (onsite 4 days/week)
Type: Full-time, Manager
Lead a small analytics team building SQL/DBT/Python‑based dashboards and models for a large wealth‑management platform. Mix of hands‑on analytics, data quality, and stakeholder‑facing work.
Senior GTM Solution Architect – Databricks
Employer: Perficient
Location: Austin, TX (open location)
Type: Full-time, Director-level
Senior pre‑sales Databricks architect role. Own discovery, solution design, and POCs for complex data/AI deals while carrying a personal sales goal and staying lightly billable.
Senior Manager – Digital Engineering Operations Services
Employer: EY
Location: Open location (incl. Austin, TX)
Type: Full-time, Senior Manager
Salary (US range): $151,500 – $346,000 base
Run large managed‑services and digital engineering operations programs. Lead multi‑client delivery, DevOps/CI‑CD improvements, SLAs, and business development.
Software Engineer, Developer Infrastructure – Build Systems
Employer: Nominal
Location: Austin, TX (in-office, 5 days/week)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $179,000 – $250,000 base
Own Bazel‑based build systems and CI/CD for a large monorepo. Focus on speeding up builds, improving release reliability, and boosting developer productivity with strong observability.
Incident Response Analysis Manager
Employer: Cisco
Location: Austin, TX
Type: Full-time
Salary: $124,400 – $163,200 base (US range)
Lead product security incident response and vulnerability management. Manage end‑to‑end incident lifecycle, work across engineering and security teams, and help shape Cisco’s PSIRT processes.
Baremetal Infrastructure Engineer
Employer: Nominal
Location: Austin, TX (in-office, 5 days/week)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $213,000 – $250,000 base
Deep Linux, networking, and on‑prem infra role supporting self‑hosted and air‑gapped deployments for defense and advanced hardware customers. Mix of datacenter work, Kubernetes, automation, and some travel.
Senior Software Engineer – Load Balancing
Employer: Cloudflare
Location: Austin, TX (plus NY/SF)
Type: Full-time
SF Salary reference: $194,000 – $266,000 base
Systems‑level engineering on Cloudflare’s global load‑balancing platform using Go/Rust, PostgreSQL, ClickHouse, Kafka, and Kubernetes. Ideal if you like high‑scale distributed systems and deep performance work.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full description, and apply while it’s fresh—Austin roles at this level don’t stay open long.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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