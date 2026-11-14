Austin’s HR scene is busy right now—especially for people who love data, recruiting, and building programs from scratch. Here are several solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Cintra, a Ferrovial company

Cintra, a company Location: Austin, TX (in office 4 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Lead executive and senior-level recruiting for a global infrastructure leader. This role is very hands-on, owns global TA delivery, and is ideal if you’re strong in AI-driven sourcing, process improvement, and advising C-level leaders.

Employer: HCA Healthcare / St. David’s Medical Center

Location: Austin, TX (hybrid)

Type: Full-time, incentive-eligible

Own full-cycle recruitment for physicians and advanced practice providers across the HCA network. Good fit if you like relationship-heavy work with hospital leadership, contract negotiation, and enjoy strong healthcare benefits and education support.

Employer: TeamViewer

Location: Austin, TX (hybrid; also hiring in Tampa, FL)

Type: Full-time

Focus on technical hiring across North America—software engineering, product, data, cloud, and IT. You’ll partner closely with engineering leaders, build passive pipelines, and get solid perks like flexible PTO, 401(k) match, and employer-paid medical.

Employer: Ichor Systems Inc.

Location: Austin, TX (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Build Ichor’s people analytics function from the ground up—Power BI dashboards, executive scorecards, data governance, and a global HR AI/automation roadmap. Great if you’re a senior HR analytics pro who likes high visibility and greenfield work.

Employer: Hunter Hamilton (recruiting for an established organization)

(recruiting for an established organization) Location: Austin, TX

Type: Full-time

Support and improve a full suite of employee benefits (health, retirement, leave, and Canadian plans) while partnering with HR, Payroll, Finance, and vendors. Best for someone with 5–8 years of benefits experience and strong Workday and Excel skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on flexibility and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.