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🏥 Austin Healthcare Jobs With Multiple High-Paying Roles
Austin’s healthcare scene is booming right now, from big hospital systems to community clinics and travel gigs. Here are several solid openings across nursing, imaging, therapy, and more.
RN - PICU
Employer: WhiteCap Workforce Solutions
Location: Austin, TX
Type: Full-time, 12-hr shifts (7:00 AM–7:30 PM)
Pay: $62.07/hr
Work in a prestigious hospital PICU providing advanced critical care to kids. Great fit if you’re an experienced Pediatric ICU RN who wants strong hourly pay and fast start.
Dermatologist
Employer: U.S. Dermatology Partners
Location: Austin, TX (Jollyville)
Type: Full-time physician (BC/BE)
Salary: Attractive income guarantee + production model (exact amount not listed)
Join a large, physician-led derm group with state-of-the-art clinics, scribes, strong referral base, and full benefits (CME, malpractice, 401k, deferred comp). Lots of autonomy to build your schedule.
Maternal Fetal Medicine Ultrasound Technologist
Employer: The University of Texas at Austin – Dept. of Women’s Health
Location: Austin, TX
Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week, ongoing role
Salary: $82,291+ depending on qualifications
High-level OB/MFM sonography role doing detailed fetal and maternal imaging, Dopplers, and assisting with procedures like amniocentesis. Great for experienced RDMS techs wanting academic benefits and complex prenatal cases.
Occupational Therapist Level IV NICU
Employer: St. David's Medical Center (HCA Healthcare)
Location: Central Austin, TX
Type: Full-time OT
Provide specialized OT care in a renowned Level IV NICU and maternity program. Comes with HCA’s big benefits package, 401(k) match, tuition help, and strong support for professional growth.
Occupational Medicine / Urgent Care Physician
Employer: HCA Healthcare – CareNow Urgent Care
Location: Austin, TX
Type: Full-time physician, Mon–Fri 8–5
Outpatient-only role (no hospital rounds or ER call) focused on occ med and urgent care. Offers competitive pay, malpractice coverage, and a very steady schedule for work/life balance.
Lead MRI Technologist
Employer: St. David's Medical Center (HCA Healthcare)
Location: Austin, TX
Type: Full-time
Lead MRI in a Magnet-recognized hospital with advanced cardiac and surgical programs. Ideal for ARRT techs with 3+ years acute-care MRI experience who want leadership plus strong HCA benefits.
Pediatric Hematologist Oncologist – BCM Physician
Employer: Texas Children’s Hospital / Baylor College of Medicine
Location: Austin, TX
Type: Full-time pediatric physician
Split inpatient/outpatient role in the Cancer and Hematology Center, including procedures and research compliance. Designed for experienced (5+ years post-fellowship) peds heme/onc physicians seeking academic appointment.
Phlebotomist
Employer: Labcorp
Location: Austin, TX 78758
Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 10 AM–7 PM (rotating Saturdays as needed)
Clinic-based role drawing blood, handling specimens, and providing front-line patient service. Offers benefits, quarterly performance bonus potential, and growth within a global lab company.
Multimodality Tech – Emergency Center Wells Branch
Employer: St. David's North Austin Medical Center (HCA Healthcare)
Location: Austin, TX – Wells Branch Emergency Center
Type: Full-time
Perform both X-ray and CT in a busy emergency setting, caring for patients from newborns to seniors. Great for ARRT (R)(CT) techs who like fast-paced work and want robust HCA benefits.
Manager of Emergency Services RN
Employer: Heart Hospital of Austin (HCA Healthcare)
Location: Austin, TX
Type: Full-time RN leadership
Lead ED operations at a top-ranked heart hospital, overseeing clinical outcomes, budgets, and staff development. Best for experienced charge/supervisory RNs ready to step into a manager role with strong benefits and 401(k) match.
Multimodality Imaging Tech – Anderson Mill
Employer: St. David's North Austin Medical Center (HCA Healthcare)
Location: Austin, TX – Anderson Mill Emergency Center
Type: Full-time, weekend nights only
Similar multi-modality X-ray/CT role, but focused on weekend nights at the Anderson Mill freestanding ED. Good fit if you prefer condensed weekend shifts and premium emergency imaging experience.
Clinical RN Navigator – Navigation Center
Employer: Central Health
Location: Austin, TX
Type: Full-time RN (call-center/hybrid)
Guide patients through complex care via phone and virtual support—scheduling, referrals, med refills, and care coordination. Great for RNs who like case management-style work and helping reduce ER visits.
Medical Assistant, Care Coordinator – Permanent Supportive Housing
Employer: CommUnityCare Health Centers
Location: Austin, TX
Type: Full-time MA
Community-focused MA role working with patients in supportive housing, clinics, and community spaces. Ideal if you want hands-on clinical work plus care coordination for vulnerable neighbors.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,445/week
Employer: Thrive Staffing
Location: North Austin, TX
Type: Travel, 13 weeks, Mon–Fri 7:30 AM–4:30 PM
Pay: $2,445/week (based on 40 hrs)
Contract CT role at an imaging center using GE equipment and Meditech. Great for ARRT CT techs wanting steady days, travel pay, and potential to go perm.
Travel Nurse RN – NICU (multiple similar postings)
Employer: Trustaff
Location: Austin, TX
Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, nights
Pay: $2,117/week (based on 12-hr shifts)
NICU travel contracts caring for premature and critically ill newborns. Comes with weekly pay, guaranteed hours, and full travel-nurse benefits; two other Trustaff links list the same role and package.
Travel NICU Registered Nurse – $2,171/week
Employer: Access Healthcare LLC
Location: Austin, TX
Type: Travel, 12 weeks, 36 hrs/week, days
Pay: $2,171/week (based on 12-hr shifts)
Day-shift NICU travel contract with a nurse-founded agency that focuses on high pay packages and close support for travelers.
Phlebotomist – Float (South Austin)
Employer: Clinical Pathology Laboratories (Sonic Healthcare USA)
Location: South Austin, TX (multiple sites)
Type: Full-time, first shift, 40 hrs/week
Float between draw sites in South Austin doing venipuncture and specimen processing. Comes with full benefits, 401(k) match, paid holidays, and free lab services for you and eligible dependents.
Licensed Vocational Nurse
Employer: Cross Healthcare Services
Location: Austin, TX
Type: Full-time LVN
Provide direct patient care, meds, and education in a setting focused on dignity and high-quality service. Salary and benefits are shared on request, so this is a good one to click if you want to ask about pay up front.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are hiring for related roles too. Save the links you like and apply while they’re fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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