Austin’s healthcare scene is booming right now, from big hospital systems to community clinics and travel gigs. Here are several solid openings across nursing, imaging, therapy, and more.

Employer: WhiteCap Workforce Solutions

Location: Austin, TX

Type: Full-time, 12-hr shifts (7:00 AM–7:30 PM)

Pay: $62.07/hr

Work in a prestigious hospital PICU providing advanced critical care to kids. Great fit if you’re an experienced Pediatric ICU RN who wants strong hourly pay and fast start.

Employer: U.S. Dermatology Partners

Location: Austin, TX (Jollyville)

Type: Full-time physician (BC/BE)

Salary: Attractive income guarantee + production model (exact amount not listed)

Join a large, physician-led derm group with state-of-the-art clinics, scribes, strong referral base, and full benefits (CME, malpractice, 401k, deferred comp). Lots of autonomy to build your schedule.

Employer: The University of Texas at Austin – Dept. of Women’s Health

Location: Austin, TX

Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week, ongoing role

Salary: $82,291+ depending on qualifications

High-level OB/MFM sonography role doing detailed fetal and maternal imaging, Dopplers, and assisting with procedures like amniocentesis. Great for experienced RDMS techs wanting academic benefits and complex prenatal cases.

Employer: St. David's Medical Center (HCA Healthcare)

Location: Central Austin, TX

Type: Full-time OT

Provide specialized OT care in a renowned Level IV NICU and maternity program. Comes with HCA’s big benefits package, 401(k) match, tuition help, and strong support for professional growth.

Employer: HCA Healthcare – CareNow Urgent Care

Location: Austin, TX

Type: Full-time physician, Mon–Fri 8–5

Outpatient-only role (no hospital rounds or ER call) focused on occ med and urgent care. Offers competitive pay, malpractice coverage, and a very steady schedule for work/life balance.

Employer: St. David's Medical Center (HCA Healthcare)

Location: Austin, TX

Type: Full-time

Lead MRI in a Magnet-recognized hospital with advanced cardiac and surgical programs. Ideal for ARRT techs with 3+ years acute-care MRI experience who want leadership plus strong HCA benefits.

Employer: Texas Children’s Hospital / Baylor College of Medicine

Location: Austin, TX

Type: Full-time pediatric physician

Split inpatient/outpatient role in the Cancer and Hematology Center, including procedures and research compliance. Designed for experienced (5+ years post-fellowship) peds heme/onc physicians seeking academic appointment.

Employer: Labcorp

Location: Austin, TX 78758

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 10 AM–7 PM (rotating Saturdays as needed)

Clinic-based role drawing blood, handling specimens, and providing front-line patient service. Offers benefits, quarterly performance bonus potential, and growth within a global lab company.

Employer: St. David's North Austin Medical Center (HCA Healthcare)

Location: Austin, TX – Wells Branch Emergency Center

Type: Full-time

Perform both X-ray and CT in a busy emergency setting, caring for patients from newborns to seniors. Great for ARRT (R)(CT) techs who like fast-paced work and want robust HCA benefits.

Employer: Heart Hospital of Austin (HCA Healthcare)

Location: Austin, TX

Type: Full-time RN leadership

Lead ED operations at a top-ranked heart hospital, overseeing clinical outcomes, budgets, and staff development. Best for experienced charge/supervisory RNs ready to step into a manager role with strong benefits and 401(k) match.

Employer: St. David's North Austin Medical Center (HCA Healthcare)

Location: Austin, TX – Anderson Mill Emergency Center

Type: Full-time, weekend nights only

Similar multi-modality X-ray/CT role, but focused on weekend nights at the Anderson Mill freestanding ED. Good fit if you prefer condensed weekend shifts and premium emergency imaging experience.

Employer: Central Health

Location: Austin, TX

Type: Full-time RN (call-center/hybrid)

Guide patients through complex care via phone and virtual support—scheduling, referrals, med refills, and care coordination. Great for RNs who like case management-style work and helping reduce ER visits.

Employer: CommUnityCare Health Centers

Location: Austin, TX

Type: Full-time MA

Community-focused MA role working with patients in supportive housing, clinics, and community spaces. Ideal if you want hands-on clinical work plus care coordination for vulnerable neighbors.

Employer: Thrive Staffing

Location: North Austin, TX

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, Mon–Fri 7:30 AM–4:30 PM

Pay: $2,445/week (based on 40 hrs)

Contract CT role at an imaging center using GE equipment and Meditech. Great for ARRT CT techs wanting steady days, travel pay, and potential to go perm.

Employer: Trustaff

Location: Austin, TX

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, nights

Pay: $2,117/week (based on 12-hr shifts)

NICU travel contracts caring for premature and critically ill newborns. Comes with weekly pay, guaranteed hours, and full travel-nurse benefits; two other Trustaff links list the same role and package.

Employer: Access Healthcare LLC

Location: Austin, TX

Type: Travel, 12 weeks, 36 hrs/week, days

Pay: $2,171/week (based on 12-hr shifts)

Day-shift NICU travel contract with a nurse-founded agency that focuses on high pay packages and close support for travelers.

Employer: Clinical Pathology Laboratories (Sonic Healthcare USA)

Location: South Austin, TX (multiple sites)

Type: Full-time, first shift, 40 hrs/week

Float between draw sites in South Austin doing venipuncture and specimen processing. Comes with full benefits, 401(k) match, paid holidays, and free lab services for you and eligible dependents.

Employer: Cross Healthcare Services

Location: Austin, TX

Type: Full-time LVN

Provide direct patient care, meds, and education in a setting focused on dignity and high-quality service. Salary and benefits are shared on request, so this is a good one to click if you want to ask about pay up front.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are hiring for related roles too. Save the links you like and apply while they’re fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.