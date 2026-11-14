Austin’s food and hospitality scene is buzzing right now—lots of new openings, from entry-level to senior management. Here are several solid roles hiring around town (and nearby Del Valle) this week.

Employer: Hai Hospitality (Uchi / Uchiko / Uchiba)

Location: Austin, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Around $25/hour (base + tips) + $1,250 sign-on bonus

Learn and refine sushi skills with a well-known Austin restaurant group, interact with guests at the sushi bar, and grow into more responsibility over time. Includes medical, dental, vision options, 401(k) match, and strong internal promotion.

Employer: Eurest USA

Location: Austin, TX (TXDOT – 6230 E Stassney Ln)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00–$19.50/hour

Weekday schedule (Mon–Fri, 8:00am–4:30pm) with no late nights. Keep the kitchen running by cleaning dishes and equipment, with access to health benefits, retirement plan, and other Compass Group perks.

Employer: White Lodging

Location: Downtown Austin, TX (The Westin Austin Downtown)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $95,000–$105,000/year + bonus

Lead one of downtown’s newest seafood restaurants and raw bars, overseeing the full operation, team, and P&L. Comes with day-one medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, hotel/restaurant discounts, and leadership development.

Employer: Eurest USA

Location: Austin, TX (Dimensional Fund Advisors – 6300 Bee Caves Rd)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00–$21.00/hour

Weekdays only, with weekends and holidays off. Set up, serve, and break down catered events in a corporate setting, with benefits including medical, dental, vision, retirement plan, and more.

Employer: Daydreamer Coffee / Analogue Coffee

Location: Austin, TX (Rainey Street)

Type: Part-time (6–8 hr shifts, 4–5 shifts/week)

Pay: From $13/hour

Help open a new Rainey Street coffee shop, serving coffee and wine from 8am–3pm daily. Great for people who enjoy chatting with guests; TABC and Food Handlers required (or obtained after hire).

Employer: Accor – Fairmont Austin

Location: Austin, TX

Type: Part-time (overnight shifts)

Support guests at Austin’s largest luxury hotel by handling luggage, deliveries, and room orientations. Good fit if you like guest interaction, can lift up to 50 lbs, and don’t mind overnight hours.

Employer: Oasthouse Kitchen + Bar

Location: Austin, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: About $22/hour

Hands-on front-of-house leadership role running shifts, coaching staff, and staying on the floor. Includes 401(k), employee discount, and a chance to grow with a busy local restaurant.

Employer: Circuit of The Americas

Location: Del Valle, TX (near Austin)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Salary commensurate with experience

Oversee food and beverage for a luxury private club at COTA, from member dining to paddock and garage hospitality. Ideal for someone with 2–5 years of F&B management in upscale or private club settings.

Employer: Auberge Collection

Location: Austin, TX

Type: Full-time

Guide service and culture at a high-end dining operation on a reimagined private estate in central Austin. Looking for 3+ years of F&B management experience and strong financial and event skills.

Employer: JuiceLand

Location: Austin, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $55,000–$65,000/year

Run a busy juice shop, leading the team, managing schedules, inventory, and financial performance. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and employee discounts.

Employer: Honest Mary’s

Location: Austin, TX (Seaholm – 211 Walter Seaholm Dr)

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $15–$20/hour + tips

Serve guests, build bowls, and keep the dining room tidy at a fast-casual, health-focused spot. Offers flexible scheduling, paid training, PTO, and big discounts on meals.

Employer: Happy Slice Pizza

Location: Austin, TX (North Austin)

Type: 30–40 hours/week

Pay: $17–$22/hour

High-volume pizza line cook role for someone already experienced with hand-stretched dough and busy services. Locally owned shop with free shift meals, paid training, and room to grow.

Employer: Not listed

Location: Austin, TX

Type: Full-time

Clean guest rooms, refresh linens, and keep spaces guest-ready. Good fit if you like active work, care about details, and want a path into hotel/hospitality.

Employer: Marriott-branded hotel (Aimbridge Hospitality franchise)

Location: Austin, TX (4415 South IH-35)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17–$18/hour

Be the face of the hotel—handling check-ins, check-outs, and guest questions. Full-time roles may include medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), and even Daily Pay.

Employer: Nano Pro Ceramics and PPF

Location: Austin, TX

Type: Not listed (on-site)

Pay: $20–$30/hour

Lead a small detailing team, manage workflow, and keep standards high in a shop that blends service and hospitality. Great for someone with detailing and paint correction experience who also likes supervising and customer contact.

Employer: Circuit of The Americas

Location: Del Valle, TX

Type: Not listed

Pay: Salary commensurate with experience

Serve as the main point of contact for private club members, handling reservations, special requests, and day-to-day needs with high discretion. Best for someone with luxury hotel or private club concierge-style experience.

Employer: Circuit of The Americas

Location: Del Valle, TX

Type: Not listed

Pay: Salary commensurate with experience

Cook for member dining, lounges, and private events at a motorsports-focused private club. Requires 2–3 years of professional cooking experience and comfort in a fast-paced, upscale kitchen.

If one of these roles looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Austin hospitality moves fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.