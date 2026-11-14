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🍽️ Multiple Austin & Del Valle Hospitality Jobs, Up to $105K+
Austin’s food and hospitality scene is buzzing right now—lots of new openings, from entry-level to senior management. Here are several solid roles hiring around town (and nearby Del Valle) this week.
Sushi Chef – Uchiba Downtown Austin
Employer: Hai Hospitality (Uchi / Uchiko / Uchiba)
Location: Austin, TX
Type: Full-time
Pay: Around $25/hour (base + tips) + $1,250 sign-on bonus
Learn and refine sushi skills with a well-known Austin restaurant group, interact with guests at the sushi bar, and grow into more responsibility over time. Includes medical, dental, vision options, 401(k) match, and strong internal promotion.
Dishwasher (Full Time)
Employer: Eurest USA
Location: Austin, TX (TXDOT – 6230 E Stassney Ln)
Type: Full-time
Pay: $19.00–$19.50/hour
Weekday schedule (Mon–Fri, 8:00am–4:30pm) with no late nights. Keep the kitchen running by cleaning dishes and equipment, with access to health benefits, retirement plan, and other Compass Group perks.
Restaurant General Manager – Skipjack Oyster
Employer: White Lodging
Location: Downtown Austin, TX (The Westin Austin Downtown)
Type: Full-time
Pay: $95,000–$105,000/year + bonus
Lead one of downtown’s newest seafood restaurants and raw bars, overseeing the full operation, team, and P&L. Comes with day-one medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, hotel/restaurant discounts, and leadership development.
Catering Attendant (Full Time)
Employer: Eurest USA
Location: Austin, TX (Dimensional Fund Advisors – 6300 Bee Caves Rd)
Type: Full-time
Pay: $20.00–$21.00/hour
Weekdays only, with weekends and holidays off. Set up, serve, and break down catered events in a corporate setting, with benefits including medical, dental, vision, retirement plan, and more.
Barista – Rainey St. (Analogue Coffee)
Employer: Daydreamer Coffee / Analogue Coffee
Location: Austin, TX (Rainey Street)
Type: Part-time (6–8 hr shifts, 4–5 shifts/week)
Pay: From $13/hour
Help open a new Rainey Street coffee shop, serving coffee and wine from 8am–3pm daily. Great for people who enjoy chatting with guests; TABC and Food Handlers required (or obtained after hire).
Overnight Bellperson – Part Time
Employer: Accor – Fairmont Austin
Location: Austin, TX
Type: Part-time (overnight shifts)
Support guests at Austin’s largest luxury hotel by handling luggage, deliveries, and room orientations. Good fit if you like guest interaction, can lift up to 50 lbs, and don’t mind overnight hours.
FOH Manager
Employer: Oasthouse Kitchen + Bar
Location: Austin, TX
Type: Full-time
Pay: About $22/hour
Hands-on front-of-house leadership role running shifts, coaching staff, and staying on the floor. Includes 401(k), employee discount, and a chance to grow with a busy local restaurant.
Food & Beverage Manager – THE CIRCUIT | Private Club
Employer: Circuit of The Americas
Location: Del Valle, TX (near Austin)
Type: Full-time
Pay: Salary commensurate with experience
Oversee food and beverage for a luxury private club at COTA, from member dining to paddock and garage hospitality. Ideal for someone with 2–5 years of F&B management in upscale or private club settings.
Lutie’s Food and Beverage Manager
Employer: Auberge Collection
Location: Austin, TX
Type: Full-time
Guide service and culture at a high-end dining operation on a reimagined private estate in central Austin. Looking for 3+ years of F&B management experience and strong financial and event skills.
Shop Manager
Employer: JuiceLand
Location: Austin, TX
Type: Full-time
Pay: $55,000–$65,000/year
Run a busy juice shop, leading the team, managing schedules, inventory, and financial performance. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and employee discounts.
Team Member (Front of House) – Seaholm
Employer: Honest Mary’s
Location: Austin, TX (Seaholm – 211 Walter Seaholm Dr)
Type: Full-time or Part-time
Pay: $15–$20/hour + tips
Serve guests, build bowls, and keep the dining room tidy at a fast-casual, health-focused spot. Offers flexible scheduling, paid training, PTO, and big discounts on meals.
Pizza Cook
Employer: Happy Slice Pizza
Location: Austin, TX (North Austin)
Type: 30–40 hours/week
Pay: $17–$22/hour
High-volume pizza line cook role for someone already experienced with hand-stretched dough and busy services. Locally owned shop with free shift meals, paid training, and room to grow.
Room Attendant
Employer: Not listed
Location: Austin, TX
Type: Full-time
Clean guest rooms, refresh linens, and keep spaces guest-ready. Good fit if you like active work, care about details, and want a path into hotel/hospitality.
Front Desk Agent
Employer: Marriott-branded hotel (Aimbridge Hospitality franchise)
Location: Austin, TX (4415 South IH-35)
Type: Full-time
Pay: $17–$18/hour
Be the face of the hotel—handling check-ins, check-outs, and guest questions. Full-time roles may include medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), and even Daily Pay.
Detail Shop Supervisor
Employer: Nano Pro Ceramics and PPF
Location: Austin, TX
Type: Not listed (on-site)
Pay: $20–$30/hour
Lead a small detailing team, manage workflow, and keep standards high in a shop that blends service and hospitality. Great for someone with detailing and paint correction experience who also likes supervising and customer contact.
Concierge – THE CIRCUIT | Private Club
Employer: Circuit of The Americas
Location: Del Valle, TX
Type: Not listed
Pay: Salary commensurate with experience
Serve as the main point of contact for private club members, handling reservations, special requests, and day-to-day needs with high discretion. Best for someone with luxury hotel or private club concierge-style experience.
Cook III – THE CIRCUIT | Private Club
Employer: Circuit of The Americas
Location: Del Valle, TX
Type: Not listed
Pay: Salary commensurate with experience
Cook for member dining, lounges, and private events at a motorsports-focused private club. Requires 2–3 years of professional cooking experience and comfort in a fast-paced, upscale kitchen.
If one of these roles looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Austin hospitality moves fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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