Austin’s leadership job market is hot right now—especially for product, construction, and technical program pros. Here are several standout executive & management roles hiring around the city.

Employer: AtkinsRéalis

Location: Austin, TX (onsite, Korean–English bilingual required)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000–$140,000/year

Lead scheduling for large, complex industrial manufacturing projects using Primavera P6. Great fit if you have 10–15 years in high-tech facilities and can run executive-ready reports while coordinating with Korean stakeholders.

Employer: Affirm

Location: Remote in U.S. (Austin-based welcome)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $146,000–$225,000/year (location-based range)

Own cross-company security programs that protect products, systems, and data. Ideal for someone with 8+ years leading complex security initiatives and comfortable turning risk assessments into clear, trackable roadmaps.

Employer: CROSwiss (supporting PayPal)

Location: Austin, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive data-driven product roadmaps for PayPal, running A/B tests, pilots, and sprint planning. Good match if you like using research and experimentation to shape global payment experiences.

Employer: Adecco (for a global consumer tech leader)

Location: Remote with occasional onsite in Austin, TX

Type: Temporary (through 12/31/2027)

Pay: $58–$69/hour (W2)

Run complex localization projects for e‑commerce, apps, and digital retail across multiple regions. Long-term contract with heavy cross-functional work, vendor management, and translation tech tools.

Employer: Michael Page (for a private real estate developer)

Location: Austin, TX / Central Texas

Type: Full-time

Salary: $115,000–$130,000/year + potential bonus

Oversee industrial and commercial projects from due diligence through construction. Great for 3–7 years’ experience in commercial/industrial work who wants direct access to ownership and broad project exposure.

Employer: Procore Technologies

Location: Austin, TX (office-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $168,560–$231,770/year + equity/bonus eligible

Own the roadmap for how owners manage construction portfolios inside Procore. Perfect if you have 5+ years SaaS PM experience and enjoy systems thinking, OKRs, and working closely with real estate and capital program teams.

Employer: Mortenson

Location: Austin, TX (travel may be required)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $89,500–$120,800/year + incentive plan

Support project teams by building and updating CPM schedules for major construction projects. Good step for someone with 2+ years in construction and basic scheduling skills who wants strong benefits and growth.

Employer: Colliers

Location: Remote (serving enterprise client sites; role notes CO/NJ focus)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $121,658–$170,000/year + bonus eligible

Lead office and industrial capital projects with a focus on workplace fit-outs and MEP-heavy work. Best for a seasoned PM (12+ years) who can own client relationships, budgets, schedules, and FF&E/AV integration.

Employer: Applied Materials

Location: Austin, TX (up to 10% travel, relocation eligible)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $96,000–$132,000/year + bonus/stock eligible

Represent manufacturing on core teams bringing new semiconductor products into production. Great if you like fast-paced hardware environments and coordinating across design, manufacturing, and supply chain.

Employer: SpotOn

Location: Austin, TX (U.S.-based, no visa sponsorship)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $179,000–$215,000/year + equity

Shape the future of restaurant shift operations for independent bars and restaurants. Ideal for PMs with 4+ years’ experience (hospitality/restaurant background a big plus) who want to blend tech with real-world service.

Employer: Stelvio Inc.

Location: Austin, TX (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead and scale the entire engineering org at a fast-growing tech company. Best for a low-ego leader with 12–15+ years in software engineering and a track record building teams and setting technical strategy in high-growth settings.

Employer: Opus

Location: Austin, TX (travel required)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run field construction activities from planning through closeout, with a big focus on safety, schedule, and quality. Comes with a strong benefits package and lots of responsibility on high-visibility projects.

Employer: Railroad Commission of Texas

Location: Austin, TX (state agency, some telework options)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Executive-level finance role overseeing budgeting, accounting, grants, and legislative fiscal affairs for Texas’s energy regulator. Strong fit for senior public-sector finance leaders who want rich state benefits and policy impact.

Employer: The Foth Companies

Location: Remote, travel to Austin/clients & Green Bay, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Prepare competitive estimates for industrial capital projects and help grow the estimating function. Great for 5+ years in industrial construction/preconstruction who wants flexibility and multi-site exposure.

Employer: Brivo

Location: Austin, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own a core portfolio in an AI-powered video surveillance platform and lead a team of PMs. Ideal for senior SaaS leaders (8–12+ years) with experience in cloud, AI/ML, IoT, or security who want high visibility and global impact.

If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible for the right leader. Share this with a friend who’s quietly job-hunting in Austin.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.