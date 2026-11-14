Austin’s retail scene is busy and hiring, from banks and credit unions to grocery, tech, and specialty shops. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, there are several solid options open right now.

Employer: Frost

Frost Location: Austin, TX (floats between branches)

(floats between branches) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

You’ll cover both teller and personal banking, help customers with deposits, loans, and account issues, and build long-term relationships. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, love problem-solving, and want strong benefits like medical, 401(k) match, PTO, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Location: Texas (including Austin area; exact store TBD)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Designed for May 2026–May 2027 grads, this program trains you to be an Assistant Store Manager through 20 weeks of structured training and shadowing. Great if you want a leadership track in grocery with career growth, store discount, and benefits.

Employer: Randalls Food Market

Location: Austin, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Overnight role focused on stocking shelves, working freight, and keeping aisles clean and organized. Good for night owls who like physical work, steady pace, and weekly pay, flexible schedules, and store discounts.

Employer: H‑E‑B / Central Market

Location: Austin, TX – North Lamar

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

You’ll stock, rotate, and sell deli items while keeping the floor clean and helping customers with specialty foods. Nice match if you love food, fast-paced work, and learning more about gourmet products.

Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Austin, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Support the Store Manager, lead the team on the sales floor, help with hiring, training, scheduling, and store operations. Good step if you have retail or auto parts experience and want career growth, stock purchase plan, 401(k) with match, and PTO.

Employer: PLS

Location: McNeil / North Austin (9616 N. Lamar Blvd., Austin, TX 78753)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Frontline role in a financial services center handling cash transactions, educating customers on products, and keeping the store tidy. Great if you have customer service experience (retail, restaurant, or hospitality) and English/Spanish is a plus.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Location: Austin + nearby cities (Georgetown, Round Rock, Cedar Park, Lakeway, Bee Cave)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Associate Personal Banker role with a special focus on veterans transitioning from the military. You’ll open accounts, handle teller transactions, and reach out to customers to support their financial goals. Posting lists an application end date of 10 Dec 2026.

Employer: Best Buy

Location: Austin, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

In-store expert for Samsung home theater, explaining tech in simple terms and helping customers choose the right setup. Ideal if you enjoy consumer electronics and want competitive pay, strong employee discount, and benefits.

Employer: CardVault by Tom Brady

Location: Austin, TX

Type: Full-time (note: description mentions non-typical hours and at least 3 days/week including Sundays)

(note: description mentions non-typical hours and at least 3 days/week including Sundays) Pay: Not listed

You’ll greet customers, handle cash, hit sales goals, and help collectors find the right trading cards. Perfect if you’re into sports cards, have at least a year of retail or related experience, and don’t mind weekends and evenings.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Location: Austin, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead the dairy department like a “store within a store” – manage staff, ordering, inventory, freshness, and customer service. Good fit if you have 2+ years grocery experience, want leadership responsibility, and like perks such as 15% store discount, DailyPay access, and benefits.

Employer: University Federal Credit Union (UFCU)

Location: Austin, TX – North Guadalupe branch

Type: Not clearly stated; appears full-time

Not clearly stated; appears Pay: Not listed

Member-facing role where you process transactions, open accounts, review credit reports, and help members with loans and digital tools. Great if you have at least 6 months of customer service and consultative sales and want a mission-driven, community-focused credit union.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have multiple openings in the Austin area.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.