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Austin
🛒 Multiple Customer Service & Retail Jobs Around Austin, TX
12 days ago
Austin’s retail scene is busy and hiring, from banks and credit unions to grocery, tech, and specialty shops. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, there are several solid options open right now.
Personal Banker I - Floater
- Employer: Frost
- Location: Austin, TX (floats between branches)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
You’ll cover both teller and personal banking, help customers with deposits, loans, and account issues, and build long-term relationships. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, love problem-solving, and want strong benefits like medical, 401(k) match, PTO, and tuition reimbursement.
New Graduate – Assistant Store Manager (Sprouts University Program)
- Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market
- Location: Texas (including Austin area; exact store TBD)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Designed for May 2026–May 2027 grads, this program trains you to be an Assistant Store Manager through 20 weeks of structured training and shadowing. Great if you want a leadership track in grocery with career growth, store discount, and benefits.
Night Crew Stocker
- Employer: Randalls Food Market
- Location: Austin, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Overnight role focused on stocking shelves, working freight, and keeping aisles clean and organized. Good for night owls who like physical work, steady pace, and weekly pay, flexible schedules, and store discounts.
Central Market (Austin North Lamar) Deli Sales Rep – Full-Time
- Employer: H‑E‑B / Central Market
- Location: Austin, TX – North Lamar
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
You’ll stock, rotate, and sell deli items while keeping the floor clean and helping customers with specialty foods. Nice match if you love food, fast-paced work, and learning more about gourmet products.
Assistant Store Manager
- Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts
- Location: Austin, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Support the Store Manager, lead the team on the sales floor, help with hiring, training, scheduling, and store operations. Good step if you have retail or auto parts experience and want career growth, stock purchase plan, 401(k) with match, and PTO.
Customer Service Representative – Bilingual Preferred
- Employer: PLS
- Location: McNeil / North Austin (9616 N. Lamar Blvd., Austin, TX 78753)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Frontline role in a financial services center handling cash transactions, educating customers on products, and keeping the store tidy. Great if you have customer service experience (retail, restaurant, or hospitality) and English/Spanish is a plus.
Personal Banker – Greater Austin | Military Boots to Banking
- Employer: Wells Fargo
- Location: Austin + nearby cities (Georgetown, Round Rock, Cedar Park, Lakeway, Bee Cave)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Associate Personal Banker role with a special focus on veterans transitioning from the military. You’ll open accounts, handle teller transactions, and reach out to customers to support their financial goals. Posting lists an application end date of 10 Dec 2026.
Samsung Home Theater Specialist
- Employer: Best Buy
- Location: Austin, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
In-store expert for Samsung home theater, explaining tech in simple terms and helping customers choose the right setup. Ideal if you enjoy consumer electronics and want competitive pay, strong employee discount, and benefits.
CardVault by Tom Brady Austin – Retail Associate
- Employer: CardVault by Tom Brady
- Location: Austin, TX
- Type: Full-time (note: description mentions non-typical hours and at least 3 days/week including Sundays)
- Pay: Not listed
You’ll greet customers, handle cash, hit sales goals, and help collectors find the right trading cards. Perfect if you’re into sports cards, have at least a year of retail or related experience, and don’t mind weekends and evenings.
Dairy Manager
- Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market
- Location: Austin, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Lead the dairy department like a “store within a store” – manage staff, ordering, inventory, freshness, and customer service. Good fit if you have 2+ years grocery experience, want leadership responsibility, and like perks such as 15% store discount, DailyPay access, and benefits.
Personal Banker – North Guadalupe
- Employer: University Federal Credit Union (UFCU)
- Location: Austin, TX – North Guadalupe branch
- Type: Not clearly stated; appears full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Member-facing role where you process transactions, open accounts, review credit reports, and help members with loans and digital tools. Great if you have at least 6 months of customer service and consultative sales and want a mission-driven, community-focused credit union.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have multiple openings in the Austin area.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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