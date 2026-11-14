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🚧 Austin Construction & Skilled Trades Jobs With Multiple Openings
Austin’s building boom is still rolling, and skilled trades are in high demand. Here are several solid roles hiring now across construction, electrical, welding, and field service.
Senior Construction Superintendent
Employer: Blackwood Partners – Search & Recruiting (for a 5th‑generation Texas GC)
Location: Austin, Texas Metropolitan Area
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed (partner states no set compensation ceiling)
Lead a $60M+ advanced manufacturing project and help build out the Austin division for a 100+ year Texas design‑build contractor. This role is ideal if you’re a senior superintendent ready for division-level influence, team building, and long-term executive growth.
Document Control Manager (Construction & Capital Programs)
Employer: Foster CM Group, Inc.
Location: Austin, TX (and regional program offices)
Type: Full-time, permanent
Salary: Not listed
Oversee document control for large capital programs (aviation, transit, water, infrastructure) in an ISO 9001–compliant environment. Good fit if you have 7–10 years construction document control experience, know tools like Procore/ACC/Bluebeam, and want strong benefits and stability.
Electrical Apprentice
Employer: Hays Electrical Services
Location: Austin, TX
Type: Full-time
Salary: $18.00 – $37.00 per hour (Apprentice range)
Work on commercial, data center, multifamily, hospitality, and solar projects with a well‑established Austin electrical contractor. Great if you have a TDLR apprentice license, OSHA 10, and want steady work, overtime potential, 401(k) match, and full benefits.
Journeyman Electrician
Employer: Hays Electrical Services
Location: Austin, TX
Type: Full-time
Salary: $38.00 – $48.00 per hour (Journeyman range)
Licensed Journeyman role on commercial projects with strong pay and long‑term pipeline. You’ll handle installs, troubleshooting, and NEC‑compliant work, with overtime opportunities, PTO, holidays, 401(k) match, and medical/dental/vision.
Orbital Welder II
Employer: Applied Materials
Location: Austin, TX
Type: Full-time (Assignee / Regular)
Salary: $20.00 – $27.50 per hour
Join a global semiconductor leader doing high‑precision orbital welding on stainless and specialty alloy tubing for chip‑making equipment. Good for welders with 1–3 years’ experience who want clean, high-tech manufacturing, strong benefits, 401(k) match, and bonus/stock eligibility.
Automotive Technician
Employer: Not listed (GM-experienced techs encouraged)
Location: Austin, TX
Type: On-site
Salary: $27.09 – $32.63 per hour
Hands-on role doing diagnostics, repairs, and maintenance on a range of vehicles, including GM. Ideal if you’re strong with powertrain, transmission, electrical, and suspension work and want 401(k), discounts, FSA, and a flexible schedule.
Service Technician (1099 Field Role)
Employer: Not listed
Location: Austin, TX (on the road, large region)
Type: Contract (1099)
Salary: $3,000 – $5,000 per month
Travel to customer sites installing equipment (including anchor bolts in concrete) and providing basic customer training. Good fit if you want a flexible schedule, have your own truck/SUV, tools, can lift 80 lbs, and are comfortable with lots of driving.
If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are open to the right person with nearby experience.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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