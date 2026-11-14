Austin’s building boom is still rolling, and skilled trades are in high demand. Here are several solid roles hiring now across construction, electrical, welding, and field service.

Employer: Blackwood Partners – Search & Recruiting (for a 5th‑generation Texas GC)

Location: Austin, Texas Metropolitan Area

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (partner states no set compensation ceiling)

Lead a $60M+ advanced manufacturing project and help build out the Austin division for a 100+ year Texas design‑build contractor. This role is ideal if you’re a senior superintendent ready for division-level influence, team building, and long-term executive growth.

Employer: Foster CM Group, Inc.

Location: Austin, TX (and regional program offices)

Type: Full-time, permanent

Salary: Not listed

Oversee document control for large capital programs (aviation, transit, water, infrastructure) in an ISO 9001–compliant environment. Good fit if you have 7–10 years construction document control experience, know tools like Procore/ACC/Bluebeam, and want strong benefits and stability.

Employer: Hays Electrical Services

Location: Austin, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18.00 – $37.00 per hour (Apprentice range)

Work on commercial, data center, multifamily, hospitality, and solar projects with a well‑established Austin electrical contractor. Great if you have a TDLR apprentice license, OSHA 10, and want steady work, overtime potential, 401(k) match, and full benefits.

Employer: Hays Electrical Services

Location: Austin, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $38.00 – $48.00 per hour (Journeyman range)

Licensed Journeyman role on commercial projects with strong pay and long‑term pipeline. You’ll handle installs, troubleshooting, and NEC‑compliant work, with overtime opportunities, PTO, holidays, 401(k) match, and medical/dental/vision.

Employer: Applied Materials

Location: Austin, TX

Type: Full-time (Assignee / Regular)

Salary: $20.00 – $27.50 per hour

Join a global semiconductor leader doing high‑precision orbital welding on stainless and specialty alloy tubing for chip‑making equipment. Good for welders with 1–3 years’ experience who want clean, high-tech manufacturing, strong benefits, 401(k) match, and bonus/stock eligibility.

Employer: Not listed (GM-experienced techs encouraged)

Location: Austin, TX

Type: On-site

Salary: $27.09 – $32.63 per hour

Hands-on role doing diagnostics, repairs, and maintenance on a range of vehicles, including GM. Ideal if you’re strong with powertrain, transmission, electrical, and suspension work and want 401(k), discounts, FSA, and a flexible schedule.

Employer: Not listed

Location: Austin, TX (on the road, large region)

Type: Contract (1099)

Salary: $3,000 – $5,000 per month

Travel to customer sites installing equipment (including anchor bolts in concrete) and providing basic customer training. Good fit if you want a flexible schedule, have your own truck/SUV, tools, can lift 80 lbs, and are comfortable with lots of driving.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are open to the right person with nearby experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.