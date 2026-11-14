Austin’s staying busy, and so are the crews who keep our buildings, parks, and vehicles in top shape. If you like hands-on work and seeing the results right away, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: CapMetro

CapMetro Location: Austin, TX (North Operations rail facilities)

Austin, TX (North Operations rail facilities) Type: Full-time, onsite

Pay: Not listed

You’ll lead a small team that cleans and services CapMetro rail cars, helps with yard support, and keeps facilities safe and organized. Good fit if you have 6+ years rail/industrial cleaning experience, like coordinating work, and don’t mind nights, weekends, and outdoor conditions.

Employer: Colliers

Location: Austin, TX

Austin, TX Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

High-level role running day-to-day building operations: maintenance, vendor contracts, budgets, capital planning, and emergency planning. Ideal if you have 7+ years property/facility management, strong financial skills, and want to own the full facilities strategy for a major client.

Employer: Johnson Controls

Location: Austin, TX

Austin, TX Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.51–$36.53/hour, plus benefits; sign-on bonus or relocation potential

You’ll inspect, test, and do minor repairs on fire sprinkler systems (wet, dry, pre-action, deluge, foam). Great for someone with 5–10 years sprinkler experience and a Texas RME-I license who’s comfortable on ladders, reading blueprints, and working flexible/on-call hours.

Employer: 7-Eleven

Location: Austin, TX (field-based)

Austin, TX (field-based) Type: Full-time

Pay: Range not listed; sign-on bonus up to $3,000

Mobile role handling in-store equipment repairs (beverage/food equipment, ice makers, fuel dispensers) plus light plumbing, electrical, and general maintenance. Good for techs with 1+ year maintenance experience and a valid driver’s license who want benefits, PTO, 401(k), and growth.

Employer: City of Austin

Location: Palmer Events Center & other sites , Austin, TX

, Austin, TX Type: Full-time, essential employee

Pay: $22.15–$24.37/hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 6:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m. (may change with events)

Hands-on role doing custodial work, minor repairs, grounds work, and event setup/teardown in city facilities. Requires 1+ year janitorial or grounds experience, ability to lift 50 lbs, and a Texas Class C driver’s license if you operate vehicles.

Employer: City of Austin – Parks & Recreation

Location: Zilker Botanical Garden, 2220 Barton Springs Rd

Type: Part-time (20 hrs/week)

Pay: $23.34–$26.61/hour

Schedule: Wed–Sat, variable hours; evenings/weekends/holidays as needed

Perfect if you love plants: you’ll mow, trim, plant, water, and treat garden areas, and operate mowers, trimmers, and other equipment. Needs 3+ years landscaping/plant care, a Texas Class C license, and ability to get a Texas Chemical Applicator license within 6 months.

Employer: Brightside Auto Salon

Location: Austin, TX (MoPac & Howard Lane, inside Petrol Lounge)

Austin, TX (MoPac & Howard Lane, inside Petrol Lounge) Type: Part-time (30–40 hrs/week)

Pay: $16.50–$18.00/hour, plus employee discounts

Entry-level shop role washing and meticulously prepping cars for PPF, ceramic coating, tint, and wraps, plus general shop cleaning and moving vehicles. No experience needed—just a valid driver’s license, reliable transportation, and comfort being on your feet all day.

Employer: Not listed (mobile detailing company)

Not listed (mobile detailing company) Location: Austin, TX (travel to customer homes)

Austin, TX (travel to customer homes) Type: Full-time, 1099 contractor

Pay: Weekly pay; exact rate not listed; gas paid by company

You’ll drive to customers’ homes and detail vehicles on-site. They fully train, but you must have your own vehicle, detailing supplies, and materials, plus availability Mon–Fri and some weekends. Good if you want flexible, independent work and already own detailing gear.

Employer: The NRP Group

Location: Austin, TX

Austin, TX Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed; includes commission/bonus opportunities and full benefits

Lead the maintenance team at an apartment community: oversee repairs, unit turns, preventive maintenance, vendors, budgets, and on-call coverage. Best for someone with 5+ years apartment maintenance, CFC Universal certification, and interest in supervising and training others.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has similar roles or future openings. Don’t wait too long; Austin jobs move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.