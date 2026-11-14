Austin’s creative scene is buzzing, and these roles tap right into that energy. If you’re into design, games, UX, or comms, there’s something solid here.

Employer: Launching Soon

Launching Soon Location: Austin, TX (on-site, studio-based)

Austin, TX (on-site, studio-based) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This is with a new design and engineering agency launching in January 2027. Great fit for early-career designers (0–4 years) who want to work across consumer electronics, smart home, healthcare, and more, from research and concepting through prototyping and manufacturing.

Employer: Amazon.com Services LLC

Location: Austin, TX

Austin, TX Type: Full-time

Salary: $152,200 – $205,900 USD annually (Austin range)

Lead high-impact UX research for Amazon’s global fulfillment tech, shaping tools and experiences for warehouse teams. This is a senior role with 5+ years of end-to-end UX research experience, strong influence on product strategy, and access to Amazon’s full benefits package.

Employer: Peoplemark

Location: Austin, TX (on-site)

Austin, TX (on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level friendly role for strong writers interested in PR, brand messaging, and media outreach. You’ll help draft campaigns, prep press materials, track responses, and get hands-on training across multiple industries.

Employer: Nintendo / Retro Studios

Location: Austin, TX (on-site)

Austin, TX (on-site) Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Work on Nintendo game titles at Retro Studios, crafting mood and atmosphere through in-game lighting and post effects. Weekly pay, health benefits, PTO, holidays, and Nintendo discounts are included for this on-site contract.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters in a creative career.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.