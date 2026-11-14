Austin’s engineering scene is on fire right now—especially in semiconductors, power systems, and data centers. If you’re technical and curious, there’s a lot here, from hands-on CAD to principal-level chip design.

Employer: SBT (confidential semiconductor startup)

SBT (confidential semiconductor startup) Location: Austin, Texas Metro (on-site, early-stage startup)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Why it’s interesting: Ground-floor role designing novel memory cells and arrays for next-gen AI/HPC. You’ll own transistor-level design, tape-outs, and help set the core design methodology.

Employer: ThunderSoft

ThunderSoft Location: Austin, TX

Type: Contract

Contract Why it’s interesting: Work on advanced SoC physical implementation (floorplanning through signoff) across GPU, AI, modem, and more. Multiple seniority levels open, heavy Cadence/Synopsys and STA focus.

Employer: 3M

Location: Austin, TX (on-site 4 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $98,964 – $120,957 (good-faith range)

Why it’s interesting: Customer-facing electrical applications role around medium-voltage kits and large capital projects. Great if you like mixing design review, field work, and cross-functional coordination.

Employer: Electric Power Engineers (EPE)

Location: Remote (US), Austin-based company

Type: Full-time

Full-time Why it’s interesting: Lead ERCOT interconnection studies for solar, wind, BESS, and conventional projects. You’ll guide a small team, own client discussions, and shape grid-of-the-future work.

Employer: Pentangle Tech Services | P5 Group

Pentangle Tech Services | P5 Group Location: Austin, Texas Metro

Type: Contract

Contract Why it’s interesting: Deep Revit/BIM role building 3D factory models, Navisworks clash detection, and ACC/Bluebeam workflows. Perfect if you love detailed plant layouts and manufacturing coordination.

Employer: Celestica

Location: Austin, TX

Type: Full-time

Full-time Why it’s interesting: High-speed PCB and signal integrity specialist role (up to 50 Gbps). You’ll lead design and lab validation using tools like HFSS, Sigrity, and ADS.

Employer: Scarlet Wireless Inc.

Scarlet Wireless Inc. Location: Austin, TX

Type: Contract

Contract Why it’s interesting: 1–3 years CAD drafting for commercial/industrial/civil projects. Good entry-level path if you’re solid with CAD and reading construction drawings.

Employer: Celestica

Location: Austin, TX

Type: Full-time

Full-time Why it’s interesting: Lead architecture and board-level design for complex x86 server/storage platforms (PCIe Gen5/6, DDR5, SERDES). Heavy technical leadership and system bring-up.

Employer: Electric Power Engineers (EPE)

Location: Austin, TX (R&D team, some travel)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Why it’s interesting: Research-heavy power systems role blending ML, digital twins, and grid stability modeling in Python. Great fit for a power-systems PhD who wants applied research.

Employer: Cisco – Silicon One

Location: Austin, TX

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $186,900 – $267,700 (US starting range)

Why it’s interesting: Senior DFT lead role on next-gen networking ASICs. Own DFT strategy from RTL through post-silicon, working with ATPG tools and ATE teams.

Employer: Amazon / Annapurna Labs

Location: Austin, TX

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (Austin): $185,200 – $250,000

Why it’s interesting: Own full-chip floorplan integration and physical verification (DRC/LVS/PERC) for AWS ML accelerators like Inferentia/Trainium using Calibre/ICV.

Employer: Celestica

Location: Austin, TX

Type: Full-time

Full-time Why it’s interesting: Lead complex hardware programs (AI/GPU servers, high-speed networking). Mix of technical design (DDR5, PCIe Gen5, 100G+ Ethernet) and project leadership.

Employer: Amazon – One MHS

Location: Austin, TX

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (Austin): $117,300 – $160,000

Why it’s interesting: Design power distribution and controls for large material handling systems (conveyors, sortation). Heavy NEC/NFPA, PLC/SCADA, VFDs, and industrial networks (EtherCAT, Ethernet/IP, PROFINET).

Employer: Qualcomm Technologies

Location: Austin, TX

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $226,600 – $340,000

Why it’s interesting: Executive-level DSP/DSP-adjacent role overseeing architecture, verification, and performance for high-performance processors used in ML, mobile, auto, and IoT.

Employer: MRB Group

Location: Austin, TX (hybrid options)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Why it’s interesting: Lead civil projects in water/wastewater and utilities from client development through construction. PE with 10+ years and strong public-sector communication fits well.

Employer: Amazon / Annapurna Labs

Location: Austin, TX

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (Austin): $136,000 – $184,000

Why it’s interesting: SI/PI role on AWS ML ASIC platforms, using Hspice/Sigrity/HFSS and working across PCB, package, and advanced interposers.

Employer: Fluidstack

Location: Austin, TX

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $203,000 – $251,000

Why it’s interesting: Owner-side data center architect role designing multi-GW AI campuses, modular data centers, and liquid cooling systems. Heavy on master planning, envelope design, and code/permitting.

Employer: Qualcomm Technologies – Hexagon DSP Team

Location: Austin, TX

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $101,400 – $152,200

Why it’s interesting: RTL/microarchitecture role on Hexagon DSP/AI cores. Great if you like ISA-driven design, PPA optimization, and working closely with AI/compiler teams.

Employer: NXP Semiconductors

Location: Austin, TX (ATMC facility)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Why it’s interesting: Hands-on bench role repairing RF matchers/generators and high-power DC supplies at component level. Ideal for an experienced RF tech with strong soldering and test gear skills.

Employer: Oho Group (for a custom accelerator startup)

Oho Group (for a custom accelerator startup) Location: Austin, Texas Metro

Type: Full-time

Full-time Why it’s interesting: Own STA and timing closure strategy across ASIC/SoC designs. High-impact role shaping timing methodology, scripting flows, and signoff for a growing accelerator company.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full description, and throw in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.