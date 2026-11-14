Austin’s admin job scene is busy right now, with options from City Hall to salons and tech support offices. Here are several solid roles if you like keeping things organized and helping people.

Employer: City of Austin

City of Austin Location: Austin City Hall, 301 W 2nd St, Austin, TX 78701 (telework options)

(telework options) Type: Part-time (up to 20 hrs/week, some evenings/weekends)

Pay: $22.50 – $25.00 per hour

This role supports the District 2 Council Office, managing the councilmember’s calendar, community meetings, records, and special projects. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, love local government and policy, and have strong writing and communication skills.

Employer: Neubus, Inc.

Location: Austin, TX (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time

Pay: $13.00 – $14.00 per hour

Hands-on clerical work prepping, scanning, and checking documents for the Texas Department of Family & Protective Services. You’ll be on your feet, using scanners and computers, and doing careful quality checks—great if you like focused, detail-heavy tasks.

Employer: KoMiCo Technology, Inc.

Location: 201 Michael Angelo Way, Austin, TX 78728 (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 7:30 AM – 4:30 PM

Pay: From $20.00 per hour

Front desk + HR support at a semiconductor-related company. You’ll handle reception, travel and catering logistics, training records, and employee questions. Comes with 401(k) + match, health, dental, vision, PTO, and more.

Employer: Jorge Eduardo Salon

Location: Austin, TX 78756 (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time (AM or PM schedule)

Pay: Up to $14.00 per hour

Be the first face clients see—greet guests, shampoo clients, book appointments, and handle payments. Nice fit if you enjoy a stylish, social setting and want flexible hours, employee discounts, and professional development support.

Employer: 360 Tans

Location: Austin, TX (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00 – $26.00 per hour (plus tips, commissions, and bonuses; current full-time staff average $25–$43/hr total comp)

Front desk and client service role with a big focus on sales and growth. You’ll manage appointments, explain memberships and products, and help with salon services. Includes employee discounts and a clear path toward leadership and management.

Employer: artemis cabinetry

Location: Austin, TX (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00 – $18.00 per hour

General office role handling the front desk, phones, data entry, scheduling, and basic QuickBooks tasks. Good for someone organized and tech-comfortable who wants steady office hours plus health and dental insurance and employee discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often employers list related openings on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.