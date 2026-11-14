undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
💰 Austin Accounting & Finance Jobs with Multiple Openings
Austin’s finance scene is busy right now—great mix of corporate, public sector, and high-growth companies hiring. Here are several solid accounting and finance roles worth a look this week.
Senior Tax Advisor
Employer: Tharp Consulting
Location: Austin, TX
Type: Full-time
Advisory-heavy tax role focused on proactive planning for individuals and closely held businesses. You’ll design tax strategies, advise on entity structure, handle complex returns, and support financial planning and fractional CFO work.
Stock Plan Administrator
Employer: Hunter Hamilton (global organization client)
Location: Austin, TX
Type: Full-time
Equity comp role supporting global stock plans—grants, vesting, exercises, audits, and SOX compliance. Good fit if you like data, Excel, and cross‑functional work with HR, Finance, Legal, and Payroll.
Senior Financial Analyst – Manufacturing Finance
Employer: Saronic Technologies
Location: Austin, TX
Type: Full-time
Own cost and margin analysis in a high‑growth manufacturing environment. You’ll dig into variances, inventory, and COGS, partner with operations and supply chain, and get strong benefits (100% employee medical, stock options, PTO, 401(k) match, free lunch).
Accounts Payable Manager
Employer: Saronic Technologies
Location: Austin, TX
Type: Full-time
Lead and scale a high‑volume AP team across domestic and international vendors. You’ll own AP operations, month‑end close tasks, process improvements, and enjoy robust benefits (100% employee medical, 401(k) match, stock options, PTO, free lunch).
ISP Tax Manager, Ultra‑High‑Net‑Worth
Employer: Crowe – IronSpire Group
Location: Austin, TX (hybrid or remote per business needs)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $102,500 – $209,400/year
Application deadline: 02/28/2027
Lead complex family office and UHNW tax engagements—estate, gift, trust, and cross‑border issues. You’ll manage teams, advise wealthy families, and work in a tech‑forward firm with strong flexibility.
Accounting Associate II – Budget & Organizational Excellence
Employer: City of Austin
Location: Austin City Hall, 301 W 2nd St, Austin, TX 78701
Type: Full-time
Salary range: $25.13 – $29.34/hour
City role handling AP/AR, reconciliations, and audit support with some telework options. Good fit if you like detailed work, public service, and stable hours (Mon–Fri, 8–5) with strong municipal benefits.
Senior Accounting Associate
Employer: University of Texas at Austin
Location: UT Main Campus, Austin, TX
Type: Full-time
Salary: $60,000+ depending on qualifications
Campus‑based role on the Business Services team handling payments, travel, and high‑volume transactions. Comes with excellent UT benefits (100% employee health premium, TRS pension, tuition help) and a hybrid schedule (3 days on‑site).
Cloud Revenue Recognition Lead
Employer: Google
Location: Austin, TX (plus other major hubs)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $157,000 – $227,000/year + 20% bonus target + equity + benefits
Senior accounting role owning end‑to‑end revenue processes for Google Cloud. You’ll manage risk, support audits, and use data to drive insights, with a top‑tier comp and benefits package.
Payroll Processor
Employer: Tesla
Location: Austin, TX
Type: Full-time
Hands‑on payroll role processing 80,000+ US employees in a fast‑moving environment. Ideal if you know multi‑state payroll, like problem‑solving, and want exposure to large‑scale systems and processes.
Financial Planning and Analysis Senior Manager
Employer: Robert Half (for PE‑backed client)
Location: Austin, Texas Metropolitan Area (nearly 100% remote, Austin‑preferred)
Type: Full-time
Lead the FP&A function for a private‑equity‑backed, high‑growth company. You’ll own the three‑statement model, budgeting, forecasting, board reporting, and manage at least one analyst, with a quarterly bonus program.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still save it—you can mirror the skills and keywords when you update your resume and LinkedIn.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.