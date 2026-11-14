Austin’s finance scene is busy right now—great mix of corporate, public sector, and high-growth companies hiring. Here are several solid accounting and finance roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Tharp Consulting

Location: Austin, TX

Type: Full-time

Advisory-heavy tax role focused on proactive planning for individuals and closely held businesses. You’ll design tax strategies, advise on entity structure, handle complex returns, and support financial planning and fractional CFO work.

Employer: Hunter Hamilton (global organization client)

Location: Austin, TX

Type: Full-time

Equity comp role supporting global stock plans—grants, vesting, exercises, audits, and SOX compliance. Good fit if you like data, Excel, and cross‑functional work with HR, Finance, Legal, and Payroll.

Employer: Saronic Technologies

Location: Austin, TX

Type: Full-time

Own cost and margin analysis in a high‑growth manufacturing environment. You’ll dig into variances, inventory, and COGS, partner with operations and supply chain, and get strong benefits (100% employee medical, stock options, PTO, 401(k) match, free lunch).

Employer: Saronic Technologies

Location: Austin, TX

Type: Full-time

Lead and scale a high‑volume AP team across domestic and international vendors. You’ll own AP operations, month‑end close tasks, process improvements, and enjoy robust benefits (100% employee medical, 401(k) match, stock options, PTO, free lunch).

Employer: Crowe – IronSpire Group

Location: Austin, TX (hybrid or remote per business needs)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $102,500 – $209,400/year

Application deadline: 02/28/2027

Lead complex family office and UHNW tax engagements—estate, gift, trust, and cross‑border issues. You’ll manage teams, advise wealthy families, and work in a tech‑forward firm with strong flexibility.

Employer: City of Austin

Location: Austin City Hall, 301 W 2nd St, Austin, TX 78701

Type: Full-time

Salary range: $25.13 – $29.34/hour

City role handling AP/AR, reconciliations, and audit support with some telework options. Good fit if you like detailed work, public service, and stable hours (Mon–Fri, 8–5) with strong municipal benefits.

Employer: University of Texas at Austin

Location: UT Main Campus, Austin, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000+ depending on qualifications

Campus‑based role on the Business Services team handling payments, travel, and high‑volume transactions. Comes with excellent UT benefits (100% employee health premium, TRS pension, tuition help) and a hybrid schedule (3 days on‑site).

Employer: Google

Location: Austin, TX (plus other major hubs)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $157,000 – $227,000/year + 20% bonus target + equity + benefits

Senior accounting role owning end‑to‑end revenue processes for Google Cloud. You’ll manage risk, support audits, and use data to drive insights, with a top‑tier comp and benefits package.

Employer: Tesla

Location: Austin, TX

Type: Full-time

Hands‑on payroll role processing 80,000+ US employees in a fast‑moving environment. Ideal if you know multi‑state payroll, like problem‑solving, and want exposure to large‑scale systems and processes.

Employer: Robert Half (for PE‑backed client)

Location: Austin, Texas Metropolitan Area (nearly 100% remote, Austin‑preferred)

Type: Full-time

Lead the FP&A function for a private‑equity‑backed, high‑growth company. You’ll own the three‑statement model, budgeting, forecasting, board reporting, and manage at least one analyst, with a quarterly bonus program.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still save it—you can mirror the skills and keywords when you update your resume and LinkedIn.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.