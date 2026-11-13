📢 New 5‑Year Public Health Plan for Austin & Travis County

Austin Public Health has released its 2026–2031 Strategic Plan for Austin and Travis County.

The plan lays out priorities for the next five years, including:

Being a visible, trusted public health authority

Partnering with health, safety, and social service providers to make help easier to navigate

with health, safety, and social service providers to make help easier to navigate Modernizing data systems so health information is clearer and faster to share

so health information is clearer and faster to share Building an adaptable, diverse public health workforce ready for crises

ready for crises Preparing the community to prevent, respond to, and recover from public health emergencies and disasters

Each priority has measurable goals and target completion dates. Austin Public Health will provide regular public reports, hold ongoing community conversations, and adjust the plan each year based on feedback.

You can read the full plan and track progress here: https://arcg.is/191Ka82.