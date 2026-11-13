📅 Free caregiver–child art morning at Little Walnut Creek Library

Bring your little one to Art in Cahoots at the Little Walnut Creek Branch Library, 835 W Rundberg Ln, Austin, TX 78758, on Friday, November 13, 2026, from 10–11 a.m.

This free, one-hour pop-up arts experience is designed for prekindergarten-age children (must be at least 2½ years / 30 months) with an adult caregiver. You’ll do sensory, hands-on art activities together that help kids build social-emotional skills, get used to a classroom setting, and learn while staying close to a trusted adult.

Spots are limited. Registration on Eventbrite is recommended to save your space. Drop-ins may be allowed if there’s room.

Activities change each month.

For disability accommodations, call 512-974-3917 or Relay Texas 7-1-1. For more info or a language interpreter, call Austin 3-1-1 or 512-974-2000 (request interpreters at least 5 days before the event).