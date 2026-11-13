📅 Join Austin ISD’s Environmental Sustainability Advisory Committee (ESAC)

The ESAC is meeting virtually on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, from 5:30–7:30 p.m.

ESAC brings together AISD students, staff, parents, and community members to support environmental education and sustainable operations that help create resilient, healthy, and equitable school communities.

Details:

When: Nov. 17, 2026, 5:30–7:30 p.m.

Where: Virtual meeting (online)

Who can attend: Meetings are open to all interested persons

Meetings are More info & agenda: Check the meeting agenda and the Communications and Visitor Guidelines on the Advisory Bodies page

Check the and the on the page Contact: darien.clary@austinisd.org

If you care about green schools, student health, or sustainability in Austin ISD, this is a good way to listen in or get involved.