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Austin
📅 Virtual Austin ISD environmental sustainability meeting Nov. 17
7 days ago
📅 Join Austin ISD’s Environmental Sustainability Advisory Committee (ESAC)
The ESAC is meeting virtually on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, from 5:30–7:30 p.m.
ESAC brings together AISD students, staff, parents, and community members to support environmental education and sustainable operations that help create resilient, healthy, and equitable school communities.
Details:
- When: Nov. 17, 2026, 5:30–7:30 p.m.
- Where: Virtual meeting (online)
- Who can attend: Meetings are open to all interested persons
- More info & agenda: Check the meeting agenda and the Communications and Visitor Guidelines on the Advisory Bodies page
- Contact: darien.clary@austinisd.org
If you care about green schools, student health, or sustainability in Austin ISD, this is a good way to listen in or get involved.
More Info: ESAC Meeting | Austin ISD
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