Austin’s safety and security scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you want steady full-time work or flexible extra hours. Here are a few strong picks worth a look this week.

Employer: Saronic Technologies

Saronic Technologies Location: Austin, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help monitor and respond to physical security incidents for a company building cutting-edge autonomous tech for the ocean. This role is great if you have 1+ year in physical security, like fast-paced incident response, and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, stock options, PTO, parental leave, and more).

Employer: 360 Security Group

360 Security Group Location: Austin, TX & surrounding areas

Type: Part-time / Flex

Pay: $22.00 per hour, paid weekly

Perfect if you want flexible hours and can cover different sites around Austin. You’ll patrol, manage access, write reports, and help with crowd control while working for a veteran-owned Texas company that values professionalism.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Austin, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.50 per hour

Schedule: Tue–Wed 2:00 PM–10:00 PM; Thu–Sat 10:00 PM–6:00 AM

Work unarmed security at a government site, handling entry control, patrols, and incident response. Good fit if you have 1+ year of security experience, want steady hours, and like the idea of paid training, benefits, and clear paths to grow with a large security company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby. Share this with a friend who’s looking so you can keep each other in the loop.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.