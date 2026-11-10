🧑‍💼 Multiple Austin HR Roles, From Entry-Level to Senior Lead

Austin’s HR scene is busy right now, with options for both new grads and seasoned leaders. Here are a few solid roles worth a closer look.

Employer: Teacher Retirement System of Texas (TRS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas (TRS) Location: Austin, TX (Mueller area, TRS HQ)

Type: Full-time, temporary fellowship (up to 3 years)

Full-time, temporary fellowship (up to 3 years) Salary: $51,465 – $61,634/year

Deadline: 11/15/2026, 11:59 pm CST

Ideal for recent grads (bachelor’s or master’s within the last 12 months) who want hands-on experience in compensation, HR operations, and workforce reporting. You’ll process personnel actions, maintain HR data, support board meetings, and get structured professional development through the TRS Fellowship Program.

Employer: Visa

Location: Austin, TX

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Range TBD by Visa (bonus and equity eligible)

Apply by: Visa will accept applications at least until 11/23/2026

Senior role leading Visa’s enterprise-wide Strategic Workforce Planning transformation, including AI-enabled planning tools. You’ll run a large, global program across People, Finance, and Tech, drive agile delivery, manage executive reporting, and own change management and adoption.

Employer: Natera

Location: Austin, TX (hybrid; core HR team based in CA offices)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

HR operations role focused on onboarding and offboarding temporary employees, HRIS data (Workday), and reporting. You’ll handle temp hiring paperwork, maintain personnel records, support audits, run HR reports, and help test and improve HR systems and processes.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more openings you can explore.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.