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Austin
Cedar Elm is a Reliable Native Shade Tree
8 days ago
The cedar elm is one of Austin’s most reliable shade trees, with small, oval leaves that feel rough like sandpaper. It is sometimes called Fall Elm because it flowers and makes seeds at the end of the year, instead of spring like most elms. Cedar elms give steady food and shelter for wildlife in Austin.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Austin Climate Action and Resilience
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