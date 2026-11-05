Art Galleries at ACC host interactive exhibition

The Art Galleries at ACC at Highland Campus are featuring a new exhibition with an interactive classroom installation created through a collaboration between ACC TAG Director Peter Bonfitto, Houston artist and educator Darla Barolini, and ACC Drama students Kaela Williams and Veeny Revilla. Visitors can view the artwork, learn about classroom experiences, and step inside the installation to explore themes of connection, identity, and being human. Learn more: https://admc.austincc.edu/TAG

This content is adapted from materials provided by Austin Community College District